CNBC
Pfizer or Moderna: Which new omicron-specific Covid booster should you get?
Americans have two options for a new omicron-specific Covid booster shot: Pfizer or Moderna. Which one should you get?. The short answer: It mostly depends on what you're eligible for. Pfizer's booster is cleared for anyone 12 and older, while Moderna's booster is for people 18 and older. To get...
MedicalXpress
Large US study confirms that mRNA boosters extend COVID-19 protection but wane over time
A nationwide U.S. study of more than 893,000 adults provides solid evidence confirming that mRNA booster immunizations extend protection against moderate and severe COVID for four to five months. These findings, published in The BMJ, provide a more complete understanding of the effectiveness and durability of third and fourth doses of the mRNA vaccines, informing policymakers and providing individuals with confirmation of the importance and value of boosters.
NIH Director's Blog
Two popular diabetes drugs outperformed others in large clinical trial
In a large clinical trial that directly compared four drugs commonly used to treat type 2 diabetes, researchers found that insulin glargine and liraglutide performed the best of four medications approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to maintain blood glucose levels in the recommended range. Blood glucose management is a key component of keeping people with type 2 diabetes healthy. All four medications evaluated were added to treatment with metformin, which is the first-line drug to treat type 2 diabetes. The trial was funded by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), part of the National Institutes of Health.
Why it's easier to find Pfizer's updated COVID boosters than Moderna's
Vaccinators around the country are reporting weeks-long delays in shipments of Moderna's updated COVID-19 vaccine boosters. The delays come after the Food and Drug Administration flagged concerns at a facility contracted to fill the Moderna's new shots into vials. The wait stems from an Indiana plant operated by Catalent, which...
GW Hatchet
Two diabetes drugs maintain blood glucose levels longer than others: study
Researchers at GW hosted clinical trials for four diabetes drugs and found two type 2 diabetes treatments were more effective than others at lowering blood glucose levels in a study published late last month by the National Institutes of Health. The clinical trials – hosted by GW and funded by...
How Long Will Immunity Last With the New COVID Bivalent Booster?
The updated bivalent COVID-19 booster shots will likely provide immunity lasting up to four to six months—similar to what earlier shots offered. Since the updated boosters were only approved back in August, we’ll need to see more data to know for sure how long they’ll offer protection.
contagionlive.com
Moderna’s Bivalent COVID-19 Booster Elicits Superior Antibody Responses
Moderna’s new bivalent COVID-19 booster, which includes 25 micrograms each of messenger RNAs from the Wuhan-Hu-1 and Omicron B.1.1.529 variants of SARS-CoV-2, elicited antibody responses that were superior to those elicited by the original vaccine. Moderna’s bivalent COVID-19 vaccine containing the Omicron variant elicited superior neutralizing antibody responses against...
How much better are updated COVID boosters? Pfizer announces first results in human clinical trial
New human clinical trial data announced by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech suggest the updated COVID-19 vaccine boosters introduced this fall will outperform their original formulation in guarding against the BA.4 and BA.5 variants, the companies said Thursday. The new findings are the first from human trials examining the...
New genetically engineered herpes virus kills cancer cells
A genetically modified version of the herpes virus has shown great potential in treating advanced cancers, according to a report by the Institute of Cancer Research in London published on Thursday. A promising therapy. Although the treatment is still in early trials, researchers have found that RP2, a modified version...
Pfizer says Omicron booster is effective against BA.5 COVID-19 subvariant
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech announced on Thursday that their Omicron booster shots substantially increased antibody protection against the BA.5 subvariant of COVID-19 in preliminary tests. "The early data suggest that our bivalent vaccine is anticipated to provide better protection against currently circulating variants than...
MedicalXpress
Risk of severe breakthrough COVID-19 infection is higher for people with HIV with moderately low CD4 cell counts
People with HIV who have moderate immune suppression appear to be at greater risk of severe COVID-19 "breakthrough" infection after vaccination, according to a study led by researchers at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. These findings suggest that this group should be considered for additional vaccine dosages...
US News and World Report
Pfizer: Early Trial Data Suggests Updated COVID-19 Booster Protects Against Omicron
The updated COVID-19 booster shots from Pfizer showed a “substantial increase” in omicron-neutralizing antibodies, according to early trial data from the company. Pfizer and its partner BioNTech reported on Thursday that the shots elicit more antibodies that fight the omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 than the original coronavirus shot one week after the shots were administered. The shot was well tolerated with positive safety data similar to that of the original vaccine, according to Pfizer.
First human results show new COVID-19 booster is safe and triggers an appropriate immune response
The first data in people on the new COVID-19 boosters shows them to be just as safe as previous shots and to provide a strong immune response. The new boosters target both the original version of the virus that causes COVID-19 as well the BA.4 and BA.5 variants that have dominated since early summer. The boosters were authorized based on animal data so they could be available this fall, ahead of an expected surge in cases later in the year.
US News and World Report
FDA Authorizes Updated COVID-19 Booster Shots from Moderna, Pfizer for Children as Young as 5
The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorized updated COVID-19 booster shots from Moderna and Pfizer for children as young as 5 years old, citing concerns about increased exposure as kids are back in school and resuming other activities. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. “Since children have...
FDA Approves New ALS Drug Relyvrio, Which Aims to Slow Disease Progression
The Food and Drug Administration has approved a new experimental treatment for ALS, a very rare neurological disease for which there is no cure and limited treatment options. Relyvrio—known previously as AMX0035—was given the OK by the FDA on Thursday, following a recommendation from the FDA's advisory committee.
WCNC
No, the new COVID-19 booster will not make you test positive for COVID-19
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With a new COVID-19 booster, there are new questions about the protection it provides and who should get their shot and when. The newest booster was created to fight the omicron variant of COVID-19. The BA.5 subvariant of omicron, which remains the most dominant in the U.S., is more resistant to antibody protection from vaccines and prior infection than earlier strains.
raps.org
FDA expands bivalent COVID boosters to kids as young as 5
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has updated the emergency use authorizations (EUA) for the bivalent Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 boosters to expand their use to include children. On 12 October, FDA announced that children as young as five are now eligible to receive Pfizer’s bivalent booster, while children...
News-Medical.net
Myocarditis induced by COVID-19 infection is substantially greater than the risk posed by vaccines
The risk of developing myocarditis -; or inflammation of the heart muscle -; is seven times higher with a COVID-19 infection than with the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a recent study by Penn State College of Medicine scientists. Patients with myocarditis can experience chest pains, shortness of breath or an irregular heartbeat. In severe cases, the inflammation can lead to heart failure and death.
US News and World Report
Omicron BA.4.6 Subvariant Makes up Nearly 14% of COVID Variants in U.S. - CDC
(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday estimated that by Oct. 8 nearly 14% of the circulating coronavirus variants in the United States were of the BA.4.6 subvariant of Omicron. In the week ending Oct. 8, the BA.4.6 subvariant is expected to make up...
healio.com
FDA approves subcutaneous, self-administered furosemide for congestion in chronic HF
ScPharmaceuticals Inc. announced the FDA approved its self-administered subcutaneous furosemide injection for the treatment of congestion from fluid overload in adults with NYHA II and III chronic HF. The new formulation of furosemide (Furoscix) 80 mg is the only FDA-approved subcutaneous loop diuretic that delivers IV equivalent diuresis at home...
