ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 3

Related
AL.com

After 5 years and $66 billion, Alabama’s venture capital investment reportedly slowing

A new report on startup investments says capital may be slowing over the last year-and-a-half in Alabama, even as the South is emerging as a hotbed of investment. “The State of Startups in the Southeast” is the sixth such report from Atlanta’s Panoramic Ventures, and overall presents a bullish outlook for the region as some investors are reportedly cooling on familiar tech meccas, such as Silicon Valley, Boston and New York.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
Mobile, AL
Business
Mobile, AL
Government
City
Mobile, AL
Local
Alabama Business
travelawaits.com

My 7 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Mobile, Alabama

The history of Mobile, Alabama, is quite amazing. Having been established by the French in 1702, the city has been under not one but four international flags — France, Britain, Spain, and the United States. With over 320 years of history and such a wide and diverse collection of cultures being established in the city, you can well imagine that Mobile has quite the eclectic collection of dining experiences, and it does.
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Linus Business#The Port Of Oakland#The Port Authority
The Associated Press

With teachers in short supply, states ease job requirements

DALLAS (AP) — As schools across the South grapple with teacher shortages, many are turning to candidates without teaching certificates or formal training. Alabama administrators increasingly have hired educators with emergency certifications, often in low-income and majority-Black neighborhoods. Texas, meanwhile, allowed about one in five new teachers to sidestep certification last school year.
OKLAHOMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Spanevelo could face new charges once moved to Alabama: Court records

UPDATE: Marcus Spanevelo will be transported by law enforcement to Alabama. In court records filed at 6:04 p.m., Thursday night, made available Friday afternoon, prosecution said the disappearance and death of Cassie Carli remain under investigation by law enforcement agencies in both Florida and Alabama. “In an effort to prosecute the strongest case, and after […]
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Country
Brazil
madeinalabama.com

Novelis kicks off construction on $2.5 billion Alabama aluminum mill

The start of the construction project was celebrated last Friday with a groundbreaking ceremony at the site that was attended by Governor Kay Ivey and company and local officials. “Today marks an important milestone for our Novelis team as we ramp up construction and grow our team,” said Tom Boney,...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Mobile port workers set to strike next week as contract talks stall

A looming dock worker strike could slow down the Port of Mobile’s record-breaking year. Next week, if an agreement isn’t reached by midnight on October 20, the International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) Local 1410 will strike CSA Equipment Company, a stevedoring (unloading) provider at the port, after union membership voted not to accept CSA’s latest contract offer. Dock workers represented by Local 1410—about 800 people--will refuse to work with CSA, with very few exceptions.
MOBILE, AL
altoday.com

Novelis begins work on new Baldwin County aluminum plant

Governor Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Commerce announced that site work is now underway on the new Novelis aluminum mill at Bay Minette, where a groundbreaking ceremony was held on Friday. The $2.5 billion aluminum mill is being built on the 3,000-acre Baldwin County Mega Site by Atlanta-based...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
Praise 93.3

4 Simple Ways to Grow Your Alabama Church

Alabama churches are growing, and some are not. But how does a church grow in numbers? How does a church bring in visitors in the modern era? Plus how do we keep them coming to church during the post pandemic period and with the current climate. Here are some tips to help your church grow in Alabama and in any state.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

With Cassie Carli’s cause of death unknown, charges against Marcus Spanevelo dropped

Charges against the ex-boyfriend of a Florida woman whose body was found in a shallow grave in Alabama have been dropped. Marcus Spanevelo was charged with tampering with evidence, giving false information concerning a missing persons investigation and destruction of evidence in Santa Rosa County, but he had not been charged in Florida or Alabama with the death of Cassie Carli.
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
200K+
Followers
60K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy