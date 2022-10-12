Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the Best Diner in New Jersey According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenNewark, NJ
The Bronx affordable apartments available from $545 a month in new construction buildingBeth TorresBronx, NY
Meteorologists predict a warmer and drier winter for New York City.Zoran BogdanovicNew York City, NY
Off-Duty Morris County Law Enforcement Officer Commended for Life-Saving InterventionMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
Related
NHL
Bills players Allen, Knox show up to support Sabres, Tuch
Buffalo's football team returns favor for home opener at KeyBank Center. Josh Allen and Dawson Knox are a great connection on the football field and in the hockey stands. The Buffalo Bills quarterback and tight end, respectively, showed up at KeyBank Arena on Thursday to support the Buffalo Sabres in their 2022-23 season opener.
MLive.com
Five keys to improvement for Detroit Red Wings in 2022-23
The Detroit Red Wings hired a new coach in Derek Lalonde and made a series of moves that addressed each position, seemingly strengthening every shortcoming. They enter the 2022-23 season with more optimism than they have had in several years. It’s Steve Yzerman’s fourth season as general manager, and while...
markerzone.com
MONTREAL CANADIENS SEND FIRST-ROUND PICK TO JUNIORS TO CONTINUE DEVELOPMENT
The Montreal Canadiens have decided that one of their most recent first-round draft picks would be better off continuing his development in the Junior leagues. Montreal has loaned Filip Mesar, the 26th overall pick in 2022, to the Kitchener Rangers of the OHL. Mesar, 18, played one game with the...
Yardbarker
Meet the New Blackhawks: Jarred Tinordi
It’s hard to project what the Chicago Blackhawks will look like the next time they’re a competitive club. However, there probably won’t be many faces left from this year’s team. With a few exceptions, Chicago has a pretty veteran-heavy group and one that’s designed to lose...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
markerzone.com
FUTURE HALL-OF-FAME DEFENCEMAN LANDS OFF-ICE ROLE WITH OILERS
On Friday, the Edmonton Oilers announced a slew of changes to their off-ice staff in the scouting and development departments. Among the changes was the addition of future Hall-of-Fame defenceman Duncan Keith, who just retired from the National Hockey League in July, as a Player Development Consultant. Keith, 39, spent...
markerzone.com
CHICLETS' BIZ GOES AT SIDNEY CROSBY MID-GAME
The Spittin Chiclets crew is in Pittsburgh this week in preparation for their live show on October 14. The boys arrived in the city early and decided to catch the Penguins' home-opener against the Arizona Coyotes. During a TV timeout, the arena media crew decided to interview Paul "Biz" Bissonnette...
markerzone.com
THE NHL'S VIRTUAL BOARD ADS HAVE SOME MAJOR KINKS TO WORK OUT
The 2022-23 NHL season is underway, everyone is excited about it, and nothing can ruin it. Not even the NHL's terrible virtual ads could ruin this day. But they did come close... I'm sure they will figure it out -- well, like 65% sure -- and my concerns are overplayed....
markerzone.com
CAREY PRICE RECEIVES MASSIVE OVATION DURING MONTREAL'S SEASON OPENING CEREMONY
Carey Price's career is in constant doubt, but his iconic career with the Montréal Canadiens has emblazoned him in the city's lore forever. Regardless how many more games Price can muster, he has paid his toll in order to be one of the city's greats. When he was introduced...
RELATED PEOPLE
Maple Leafs’ Ilya Samsonov Makes Team Debut Against Former Club in Home Opener, Where to Watch
Ilya Samsonov’s first game for his new team is against the only NHL team he has ever played for when the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Washington Capitals.
NHL
'NHL Saturday', 'NHL Sunday' schedule announced
41 games to air in primetime in Europe beginning Oct. 15. NEW YORK - For the fifth straight year, the National Hockey League and its international media partners will bring live game broadcasts in prime time to hockey fans in Europe during the 2022-23 season. A record 41 NHL Saturday presented by SAP and NHL Sunday presented by SAP games will be broadcast to fans this season in more than 30 countries and territories, starting with the October 15 regular-season contest between Rasmus Dahlin and the Buffalo Sabres and Aleksander Barkov and the Florida Panthers. The full broadcast schedule is available here.
