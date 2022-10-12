Read full article on original website
Related
KYTV
Camden County Sheriff’s Office asking for help to locate people on Most Wanted List
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A routine patrol ended with a woman in custody on Camden County’s Most Wanted list. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office is asking you for tips on other most wanted people. “We’ve had lots of thefts from vehicles that had catalytic converters go missing. That’s...
myozarksonline.com
Domestic assault arrest
A Lake Ozark man who was already on probation for domestic assault is facing a new charge following alleged incidents that happened on October 4th. According to paperwork filed by the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, the victim reported that her ex-boyfriend identified as 56-year-old Rodney McLaughlin had assaulted her. The victim said that she was going to leave to conduct business at the bank, but McLaughlin didn’t want her to leave and attempted to stop her. She said he grabbed her arm and struck her multiple times in the face with his fist. McLaughlin is in custody and appeared via Webex for a hearing, and will have a bond hearing on October 19th on the newest charge of domestic assault.
krcgtv.com
Barricaded man surrenders after police deploy gas
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Columbia man is in custody on suspicion of Domestic Assault, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Armed Criminal Action, and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon after he barricaded himself in a residence on North Stadium Boulevard in Columbia for several hours. According to Columbia Police, officers...
myozarksonline.com
Trespassing and assault
A man from Macks Creek is being held without bond after his arrest on Friday in Camden County. According to paperwork filed by Camdenton Police, officers responded to a call at a business in the 600 block of Highway 54 in Camdenton, where 27-year-old Garrett L Moores was allegedly causing a disturbance. Moores had previously trespassed from the business, and when he was told that law enforcement was being called he ran outside. Moores was found by police after he got into a car at a nearby business, which then pulled in front of a patrol car and stopped. Moores was allegedly actively resisting and refused to follow the officer’s orders, yelling for a supervisor and for the officer’s name and badge number. He was taken to the Camden County Detention Center and allegedly spit on personnel and was cursing at the staff. Moores was charged with assault, trespassing, and resisting arrest.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kmmo.com
COLUMBIA MAN CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE FELONIES IN COOPER COUNTY
A Columbia man has been charged with multiple felonies after a traffic stop in Boonville on Monday, October 10. According to a probable cause statement, Dannie Rice was pulled over by a Boonville Police Officer for pulling a trailer with a non working tail light. During the traffic stop the officer discovered that Rice’s driving privileges had been revoked. The vehicle Rice was driving was titled to him but not registered. The vehicle Rice was driving was also found to have a license plate that belonged to a different vehicle and not registered to Rice.
krcgtv.com
Third person sought for Moniteau County theft
The Moniteau County Sheriff announced his office was looking for a third person in connection to a theft on Green Grove Road. Sheriff Tony Wheatley said his office was looking for Timmy Ray Whittle. Prosecutors have charged Whittle with Tampering with a Motor Vehicle. Whittle, who is on probation and...
KOMU
Suspect sought after burglary on Moniteau County property
MONITEAU COUNTY − The Moniteau County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect accused of burglarizing a property in the county. Timmy Ray Whittle has an active felony warrant for tampering with a motor vehicle. The sheriff's office says Whittle is the third suspect in a burglary that occurred last month on Green Grove Road. Whittle also has outstanding felony warrants from Maries County and Miller County.
krcgtv.com
Columbia Police investigating shooting near Mill Creek Elementary
COLUMBIA — The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting near West Nifong Boulevard and Sinclair Road, close to Mill Creek Elementary. Police responded to reports of approximately four shots fired around 9 p.m. on Friday. After responding, officers located a two-vehicle collision and a man who sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
IN THIS ARTICLE
krcgtv.com
Two men charged with felony hazing enter not guilty pleas through attorneys
One of the ten men charged with a felony for hazing with life endangerment related to a hazing controversy at the University of Missouri had a court hearing today. Last month a grand jury indicted 22-year-old Samuel Gandhi, along with seven others. Ghandi was not in the courtroom. His attorney...
