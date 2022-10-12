Read full article on original website
Section III football rushing leaders, ranked by year in school
Here are the Section III leading rushers in their respective classes. These stats are reported to syracuse.com by Section III coaches. If statistics are missing, please encourage coaches to send them to hssports@syracuse.com.
HWS Tournament boys soccer roundup for second round games, Oct. 12
Ryan Luke had both of his goals assisted by James Anderson for third-seeded Hackettstown in its 2-0 win over 15th-seeded North Warren in Hackettstown. Hackettstown scored both of its goals in the second half. 7-Vernon 3, 10-Lenape Valley 0. Zack Martin led the way for seventh-seeded Vernon with one goal...
HS football: West Genesee’s defense holds Baldwinsville in check with key plays
West Genesee’s stingy defense played a major role in Friday’s nonleague football victory over Baldwinsville. Sophomore lineman Christian Burns intercepted a screen pass and walked into the end zone on the Bees’ first possession to begin a defensive onslaught that would guide the Wildcats to a 20-14 victory at West Genesee High School.
Live scoreboard, recaps for Saturday’s high school football games (Week 6)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Week 6 of the Section III football season closes with 11 games across Central New York on Saturday. Check back throughout the day as we update scores during and after the games.
Section III high school sports schedule, scoreboard for Oct. 15
The Section III high school sports schedule and scoreboard for Saturday, Oct. 15. Syracuse.com is the only place to find a comprehensive schedule of all high school sporting events in Section III.
Who’s lighting it up? Top overall, group-by-group girls soccer stat leaders, Oct. 13
The season just hit the halfway point and there have been some eye-catching games so far. NJ Advance Media is tracking it all and will highlight New Jersey’s top season-long stat leaders each week. Check out the lists below to see the top season-long stat leaders in three statistical...
Old Tappan over Northern Highlands - Boys soccer recap
Goran Saric and Matt Culuri scored one goal each for Old Tappan in its 2-1 win over Northern Highlands in Allendale. Michael Greenberg made four saves in the win. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Class A football roundup: Fayetteville-Manlius fends off Carthage in win
Fayetteville-Manlius fended off a pesky Carthage squad to win 35-25 in Class A action on Friday. The Hornets continued their undefeated run at 7-0. The Comets dropped to 2-5 on the season.
Dwight-Englewood defeats Palisades Park - Boys soccer recap
Hugo Loius had a goal and an assist as Dwight-Englewood held on for a 3-2 win against Palisades Park in Palisades Park. Dwight-Englewood (8-5) sported a 3-0 lead at halftime before Daniel Kim scored twice for Palisades Park (4-9-2). Joacquin Bitar and Jason Rhee also scored for Dwight-Englewood. The N.J....
No. 2 Pingry tops Hopewell Valley - Boys soccer recap
Thomas Yanez had a goal to go along with two assists as Pingry, No. 2 in NJ.com’s Top 20, defeated Hopewell Valley 7-0 in Pennington. Pingry (8-1-3) held a 2-0 lead over Hopewell Valley (12-4) at the half, scoring five goals in the second half. Nikolaos Deliargyris and Anthony...
Rancocas Valley edges Florence in 2nd OT - Boys soccer - S. J. Coaches Cup -1st round
Caden Devers connected in double overtime as top-seeded Rancocas Valley won, 1-0, over 16th-seeded Florence in the first round of the South Jersey Coaches Cup in Mount Holly. Rancocas Valley (10-2-1) will host the winner between Saturday’s game of eighth-seeded Egg Harbor and ninth-seeded Washington Township in the quarterfinal round on Monday, Oct. 17.
Bergen Charter over Wallington - Boys soccer recap
Anthony Garcia’s second half goal proved to be the winner, as Bergen Charter notched a 1-0 victory over Wallington in Wallington. Anthony Zieaba assisted Garcia’s finish for the Yellow Jackets, who are now 12-4 on the season. Wallington fell to 7-5 with the defeat. The N.J. High School...
Class AA football roundup: Christian Brothers Academy downs Liverpool, stays unbeaten
State-ranked No. 6 Christian Brothers Academy still have not lost a game after returning to Class AA this season. The Brothers defeated Liverpool 35-13, in Friday’s league matchup at Liverpool High School.
Champions from several CNY schools crowned at individual girls tennis sectionals (58 photos)
Champions were crowned at the Section III individual girls tennis finals on Friday at Oneida High School. In Division I, Christian Brothers Academy senior Giselle Vlassis won her singles match in two sets (6-1, 6-0).
Cicero-North Syracuse football cruises to win over RFA with high-powered offense (photos)
State-ranked No. 13 Cicero-North Syracuse’s high-powered offense was on full display against Class AA foe Rome Free Academy on Thursday. The Northstars made easy work of the Black Knights with a 43-7 victory at Cicero-North Syracuse High School.
NYS High School Football Rankings, 10/13/2022
Here are the New York State High School Football rankings according to the New York Sports Writers leading up to Week 6.
Independent football roundup: Port Byron avenges early-season loss to Phoenix with ground game
Port Byron/Union Springs’ only loss this year was to Phoenix. That 40-36 defeat came in the opening week of the season. A potent rushing attack led by junior running back Bryce Rigby’s two touchdowns led the Panthers to a 47-28 victory over the Firebirds.
High school girls volleyball rankings (Week 5): Top teams hold strong
Syracuse, N.Y. — We’ve asked area media professionals who cover high school sports to participate in a weekly girls volleyball poll. We award five points for a first-place vote, four points for a second-place vote, etc. From now until the end of the season, girls volleyball polls will be published on Thursdays.
