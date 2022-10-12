ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

MedicalXpress

Large US study confirms that mRNA boosters extend COVID-19 protection but wane over time

A nationwide U.S. study of more than 893,000 adults provides solid evidence confirming that mRNA booster immunizations extend protection against moderate and severe COVID for four to five months. These findings, published in The BMJ, provide a more complete understanding of the effectiveness and durability of third and fourth doses of the mRNA vaccines, informing policymakers and providing individuals with confirmation of the importance and value of boosters.
NIH Director's Blog

Two popular diabetes drugs outperformed others in large clinical trial

In a large clinical trial that directly compared four drugs commonly used to treat type 2 diabetes, researchers found that insulin glargine and liraglutide performed the best of four medications approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to maintain blood glucose levels in the recommended range. Blood glucose management is a key component of keeping people with type 2 diabetes healthy. All four medications evaluated were added to treatment with metformin, which is the first-line drug to treat type 2 diabetes. The trial was funded by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), part of the National Institutes of Health.
contagionlive.com

Moderna’s Bivalent COVID-19 Booster Elicits Superior Antibody Responses

Moderna’s new bivalent COVID-19 booster, which includes 25 micrograms each of messenger RNAs from the Wuhan-Hu-1 and Omicron B.1.1.529 variants of SARS-CoV-2, elicited antibody responses that were superior to those elicited by the original vaccine. Moderna’s bivalent COVID-19 vaccine containing the Omicron variant elicited superior neutralizing antibody responses against...
US News and World Report

Pfizer: Early Trial Data Suggests Updated COVID-19 Booster Protects Against Omicron

The updated COVID-19 booster shots from Pfizer showed a “substantial increase” in omicron-neutralizing antibodies, according to early trial data from the company. Pfizer and its partner BioNTech reported on Thursday that the shots elicit more antibodies that fight the omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 than the original coronavirus shot one week after the shots were administered. The shot was well tolerated with positive safety data similar to that of the original vaccine, according to Pfizer.
USA TODAY

First human results show new COVID-19 booster is safe and triggers an appropriate immune response

The first data in people on the new COVID-19 boosters shows them to be just as safe as previous shots and to provide a strong immune response. The new boosters target both the original version of the virus that causes COVID-19 as well the BA.4 and BA.5 variants that have dominated since early summer. The boosters were authorized based on animal data so they could be available this fall, ahead of an expected surge in cases later in the year.
WCNC

No, the new COVID-19 booster will not make you test positive for COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With a new COVID-19 booster, there are new questions about the protection it provides and who should get their shot and when. The newest booster was created to fight the omicron variant of COVID-19. The BA.5 subvariant of omicron, which remains the most dominant in the U.S., is more resistant to antibody protection from vaccines and prior infection than earlier strains.
raps.org

FDA expands bivalent COVID boosters to kids as young as 5

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has updated the emergency use authorizations (EUA) for the bivalent Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 boosters to expand their use to include children. On 12 October, FDA announced that children as young as five are now eligible to receive Pfizer’s bivalent booster, while children...
News-Medical.net

Myocarditis induced by COVID-19 infection is substantially greater than the risk posed by vaccines

The risk of developing myocarditis -; or inflammation of the heart muscle -; is seven times higher with a COVID-19 infection than with the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a recent study by Penn State College of Medicine scientists. Patients with myocarditis can experience chest pains, shortness of breath or an irregular heartbeat. In severe cases, the inflammation can lead to heart failure and death.
healio.com

FDA approves subcutaneous, self-administered furosemide for congestion in chronic HF

ScPharmaceuticals Inc. announced the FDA approved its self-administered subcutaneous furosemide injection for the treatment of congestion from fluid overload in adults with NYHA II and III chronic HF. The new formulation of furosemide (Furoscix) 80 mg is the only FDA-approved subcutaneous loop diuretic that delivers IV equivalent diuresis at home...
