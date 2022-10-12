Read full article on original website
Lincoln Project cuts ad of Tuberville’s ‘reparation’ comment: ‘The GOP is flaunting their racism’
Already engulfed in criticism among Democrats for his comments over the weekend saying the party wants “reparation” because it is “pro-crime,” Tommy Tuberville is now being condemned by a group of current and former Republicans. The Lincoln Project, the group that formed in opposition to Donald...
In Raphael Warnock debate, Herschel Walker denies supporting abortion ban he endorsed
Georgia’s Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker on Friday denied his previous support for an outright national ban on abortion, though he has insisted at various points throughout the campaign that it was a proposal he endorsed. Walker, a staunch anti-abortion politician recently accused by a former girlfriend of encouraging...
Biden’s pot pardons: High time to end Alabama’s war on marijuana
President Biden’s step towards decriminalization of marijuana is more than an artful midterm election move. It’s crucial for racial justice. Kay Ivey and Alabama should get on board. It’s high time this state ended its war on marijuana. From my colleague Savannah Tryens-Fernandes’ report: “Pardons for Alabamians...
Pelosi on Jan. 6: ‘I’m gonna punch (Trump) out. And I’m gonna go to jail, and I’m gonna be happy’
As rioters stormed through the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was sheltering in a secure location and trying to do what her job demands: take charge of a situation. “There has to be some way,” she told colleagues, “we can maintain the sense that people...
Where Kay Ivey ranks on list of nation’s most popular governors
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey ranks among the most popular governors in the country, according to the latest poll by Morning Consult. The survey shows Ivey with an approval rating of 60% compared to disapproval of 34% for a net approval rating of 26 points. Ivey is one of nine Republican governors to rank in the top 10:
Social Security boost seen as unlikely to help Dems at polls
WASHINGTON — (AP) — The news that 70 million people will see an 8.7% boost in their Social Security checks next year came just weeks before Election Day, but it is unlikely to give Democrats the edge they are desperately seeking at the polls. In fact, the promise...
Rep. Lauren Boebert Ripped By GOP Primary Opponent In Op-Ed
Colorado Republican Don Coram urged voters to back Democratic challenger Adam Frisch in the upcoming November election.
