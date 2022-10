MANCHESTER — A child was injured Saturday afternoon on Avery Street by a riding lawn mower.

Manchester Fire Rescue EMS Battalion Chief Craig Webb said this week that medics responded around 2:30 p.m. Saturday to a report of a child run over by a lawnmower.

Webb said paramedics found a 6-year-old male, awake and conscious, with serious leg injuries. The child was transported to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center for treatment.