krcgtv.com
Jefferson City man in custody after choking his girlfriend nearly unconscious
JEFFERSON CITY — A Jefferson City man is in custody after being accused of choking his girlfriend nearly unconscious during an assault on Wednesday morning. According to a news release, police arrived at the 2100 block of Clara Drive at approximately 8:19 a.m. and found the victim, an unnamed woman, suffering from injuries.
krcgtv.com
Columbia police arrest one during hours-long standoff
Columba Police took one person into custody, ending an hours-long standoff Friday morning. Police had been called to the Ash Street Apartments around 2 am. They took one person into custody around 8:55 am. Police told KRCG they did use gas in their effort to end the standoff.
kjluradio.com
Columbia man sentenced for stealing Centralia dump truck after armed robbery
A Columbia man pleads guilty to using a stolen dump truck as a getaway vehicle. It was last Friday when Jonathan Morrow pleaded down to one count of stealing and tampering with a motor vehicle. He was sentenced to ten years on the stealing charge and seven years on the tampering charge. The court also gave him credit for 162 days he’d already served.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
krcgtv.com
Barricaded suspect in Columbia, police on scene
COLUMBIA — Columbia Police posted to Facebook Friday morning about a barricaded suspect on North Stadium Blvd. in Columbia. They asked the public to avoid the area. We are working to get more information on the incident and will post more updates here as they become available.
krcgtv.com
Brutally murdered Columbia woman's identity confirmed
Columbia police have identified the woman who they believe was killed by her roommate. On their Facebook page, police said the woman was Patricia Kelly, 59, of Columbia. Police found her body hidden in a closet in a home in the 1700 block of High Quest Drive on Monday. They...
krcgtv.com
Jefferson City man on the loose after shooting
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Jefferson City man is at large and charged with Burglary, Assault, and Armed Criminal Action after firing several shots at a victim early Sunday morning, striking him once. According to court documents, 36-year-old Kevon Mason entered a room where his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend were...
kjluradio.com
Columbia man accused of Audrain County murder scheduled for March trial
A trial date is set for a Columbia man accused of taking part in an Audrain County murder two years ago. Timothy Midgyett was scheduled last week for a jury trial to begin March 27, 2023. Midgyett, along with Deyton Fisher of Mexico and Sadiq Moore of Kirksville, are accused...
Two people hurt Thursday afternoon in Pulaski County crash
PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Two people were hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Pulaski County on Thursday afternoon. The crash happened on Highway 17 near Waynesville around noon, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said an SUV driven by Scott A. Franks, 64 of Waynesville, hit another SUV after he failed to yield The post Two people hurt Thursday afternoon in Pulaski County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Sedalia police find person dead in home
SEDALIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Sedalia Police Department and Pettis County Ambulance District were dispatched Wednesday to a residence in the 700 block of West 7th Street. An occupant of the home was found deceased. First responders tried to resuscitate them. Police said in a press release that there is no indication of foul play. The post Sedalia police find person dead in home appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KRMS Radio
MODOT/Highway Patrol Urge Safety Following Fatal Crash In Camden County
With last week’s head-on collision in Camden County that killed two people, the State Highway Patrol’s Troop-F has recorded 61 road fatalities since the year began. And a MO-DOT safety engineer says it points to how important the department’s strategic safety plan is. The plan is called...
krcgtv.com
Man sought after threatening movie screening
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Columbia man is being sought by police after making violent threats in regard to a movie screening for a film he worked on. According to court documents, 42-year-old Kyle Piper is charged with 2nd-Degree Making a Terroristic Threat after he implied that he would kill those who attended a movie screening in the 2200 block of Nifong. Police say they were contacted by the film's director who said Piper, who had worked on the film, had posted a message on facebook that said "If there is ever a day to be a killer today is the day."
Comments / 0