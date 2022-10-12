ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Tappan over Northern Highlands - Boys soccer recap

Goran Saric and Matt Culuri scored one goal each for Old Tappan in its 2-1 win over Northern Highlands in Allendale. Michael Greenberg made four saves in the win. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
OLD TAPPAN, NJ
