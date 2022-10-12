Read full article on original website
After 5 years and $66 billion, Alabama’s venture capital investment reportedly slowing
A new report on startup investments says capital may be slowing over the last year-and-a-half in Alabama, even as the South is emerging as a hotbed of investment. “The State of Startups in the Southeast” is the sixth such report from Atlanta’s Panoramic Ventures, and overall presents a bullish outlook for the region as some investors are reportedly cooling on familiar tech meccas, such as Silicon Valley, Boston and New York.
Birmingham educator Joyce Lanning receives inaugural Alabama Women of Conservation Award
The Nature Conservancy in Alabama has selected Birmingham’s Joyce Lanning, an environmental educator, prolific volunteer and government watchdog, as the first-ever recipient of its Alabama Women of Conservation Award. Lanning accepted the award Thursday at a reception in Birmingham hosted by Graham and Company Commercial Real Estate. “I’m honored...
thecutoffnews.com
Alabama has 86 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest
Stacker investigated school districts with slow internet in Alabama using data from Connect K-12. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Gulf rescue, water works, Ivey’s approval rating: Down in Alabama
The U.S. Coast Guard responded this week to a commercial tug boat that had picked up two boaters stranded on a raft in the Gulf of Mexico off the Alabama coast. The Alabama attorney general’s office has reportedly requested documents from the Birmingham Water Works Board. Kay Ivey wasn’t...
travelawaits.com
My 7 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Mobile, Alabama
The history of Mobile, Alabama, is quite amazing. Having been established by the French in 1702, the city has been under not one but four international flags — France, Britain, Spain, and the United States. With over 320 years of history and such a wide and diverse collection of cultures being established in the city, you can well imagine that Mobile has quite the eclectic collection of dining experiences, and it does.
Alabama officials demand better teacher certification exam pass rates
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Alabama state officials on Thursday demanded better certification pass rates from the state’s future teachers and those who prepare them. Wayne Reynolds, a former superintendent, said he was alarmed about a...
Angry trucker allegedly torched 25 tractor-trailers from California to Alabama
An angry trucker torched 25 tractor-trailers, including a half-dozen in San Bernardino County, during a cross-country, multiyear arson spree that caused $2 million in damages and exacted revenge on a company that helped put him in prison in 2018, alleges a criminal case unsealed late last week. Viorel Pricop, 64,...
This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Alabama
Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every US state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
Black Alabama leaders wounded by Tuberville’s ‘misinformed, ignorant’ reparation remark
As far as Jeremy Ellis is concerned, Republican Tommy Tuberville should know or learn more about the long history and struggles of the Black Alabama residents he represents in the U.S. Senate. Tuberville told people Saturday at an election rally in Nevada that Democrats support reparations for the descendants of...
With teachers in short supply, states ease job requirements
DALLAS (AP) — As schools across the South grapple with teacher shortages, many are turning to candidates without teaching certificates or formal training. Alabama administrators increasingly have hired educators with emergency certifications, often in low-income and majority-Black neighborhoods. Texas, meanwhile, allowed about one in five new teachers to sidestep certification last school year.
Spanevelo could face new charges once moved to Alabama: Court records
UPDATE: Marcus Spanevelo will be transported by law enforcement to Alabama. In court records filed at 6:04 p.m., Thursday night, made available Friday afternoon, prosecution said the disappearance and death of Cassie Carli remain under investigation by law enforcement agencies in both Florida and Alabama. “In an effort to prosecute the strongest case, and after […]
WAAY-TV
North Alabama residents react to 8.7% increase in Social Security benefits
Social Security benefits are expected to increase 8.7% by January, the biggest increase in four decades. But is it enough to keep the older citizens who depend on that money afloat?. "I couldn’t believe it. But now I believe it. They’ve been saying it too many times. I can’t help...
Fishermen ‘lost at sea’ in life raft rescued from Gulf of Mexico off Dauphin Island
Two fishermen “lost at sea” in a raft for nearly three days were down to their last flare when a passing vessel saw the fading signal in the Gulf of Mexico, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. The “distressed” boaters were rescued 63 miles off Alabama’s Dauphin Island,...
madeinalabama.com
Novelis kicks off construction on $2.5 billion Alabama aluminum mill
The start of the construction project was celebrated last Friday with a groundbreaking ceremony at the site that was attended by Governor Kay Ivey and company and local officials. “Today marks an important milestone for our Novelis team as we ramp up construction and grow our team,” said Tom Boney,...
Mobile port workers set to strike next week as contract talks stall
A looming dock worker strike could slow down the Port of Mobile’s record-breaking year. Next week, if an agreement isn’t reached by midnight on October 20, the International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) Local 1410 will strike CSA Equipment Company, a stevedoring (unloading) provider at the port, after union membership voted not to accept CSA’s latest contract offer. Dock workers represented by Local 1410—about 800 people--will refuse to work with CSA, with very few exceptions.
altoday.com
Novelis begins work on new Baldwin County aluminum plant
Governor Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Commerce announced that site work is now underway on the new Novelis aluminum mill at Bay Minette, where a groundbreaking ceremony was held on Friday. The $2.5 billion aluminum mill is being built on the 3,000-acre Baldwin County Mega Site by Atlanta-based...
Tuberville’s reparations comments ‘ignorant’ and ’embarrassment’ Black leader says
As far as Jeremy Ellis is concerned, Republican Tommy Tuberville should know or learn more about the long history and struggles of the Black Alabama residents he represents in the U.S. Senate. Tuberville told people Saturday at an election rally in Nevada that Democrats support reparations for the descendants of...
Colorado motorcyclist killed in wreck with truck Friday in southwest Alabama
A motorcyclist from Colorado was killed in an accident Friday afternoon with a truck in southwest Alabama, authorities said. Ethan L. Roberts, 28, of Aurora, Colo., died in the wreck around 1:15 p.m. Friday on Highway 21 near the 29-mile marker, about seven miles south of Monroeville, said Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Senior Trooper Anna Peoples.
4 Simple Ways to Grow Your Alabama Church
Alabama churches are growing, and some are not. But how does a church grow in numbers? How does a church bring in visitors in the modern era? Plus how do we keep them coming to church during the post pandemic period and with the current climate. Here are some tips to help your church grow in Alabama and in any state.
With Cassie Carli’s cause of death unknown, charges against Marcus Spanevelo dropped
Charges against the ex-boyfriend of a Florida woman whose body was found in a shallow grave in Alabama have been dropped. Marcus Spanevelo was charged with tampering with evidence, giving false information concerning a missing persons investigation and destruction of evidence in Santa Rosa County, but he had not been charged in Florida or Alabama with the death of Cassie Carli.
AL.com
