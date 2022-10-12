ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

‘American Idol’ Contestant Willie Spence Dies In Tennessee Car Accident At 23

By Greg Evans
 2 days ago
Willie Spence , the American Idol runner-up in the 2021 Season 19 of the competition series, died Tuesday from injuries sustained in a car accident in Tennessee. He was 23.

His death was reported by the local news outlet DouglasNow.com , based in Spence’s hometown of Douglas, Georgia. Details on the accident were not immediately available, but according to TMZ, Spence was driving from Tennessee to his home in Atlanta when he collided with a parked truck.

Singer Katharine McPhee, who performed a duet with Spence of the song “The Prayer,” written by McPhee’s husband David Foster during a Season 19 appearance, tweeted her condolences, noting “Sweet @williespenceofficial passed away in a car accident. Only 23 years old. Life is so unfair and nothing is ever promised.”

Spence won over Idol judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie with his San Diego audition performance of Rihanna’s “Diamonds.” Richie said Spence was “so gifted, on the first note I had chills.”

Spence ultimately placed second for the season, losing the top spot to Chayce Beckham.

Spence later released an EP titled The Voice , and performed frequently. At the time of his death, he was scheduled to perform in London on Nov. 12.

Sara Gray
2d ago

Very sad news! Father in the name of Jesus, give his family, friends comfort, strength, peace of mind, to help to be able to go through the process of healing, deliverance, and adjusting, because You are one that they’re going to need to lean on, trust in, Amen.

Blameitontherain
2d ago

Oh how sad! I hate this! Such a sweet, talented, humble young man! I rooted for him on American idol from his audition to the end. Prayers for his sweet momma and family.

Gandar-Barela Sandy
2d ago

Such a talented young man. An amazing voice! So strong willed taken too soon. RIP sweet 😇🙌🙏🏻🥰! Thoughts 🙏🏻prayers & condolences 🤗 to the family from Midland, TX

Popculture

'Idol' Singer Darius Campbell Danesh's Cause of Death Revealed

Singer Darius Campbell Danesh died from respiratory arrest caused by inhalation of chloroethane, a medical examiner confirmed, per Deadline. The former Pop Idol contestant's death was ruled accidental by the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's Office. He was found in his Rochester apartment in August. "The results of medical examinations...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

‘Heartland’ actor Robert Cormier, 33, died of injuries sustained in ‘tragic’ fall

“Heartland” actor Robert Cormier died from injuries he sustained in a “tragic” fall on Friday at age 33. Cormier’s sister revealed to the Hollywood Reporter that Cormier died at a hospital in Etobicoke, Canada, after a bad fall, although she did not elaborate on the details. His family later confirmed that information in a statement to People saying “Robbie passed away as the result of a tragic accident.” The statement continued, “Robbie was loved by many and his unexpected death has left us devastated.” “While we are broken-hearted, we take comfort in the overwhelming love and support shown to our family by Robbie’s friends,...
CELEBRITIES
