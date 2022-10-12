ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WATCH LIVE at 12:15 p.m.: Gov. DeSantis to hold news conference in Punta Gorda

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Saturday will hold a news conference at Burnt Store Marina, a yachting resort in Punta Gorda. The event is scheduled to begin at 12:15 p.m., also featuring Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie, Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Chairman Rodney Barreto.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
Florida spent almost $1 million for two more migrant flights

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida has paid nearly $1 million to arrange two sets of flights to transport about 100 migrants who entered the country illegally to Delaware and Illinois, according to documents released Friday by the Florida Department of Transportation. The flights would be a follow-up to the Sept....
FLORIDA STATE
Some storms possible as cold front moves into Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – A stationary front is bring the chance for some heavy downpours Thursday that could lead to more flooding across Central Florida. There will also be the chance for thunder and lightning with a few strong wind gusts especially into the afternoon. [TRENDING: Social Security payments set...
ORLANDO, FL
Here’s how Florida hurricane victims can apply for tax relief

ORLANDO, Fla. – Any Florida resident who sustained property losses during Hurricane Ian is eligible for some tax relief under federal disaster protocol. The Federal Emergency Management Agency granted the entire state Federal Disaster Status following the catastrophic weather event on Sept. 28. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]
ORLANDO, FL
Gov. DeSantis awards $2M from Florida Disaster Fund to first responder groups

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday announced the disbursement of $2 million from the growing Florida Disaster Fund to several groups representing law enforcement and first responders in the state. During a news conference at the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office’s Willian H. Reilly Administration Building...
FLORIDA STATE
Deputies investigating after man found dead in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD, Fla. – Deputies are investigating after a man was found dead in St. Cloud on Wednesday, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives said they responded to an “unknown problem” at 3785 Henry J Ave., across the street from Velma’s Diner. [TRENDING:...
SAINT CLOUD, FL
Missing Georgia toddler believed to be dead; mother named primary suspect, police say

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. – A 20-month-old boy who was reported missing on Oct. 5 in Georgia is believed to be dead, according to the Chatham County Police Department. In a series of posts on its social media accounts, the department stated on Wednesday that Leilani Simon, the boy’s mother, was named “as the prime suspect in his disappearance and death.” No arrests have been made nor charges filed at time of writing, according to the statements.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
Arizona woman gets 30 days in jail for collecting 4 ballots

PHOENIX – A southwestern Arizona woman who pleaded guilty to collecting four early ballots in the 2020 primary was sentenced Thursday to 30 days in jail and two years’ probation, with the judge saying he did not think she had accepted responsibility for her crime. The sentence for...
SAN LUIS, AZ
New debate drama emerges in race for Arizona governor

PHOENIX – Kari Lake, the Republican candidate for Arizona governor, blasted a Phoenix PBS affiliate Wednesday for scheduling an interview with her Democratic rival, Katie Hobbs, saying the move makes it easier for Hobbs to avoid a debate. A state commission that organizes political debates abruptly canceled a one-on-one...
ARIZONA STATE

