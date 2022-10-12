Read full article on original website
Related
Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson pummels Alabama attorneys over ‘race blindness’ in major voting rights case
In a series of exchanges with Alabama’s solicitor general, US Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson delivered a powerful history lesson on the explicit racial justice foundations of Reconstruction-era constitutional amendments, aiming to undermine the state’s defence of its congressional maps that a federal court has determined are racially discriminatory.
newsnet5
Supreme Court overrules LaRose; says he must place Democrat on ballot
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — The following article was originally published in the Ohio Capital Journal and published on News5Cleveland.com under a content-sharing agreement. The Ohio Supreme Court overruled GOP Secretary of State Frank LaRose once again Tuesday, finding that a Democratic House candidate had a “clear legal right” to the ballot that he denied.
bloomberglaw.com
Supreme Court Asked to Consider Missouri Minor’s Abortion Rights
A Missouri court clerk is asking the US Supreme Court to vacate an appeals court decision that rests on the premise that a minor has a “clearly established” right not to notify her parents before requesting a court hearing to determine if she can have an abortion. A...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Among 4 GOP Reps to Vote Against Religious Freedom
The four Republicans voted against a bill seeking to reauthorize funding for the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trump judge backtracks after court rebuke — legal experts say it may sink his chance to appeal
District Judge Aileen Cannon on Thursday struck portions of her special master ruling barring the Justice Department from investigating former President Donald Trump just hours after the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ripped apart her decision to halt the criminal probe. The three-judge panel — which included two Trump...
Supreme Court rearranges its seating chart as Jackson takes the bench
Tradition is a long-held value at the US Supreme Court, where the nine justices' adherence to a myriad of historic rules makes the inner workings of America's highest court reliably consistent even as its decisions sometimes send shock waves through the country.
Retired Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer says he did 'everything' he could to stop the overturning of Roe v. Wade
"Did I do everything I could to persuade people? Of course, of course," Breyer said during an interview with CNN's Chris Wallace.
Missouri may send Eric Schmitt to the Senate, but which version would arrive in Washington?
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s hard-charging persona is unlikely to immediately change if he’s elected to the U.S. Senate.
RELATED PEOPLE
Vote no on Amendment #2 like your life depends on it. Because it does.
Pro-lifers have understandable reasons and rights for abhorring abortion. But they can still cherish a free democratic society that prevents politicians, zealous prosecutors, and morality police from harassing women and medical providers. Vote “No” on Amendment 2 to ensure that women are free to make deeply personal decisions in private consultation with their doctors, families, and spiritual guides.
GOP Gov. Larry Hogan called Republican governors DeSantis and Abbott busing migrants a 'terrible idea' and a stunt to 'get on TV'
"It's a terrible idea. Let's address the problem rather than trying to get on TV. It is not a serious discussion or a good solution," Hogan said.
Washington Examiner
Texas Republicans indicate they may revisit exceptions to abortion law
Several Texas Republicans indicated there may be support for exemptions to the state's restrictive abortion law, which currently prohibits abortions even in cases of rape and incest, with the exception to save the life of the mother. Longtime state Sen. Robert Nichols of Jacksonville said he would support revising the...
U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs fetal personhood appeal
Oct 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to decide whether fetuses are entitled to constitutional rights in light of its June ruling overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that had legalized abortion nationwide, steering clear for now of another front in America's culture wars.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Indiana Supreme Court prevents enforcement of abortion ban, will hear arguments in January
The Indiana Supreme Court will decide the fate of the state’s new abortion law.
FOX 28 Spokane
Judge hears arguments in challenge to Ohio abortion law
CINCINNATI (AP) — Attorneys fighting for and against extending a stay on Ohio’s near total ban on abortions presented providers, medical scholars and ethicists at a hearing Friday. Abortion providers represented by the ACLU of Ohio have challenged the law, which bans most abortions after fetal cardiac activity is detected, as a violation of state constitutional provisions guaranteeing individual liberty and equal protection. Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Christian Jenkins paused the law through Oct. 12. He next must decide whether to extend that stay while the lawsuit proceeds. The testimony he heard Friday varied little from existing arguments on both sides of the abortion debate.
WLKY.com
After president's marijuana pardons, Kentucky examining what can be done in the state
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky's governor said he's examining the president's call for state's to issue pardons for some marijuana offenses. Last week, President Joe Biden said he was pardoning thousands of Americans convicted of "simple possession" of marijuana under federal law. He then asked governors to do the same.
Wave 3
Former Ky. Circuit Court judge dies after battle with ALS
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky’s first appointed Latina judge has died after a battle with ALS. Ellie Garcia Kerstetter died on September 29, family confirmed. Kerstetter graduated from the University of Louisville Brandeis School of Law in 2000 and passed both the Kentucky and Florida bar exams, according to her obituary.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Federal appeals court temporarily reverses blocked parts of New York gun law
An appeals court Wednesday temporarily reversed a lower court's order from last week that had blocked much of New York's new gun law, per Reuters. Why it matters: The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York City reversed the previous decision, allowing the full Concealed Carry Improvement Act to stay in effect until a three-judge panel decides on the motion to stay, per the New York Attorney General's office.
WOUB
Thousands are still waiting for Ohio Supreme Court ruling on unemployment stimulus checks
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) — It’s been more than four months since the Ohio Supreme Court heard arguments over whether Gov. Mike DeWine had the authority to cut off $300 weekly pandemic assistance checks to unemployed Ohioans two months before the federal program that funded them ended.
Nation's high court asked to hear Ohio map appeal
COLUMBUS — It came as no surprise, but Ohio Republican leaders on Friday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn its state counterpart's latest ruling declaring a GOP-drawn congressional map unconstitutional. The appeal challenges the state court's authority to usurp what the leaders contend is the legislature's authority when it comes to implementing federal elections in Ohio. The argument coincides with cases making similar arguments that are pending before the high court. “This is a matter that needs resolution by our Nation’s highest court,” reads a statement from Ohio Ho use Speaker Bob Cupp (R., Lima), Senate President Matt Huffman (R., Lima), and two members of the Ohio Redistricting Commission —Sen. Rob McColley (R., Napoleon) and Jeff LaRe (R., Canal Winchester). “The United States Constitution expressly puts the responsibility to prescribe “The Times, Places, and Manner of holding Elections for Senators and Representatives…” with the legislature of each state,” they said. “As our petition lays out, the 4-3 decision of the Ohio Supreme Court encroached on this legislative authority in multiple ways, and that action deserves to be tested in the U.S. Supreme Court. Our appeal today sets that process in motion."
Indiana Supreme Court keeps state abortion ban on hold
The Indiana Supreme Court issued an order Wednesday that prevents the state from enforcing a Republican-backed abortion ban while it considers whether it violates the state constitution.The court said in the order that it was taking over appeals of a judge’s decision last month that blocked the law a week after it took effect. It denied a request from the state attorney general’s office to set aside the preliminary injunction, setting a hearing on the lawsuit filed by abortion clinic operators for Jan. 12.Owen County Judge Kelsey Hanlon blocked the law from being enforced, writing that “there is reasonable...
Comments / 1