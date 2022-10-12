COLUMBUS — It came as no surprise, but Ohio Republican leaders on Friday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn its state counterpart's latest ruling declaring a GOP-drawn congressional map unconstitutional. The appeal challenges the state court's authority to usurp what the leaders contend is the legislature's authority when it comes to implementing federal elections in Ohio. The argument coincides with cases making similar arguments that are pending before the high court. “This is a matter that needs resolution by our Nation’s highest court,” reads a statement from Ohio Ho use Speaker Bob Cupp (R., Lima), Senate President Matt Huffman (R., Lima), and two members of the Ohio Redistricting Commission —Sen. Rob McColley (R., Napoleon) and Jeff LaRe (R., Canal Winchester). “The United States Constitution expressly puts the responsibility to prescribe “The Times, Places, and Manner of holding Elections for Senators and Representatives…” with the legislature of each state,” they said. “As our petition lays out, the 4-3 decision of the Ohio Supreme Court encroached on this legislative authority in multiple ways, and that action deserves to be tested in the U.S. Supreme Court. Our appeal today sets that process in motion."

OHIO STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO