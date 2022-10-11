ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham, WA

wwuvikings.com

No. 11 Vikings Open Second Half of GNAC Play

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The No. 11 nationally-ranked Western Washington University volleyball team opens the second half of the Great Northwest Athletic Conference season Saturday with a border battle against Simon Fraser University. WWU carries a five-match winning streak into Saturday's 7 pm match against the Red Leafs on Burnaby...
No. 7 Vikings Shut Out Rival SPU 3-0

SEATTLE, Wash. – The No. 7 Western Washington University women's soccer team looked everything like a top-10 nationally-ranked team Thursday night dominating rival Seattle Pacific University in a 3-0 victory at Interbay Stadium. The Vikings extended their unbeaten streak to 10 consecutive games (8-0-2) and winning streak to five...
No. 7 Vikings Travel to Play SPU and MSUB

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The No. 7 Western Washington University women's soccer team is back in the national top 10 and right away will face a tough challenge with road matches at Seattle Pacific University and Montana State Billings. Ridding a nine-game unbeaten streak (7-0-2) and a four-game winning streak,...
Vikings Earn 1-0 Road Victory Over WOU

MONMOUTH, Ore. – The No. 24 nationally-ranked Western Washington University men's soccer team has had knack for late-game goals this season…and received another one Thursday with a game-winning goal by senior Alessandro Tomasi in the 85th minute to lift the Vikings to a 1-0 road win over Western Oregon University.
Sports
WWU Basketball Hosts Viking Jam October 18

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The Western Washington University Men's and Women's Basketball teams will host Viking Jam inside Carver Gym on Tuesday, October 18 to help kick off the 2022-23 season. The event offers free admission for all fans and is open to everyone. Free parking will be offered in...
BELLINGHAM, WA

