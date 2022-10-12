Read full article on original website
WATCH LIVE at 12:15 p.m.: Gov. DeSantis to hold news conference in Punta Gorda
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Saturday will hold a news conference at Burnt Store Marina, a yachting resort in Punta Gorda. The event is scheduled to begin at 12:15 p.m., also featuring Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie, Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Chairman Rodney Barreto.
Strong cold front next week could usher in the dry season for Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – The first big cold front of the season is right around the corner. On the heels of a weak cold front that will have the upcoming weekend feeling comfortable, a much stronger cold front may send Floridians digging for their jackets by the middle of next week.
Florida spent almost $1 million for two more migrant flights
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida has paid nearly $1 million to arrange two sets of flights to transport about 100 migrants who entered the country illegally to Delaware and Illinois, according to documents released Friday by the Florida Department of Transportation. The flights would be a follow-up to the Sept....
Recent hires at Cape Coral Police Department accept bonuses at DeSantis news conference
LEE COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference Friday morning in Cape Coral, officiating while six recent hires of the city’s police department accepted $5,000 bonus checks from the Florida Law Enforcement Recruitment Bonus Payment Program. The governor — departing somewhat from a recent...
Gov. DeSantis, Florida officials hold Hurricane Ian roundtable in Cape Coral
CAPE CORAL, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday joined a roundtable with other state officials at Mercola Market, a health food store in Cape Coral, where they discussed the latest in South Florida regarding ongoing Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. Accompanying DeSantis at the 2:15 p.m. roundtable were...
Some storms possible as cold front moves into Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – A stationary front is bring the chance for some heavy downpours Thursday that could lead to more flooding across Central Florida. There will also be the chance for thunder and lightning with a few strong wind gusts especially into the afternoon. [TRENDING: Social Security payments set...
Here’s how Florida hurricane victims can apply for tax relief
ORLANDO, Fla. – Any Florida resident who sustained property losses during Hurricane Ian is eligible for some tax relief under federal disaster protocol. The Federal Emergency Management Agency granted the entire state Federal Disaster Status following the catastrophic weather event on Sept. 28. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]
Gov. DeSantis awards $2M from Florida Disaster Fund to first responder groups
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday announced the disbursement of $2 million from the growing Florida Disaster Fund to several groups representing law enforcement and first responders in the state. During a news conference at the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office’s Willian H. Reilly Administration Building...
Florida Farmworkers Association hosts Orange County drive-up food drive
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Farmworkers Association hosted a food drive on Wednesday at their Apopka office to provide resources for those impacted by Hurricane Ian. Hurricane victims were able to pull into the group’s parking lot and have donations placed into their vehicles. [TRENDING: NASA sets...
Federal prosecutors try to prove Central Florida Oath Keepers encouraged violence on Jan. 6
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The trial of two Central Florida members of the Oath Keepers completed its second week with prosecutors attempting to show that they conspired to engage in violence on Jan. 6, 2021. Kelly Meggs, of Dunnellon, and Kenneth Harrelson, of Titusville, are charged with seditious conspiracy with...
Florida leaders react to jury recommending life in prison for Parkland school shooter
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Florida leaders expressed a mixture of emotions Thursday after a jury rejected the death penalty and recommended instead a life sentence without parole for Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz for killing 17 people in 2018. The jury reached the verdict nearly a year after Cruz,...
Deputies investigating after man found dead in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD, Fla. – Deputies are investigating after a man was found dead in St. Cloud on Wednesday, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives said they responded to an “unknown problem” at 3785 Henry J Ave., across the street from Velma’s Diner. [TRENDING:...
Missing Georgia toddler believed to be dead; mother named primary suspect, police say
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. – A 20-month-old boy who was reported missing on Oct. 5 in Georgia is believed to be dead, according to the Chatham County Police Department. In a series of posts on its social media accounts, the department stated on Wednesday that Leilani Simon, the boy’s mother, was named “as the prime suspect in his disappearance and death.” No arrests have been made nor charges filed at time of writing, according to the statements.
Arizona woman gets 30 days in jail for collecting 4 ballots
PHOENIX – A southwestern Arizona woman who pleaded guilty to collecting four early ballots in the 2020 primary was sentenced Thursday to 30 days in jail and two years’ probation, with the judge saying he did not think she had accepted responsibility for her crime. The sentence for...
New debate drama emerges in race for Arizona governor
PHOENIX – Kari Lake, the Republican candidate for Arizona governor, blasted a Phoenix PBS affiliate Wednesday for scheduling an interview with her Democratic rival, Katie Hobbs, saying the move makes it easier for Hobbs to avoid a debate. A state commission that organizes political debates abruptly canceled a one-on-one...
