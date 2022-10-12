Read full article on original website
wnynewsnow.com
Eco-Friendly Conference To Be Held In Jamestown Next Week
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – An eco-friendly climate tech conference for manufacturers will be held in the City of Jamestown next week. Showcasing many green energy options for those in the area. Hosted by Jamestown’s Board of Public Utilities, the two and a half day conference will show...
wnynewsnow.com
New York Announces Cannabis Compliance Mentorship Program
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) – Applications will soon be open for New York state’s cannabis compliance training and mentorship program. The ten-week program is based on existing farmer apprenticeship and fellowship programs, with the goal of preparing farmers for the cannabis industry. The program will consist of webinars covering topics such as cannabis cultivation.
New area code coming to the 716, expected to start in 2024
The numbers will be used in portions, or all, of Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie and Niagara counties.
wnynewsnow.com
New York State Cancels Big Fee on Outstanding Student Debt
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) – New Yorkers who owe outstanding debts to the State for educational expenses will no longer have to fork over an additional fee after Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation banning the practice. Prior to the signing of this legislation, the Office of the Attorney General was...
A 716 Divided? New Area Code Approved For WNY
The sense of belonging we feel thanks to the 716 area code that unites us will soon be no more. Western New York will be getting a new area code. The North American Numbering Plan Administrator petitioned the New York State Department of Public Service to expand the area codes in WNY.
wnynewsnow.com
New York State Child Poverty Advisory Council meets for the first time
ALBANY, NY (WENY) – Following the enactment of the Child Poverty Act last year, Gov. Kathy Hochul launched an advisory council to reduce child poverty statewide. Thursday, the council met for the first time. The council members range from advocate associations, Regional Economic Development Councils, and community members who...
wnynewsnow.com
Confusion Arises Over Senior Home Repair Program In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Officials in Jamestown are breaking down confusion about the newly launched Senior Citizen Home Improvement Incentive Program. While work has begun on many homes citywide, applicants still have lingering questions, like how to pay the contractors working on their homes. Senior citizen homeowners,...
Buffalo Public School student receives scholarship honoring Katherine Massey
Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York announced Friday that the Katherine "Kat" Massey scholarship was awarded to a Buffalo Public School student.
cstoredecisions.com
Love’s Opens Three New Speedco Locations
Love’s Travel Shops opened three new Speedco locations that are open 24/7. The locations, along with Love’s Truck Care locations, offer tire, lube and light mechanical services, as well as DOT inspections, for professional drivers and fleets at affordable prices. Commercial drivers can stop at more than 430 truck care locations across the country for their needs.
chautauquatoday.com
TRC Opens CHQ Plus Store in Jamestown
The Resource Center opened its first ever retail store on Tuesday. CHQ Plus is located in the Wellman Building at the corner of West 3rd Street and Cherry Street in downtown Jamestown. TRC's Director of Employment and Community Based Services, Terri Johnson, says the store will provide essential training for people enrolled in their Community Prevocational Services Program...
wnypapers.com
What's new and coming soon at Niagara Air Reserve Station?
Holly Curcione, executive director of the Niagara Military Affairs Council, visited the Niagara Town Board last week to discuss the lobbying group’s activities and the exciting future planned for one of only six Air Force bases left in New York state. Speaking with the group of five during the...
wnynewsnow.com
DEC Officer’s Quick Work Frees Jamestown Buck Stuck In Swing
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A New York State DEC Officer is credited with freeing a Jamestown deer that became stuck in a tree swing. Last month, Environmental Conservation Officer Nate Mead received a call that a four-point buck was stuck in a large tree swing in the City of Jamestown.
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Schools Superintendent Responds To Student Safety Concerns
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Officials are responding to concerns at Jamestown High School, after a local mother spoke out about her son’s bullying this week. Harassment both on, and off, of school grounds isn’t a new problem at JHS, however the school’s superintendent is reassuring parents he, and his staff, are doing everything they can to crack down.
WNY Baptist minsters file lawsuit over NYS gun ban
On Thursday, two Western New York congregation leaders alongside Firearms Police Coalition and Second Amendment Foundation filed a lawsuit against New York State.
Mayor Brown announces city is now accepting American Rescue Plan applications
Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown is calling on local city organizations to help develop projects with funds from the American Rescue Plan.
wnynewsnow.com
Tax Relief Being Mailed to Eligible New Yorkers
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) – The New York State Department of Taxation and Finance announced it has started mailing additional financial relief to eligible New Yorkers. New York said today that they are issuing $475 million dollars in additional New York child and earned income tax payments for 1.8 million people.
wnynewsnow.com
New York Sheriffs from across state at WGI for Sheriffs’ Showdown 2
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WENY) – Law enforcement from sheriff’s offices across New York faced off for a friendly race at the Glen starting Thursday morning. The Sheriffs’ Showdown raises funds to help send roughly 900 kids to the New York State Sheriff’s institute summer camp for free.
chautauquatoday.com
Cattaraugus County Town Supervisor Running for 57th State Senate District
A town supervisor in Cattaraugus County is challenging incumbent State Senator George Borrello for his seat in Albany. Dan Brown is running as the Democratic candidate for New York's 57th Senate District. Brown has served as Great Valley Town Supervisor for 17 years and is a third-generation farmer. In an interview with WDOE News on Thursday, Brown said he is running for State Senate because he feels that Albany "misunderstands our area...hugely"...
He opened a shop in Springville to bring old furniture back to life
When Chris Wojtowicz was a child he used to work in his grandfather's upholstery shop. Chris says "I couldn't stand it."
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Formally Charged In Fall 2021 Murder
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 23-year-old man has been formally charged in connection with a fatal shooting in Jamestown last fall. On Thursday, Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt announced Jonathan Camacho-Monge, of Jamestown, has been formally charged with the murder of 46-year-old Angel Pacheco, who was shot to death on October 19, 2021 on Water Street in Jamestown.