markerzone.com
TRIO OF PLAYERS PUT ON WAIVER WIRE ON OCTOBER 12TH
The waiver wire on Wednesday, October 12th featured a trio of players according to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman. Calgary Flames forward Martin Pospisil, San Jose defenceman Scott Harrington and Tampa Bay Lightning forward Pierre-Cedric Labrie were all placed on waivers at 2 p.m. ET. Pospisil, 22, is set to play for...
lastwordonsports.com
Toronto Maple Leafs Sign Top Prospect to Entry-Level Contract
The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed Fraser Minten to a three-year entry-level contract. Minten was the team’s first pick in the 2022 draft. The center was drafted 38th overall, following a draft-day trade between Toronto and the Chicago Blackhawks. Fraser Minten Signs Contract. The 18-year-old, hailing from Vancouver, British...
IN THIS ARTICLE
markerzone.com
SAN JOSE SHARKS HONOR BRENT BURNS IN RETURN TO THE BAY AREA
Long-time San Jose Sharks defenseman Brent Burns was traded to the Carolina Hurricanes this offseason in hopes of chasing a Stanley Cup, but the fan favorite has not been forgotten about in the Bay Area. The two teams matched up on Friday night, and the team honored Burns prior to...
markerzone.com
JOHNNY GAUDREAU GETS HIS FIRST AS A MEMBER OF THE COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS (VIDEO)
Johnny Gaudreau's decision to move on from the Calgary Flames in free agency was certainly one of the top stories of the 2022 offseason. On the very first day he was eligible to do so, Gaudreau signed a massive seven year, $68.25 million contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets ($9.75 million AAV). In doing so, "Johnny Hockey" left behind the team that drafted him into the league 104th overall in 2011, and stated his clear intention to be a star player for the Blue Jackets. After a bit of a slow first game of the season, Gaudreau now has his first goal and point since signing the new deal that will see him turn 36 before it expires. Gaudreau seems to be loving it, and the crowd is certainly into it as well.
markerzone.com
TWO PLAYERS PUT ON WAIVERS FOR OCTOBER 14TH; SANDIN CLEARS UNCONDITIONAL WAIVERS
According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, two more players were put on the waiver wire for Friday, October 14th. Those players are Philadelphia Flyers forward Hayden Hodgson and St. Louis Blues forward Anthony Angello. Hodgson, 26, has spent the last two seasons in the Philadelphia Flyers organization and played in their...
markerzone.com
CODY EAKIN LEAVES NORTH AMERICA TO CONTINUE HOCKEY CAREER
After a professional tryout at training camp with the Calgary Flames that didn't work out, Cody Eakin is heading overseas to continue his pro hockey career. The 31-year-old veteran has signed a deal with the SCL Tigers of the Swiss National League for the 2022-23 season. "Eakin brings an enormous...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
markerzone.com
NHL PHOTOGRAPHER BARELY EVADES PUCK THROUGH CAMERA PORT (VIDEO)
The odds of something like this happening have to be fairly slim, and this photographer is lucky he escaped without serious injury either to himself or his very expensive piece of equipment. Still a very cool moment, though.
markerzone.com
ST. LOUIS' REVERSE RETRO 2.0 LOGO, COLOUR SCHEME LEAK ONLINE
The NHL and Adidas are set to reveal the next version of the Reverse Retro jerseys on Thursday, October 20th, with all 32 teams participating in the program. Over the last several months, information has leaked about certain jerseys and what they may look like and we've even had a couple of the jerseys fully leak (Edmonton and Vancouver).
markerzone.com
OWEN TIPPETT CRUNCHES BRENDAN SMITH FROM BEHIND WITH SPEED (VIDEO)
These types of hits are always gut-wrenching. Tippett was only assessed a minor penalty for boarding on the play, and I'm pretty sure the only reason he escaped a major penalty is because Brendan Smith is tough as nails. Smith is fine and did not skip a beat. New Jersey...
markerzone.com
AVALANCHE CLAIM FORMER GOALTENDER OFF WAIVERS FROM ARIZONA
According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Colorado Avalanche have claimed former netminder Jonas Johansson off waivers from the Arizona Coyotes. Johansson, 27, was placed on waivers on September 30th by the Avalanche after signing a one-year deal with them during the summer. He was then claimed by the Arizona Coyotes the next day.
Comments / 0