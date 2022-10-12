ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson pummels Alabama attorneys over ‘race blindness’ in major voting rights case

In a series of exchanges with Alabama’s solicitor general, US Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson delivered a powerful history lesson on the explicit racial justice foundations of Reconstruction-era constitutional amendments, aiming to undermine the state’s defence of its congressional maps that a federal court has determined are racially discriminatory.
ALABAMA STATE
newsnet5

Supreme Court overrules LaRose; says he must place Democrat on ballot

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — The following article was originally published in the Ohio Capital Journal and published on News5Cleveland.com under a content-sharing agreement. The Ohio Supreme Court overruled GOP Secretary of State Frank LaRose once again Tuesday, finding that a Democratic House candidate had a “clear legal right” to the ballot that he denied.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Education
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
Lexington Herald-Leader

Vote no on Amendment #2 like your life depends on it. Because it does.

Pro-lifers have understandable reasons and rights for abhorring abortion. But they can still cherish a free democratic society that prevents politicians, zealous prosecutors, and morality police from harassing women and medical providers. Vote “No” on Amendment 2 to ensure that women are free to make deeply personal decisions in private consultation with their doctors, families, and spiritual guides.
KENTUCKY STATE
Washington Examiner

Texas Republicans indicate they may revisit exceptions to abortion law

Several Texas Republicans indicated there may be support for exemptions to the state's restrictive abortion law, which currently prohibits abortions even in cases of rape and incest, with the exception to save the life of the mother. Longtime state Sen. Robert Nichols of Jacksonville said he would support revising the...
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs fetal personhood appeal

Oct 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to decide whether fetuses are entitled to constitutional rights in light of its June ruling overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that had legalized abortion nationwide, steering clear for now of another front in America's culture wars.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Linus K12#Tax Credit#Politics Legislative#Politics Federal#Politics State#Politics Judicial#Income Tax#The General Assembly#House#Franklin Circuit Court#Ed Choice Kentucky
FOX 28 Spokane

Judge hears arguments in challenge to Ohio abortion law

CINCINNATI (AP) — Attorneys fighting for and against extending a stay on Ohio’s near total ban on abortions presented providers, medical scholars and ethicists at a hearing Friday. Abortion providers represented by the ACLU of Ohio have challenged the law, which bans most abortions after fetal cardiac activity is detected, as a violation of state constitutional provisions guaranteeing individual liberty and equal protection. Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Christian Jenkins paused the law through Oct. 12. He next must decide whether to extend that stay while the lawsuit proceeds. The testimony he heard Friday varied little from existing arguments on both sides of the abortion debate.
OHIO STATE
Wave 3

Former Ky. Circuit Court judge dies after battle with ALS

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky’s first appointed Latina judge has died after a battle with ALS. Ellie Garcia Kerstetter died on September 29, family confirmed. Kerstetter graduated from the University of Louisville Brandeis School of Law in 2000 and passed both the Kentucky and Florida bar exams, according to her obituary.
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Axios

Federal appeals court temporarily reverses blocked parts of New York gun law

An appeals court Wednesday temporarily reversed a lower court's order from last week that had blocked much of New York's new gun law, per Reuters. Why it matters: The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York City reversed the previous decision, allowing the full Concealed Carry Improvement Act to stay in effect until a three-judge panel decides on the motion to stay, per the New York Attorney General's office.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Blade

Nation's high court asked to hear Ohio map appeal

COLUMBUS — It came as no surprise, but Ohio Republican leaders on Friday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn its state counterpart's latest ruling declaring a GOP-drawn congressional map unconstitutional. The appeal challenges the state court's authority to usurp what the leaders contend is the legislature's authority when it comes to implementing federal elections in Ohio. The argument coincides with cases making similar arguments that are pending before the high court. “This is a matter that needs resolution by our Nation’s highest court,” reads a statement from Ohio Ho use Speaker Bob Cupp (R., Lima), Senate President Matt Huffman (R., Lima), and two members of the Ohio Redistricting Commission —Sen. Rob McColley (R., Napoleon) and Jeff LaRe (R., Canal Winchester). “The United States Constitution expressly puts the responsibility to prescribe “The Times, Places, and Manner of holding Elections for Senators and Representatives…” with the legislature of each state,” they said. “As our petition lays out, the 4-3 decision of the Ohio Supreme Court encroached on this legislative authority in multiple ways, and that action deserves to be tested in the U.S. Supreme Court. Our appeal today sets that process in motion."
OHIO STATE
The Independent

Indiana Supreme Court keeps state abortion ban on hold

The Indiana Supreme Court issued an order Wednesday that prevents the state from enforcing a Republican-backed abortion ban while it considers whether it violates the state constitution.The court said in the order that it was taking over appeals of a judge’s decision last month that blocked the law a week after it took effect. It denied a request from the state attorney general’s office to set aside the preliminary injunction, setting a hearing on the lawsuit filed by abortion clinic operators for Jan. 12.Owen County Judge Kelsey Hanlon blocked the law from being enforced, writing that “there is reasonable...
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy