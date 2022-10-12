ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

NHL

Bills players Allen, Knox show up to support Sabres, Tuch

Buffalo's football team returns favor for home opener at KeyBank Center. Josh Allen and Dawson Knox are a great connection on the football field and in the hockey stands. The Buffalo Bills quarterback and tight end, respectively, showed up at KeyBank Arena on Thursday to support the Buffalo Sabres in their 2022-23 season opener.
BUFFALO, NY
MLive.com

Five keys to improvement for Detroit Red Wings in 2022-23

The Detroit Red Wings hired a new coach in Derek Lalonde and made a series of moves that addressed each position, seemingly strengthening every shortcoming. They enter the 2022-23 season with more optimism than they have had in several years. It’s Steve Yzerman’s fourth season as general manager, and while...
DETROIT, MI
markerzone.com

MONTREAL CANADIENS SEND FIRST-ROUND PICK TO JUNIORS TO CONTINUE DEVELOPMENT

The Montreal Canadiens have decided that one of their most recent first-round draft picks would be better off continuing his development in the Junior leagues. Montreal has loaned Filip Mesar, the 26th overall pick in 2022, to the Kitchener Rangers of the OHL. Mesar, 18, played one game with the...
NHL
Yardbarker

Meet the New Blackhawks: Jarred Tinordi

It’s hard to project what the Chicago Blackhawks will look like the next time they’re a competitive club. However, there probably won’t be many faces left from this year’s team. With a few exceptions, Chicago has a pretty veteran-heavy group and one that’s designed to lose...
CHICAGO, IL
State
New Jersey State
City
Newark, NJ
markerzone.com

FUTURE HALL-OF-FAME DEFENCEMAN LANDS OFF-ICE ROLE WITH OILERS

On Friday, the Edmonton Oilers announced a slew of changes to their off-ice staff in the scouting and development departments. Among the changes was the addition of future Hall-of-Fame defenceman Duncan Keith, who just retired from the National Hockey League in July, as a Player Development Consultant. Keith, 39, spent...
NHL
markerzone.com

CHICLETS' BIZ GOES AT SIDNEY CROSBY MID-GAME

The Spittin Chiclets crew is in Pittsburgh this week in preparation for their live show on October 14. The boys arrived in the city early and decided to catch the Penguins' home-opener against the Arizona Coyotes. During a TV timeout, the arena media crew decided to interview Paul "Biz" Bissonnette...
PITTSBURGH, PA
markerzone.com

THE NHL'S VIRTUAL BOARD ADS HAVE SOME MAJOR KINKS TO WORK OUT

The 2022-23 NHL season is underway, everyone is excited about it, and nothing can ruin it. Not even the NHL's terrible virtual ads could ruin this day. But they did come close... I'm sure they will figure it out -- well, like 65% sure -- and my concerns are overplayed....
NHL
Dougie Hamilton
Damon Severson
NHL

'NHL Saturday', 'NHL Sunday' schedule announced

41 games to air in primetime in Europe beginning Oct. 15. NEW YORK - For the fifth straight year, the National Hockey League and its international media partners will bring live game broadcasts in prime time to hockey fans in Europe during the 2022-23 season. A record 41 NHL Saturday presented by SAP and NHL Sunday presented by SAP games will be broadcast to fans this season in more than 30 countries and territories, starting with the October 15 regular-season contest between Rasmus Dahlin and the Buffalo Sabres and Aleksander Barkov and the Florida Panthers. The full broadcast schedule is available here.
NHL
markerzone.com

TRIO OF PLAYERS PUT ON WAIVER WIRE ON OCTOBER 12TH

The waiver wire on Wednesday, October 12th featured a trio of players according to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman. Calgary Flames forward Martin Pospisil, San Jose defenceman Scott Harrington and Tampa Bay Lightning forward Pierre-Cedric Labrie were all placed on waivers at 2 p.m. ET. Pospisil, 22, is set to play for...
NHL
lastwordonsports.com

Toronto Maple Leafs Sign Top Prospect to Entry-Level Contract

The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed Fraser Minten to a three-year entry-level contract. Minten was the team’s first pick in the 2022 draft. The center was drafted 38th overall, following a draft-day trade between Toronto and the Chicago Blackhawks. Fraser Minten Signs Contract. The 18-year-old, hailing from Vancouver, British...
NHL
#Sports#The New Jersey Devils#North American
markerzone.com

SAN JOSE SHARKS HONOR BRENT BURNS IN RETURN TO THE BAY AREA

Long-time San Jose Sharks defenseman Brent Burns was traded to the Carolina Hurricanes this offseason in hopes of chasing a Stanley Cup, but the fan favorite has not been forgotten about in the Bay Area. The two teams matched up on Friday night, and the team honored Burns prior to...
SAN JOSE, CA
markerzone.com

JOHNNY GAUDREAU GETS HIS FIRST AS A MEMBER OF THE COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS (VIDEO)

Johnny Gaudreau's decision to move on from the Calgary Flames in free agency was certainly one of the top stories of the 2022 offseason. On the very first day he was eligible to do so, Gaudreau signed a massive seven year, $68.25 million contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets ($9.75 million AAV). In doing so, "Johnny Hockey" left behind the team that drafted him into the league 104th overall in 2011, and stated his clear intention to be a star player for the Blue Jackets. After a bit of a slow first game of the season, Gaudreau now has his first goal and point since signing the new deal that will see him turn 36 before it expires. Gaudreau seems to be loving it, and the crowd is certainly into it as well.
COLUMBUS, OH
markerzone.com

CODY EAKIN LEAVES NORTH AMERICA TO CONTINUE HOCKEY CAREER

After a professional tryout at training camp with the Calgary Flames that didn't work out, Cody Eakin is heading overseas to continue his pro hockey career. The 31-year-old veteran has signed a deal with the SCL Tigers of the Swiss National League for the 2022-23 season. "Eakin brings an enormous...
NHL
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
markerzone.com

ST. LOUIS' REVERSE RETRO 2.0 LOGO, COLOUR SCHEME LEAK ONLINE

The NHL and Adidas are set to reveal the next version of the Reverse Retro jerseys on Thursday, October 20th, with all 32 teams participating in the program. Over the last several months, information has leaked about certain jerseys and what they may look like and we've even had a couple of the jerseys fully leak (Edmonton and Vancouver).
SAINT LOUIS, MO
markerzone.com

OWEN TIPPETT CRUNCHES BRENDAN SMITH FROM BEHIND WITH SPEED (VIDEO)

These types of hits are always gut-wrenching. Tippett was only assessed a minor penalty for boarding on the play, and I'm pretty sure the only reason he escaped a major penalty is because Brendan Smith is tough as nails. Smith is fine and did not skip a beat. New Jersey...
markerzone.com

AVALANCHE CLAIM FORMER GOALTENDER OFF WAIVERS FROM ARIZONA

According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Colorado Avalanche have claimed former netminder Jonas Johansson off waivers from the Arizona Coyotes. Johansson, 27, was placed on waivers on September 30th by the Avalanche after signing a one-year deal with them during the summer. He was then claimed by the Arizona Coyotes the next day.
DENVER, CO

