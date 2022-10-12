ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

AL.com

Biden’s pot pardons: High time to end Alabama’s war on marijuana

President Biden’s step towards decriminalization of marijuana is more than an artful midterm election move. It’s crucial for racial justice. Kay Ivey and Alabama should get on board. It’s high time this state ended its war on marijuana. From my colleague Savannah Tryens-Fernandes’ report: “Pardons for Alabamians...
AL.com

Where Kay Ivey ranks on list of nation’s most popular governors

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey ranks among the most popular governors in the country, according to the latest poll by Morning Consult. The survey shows Ivey with an approval rating of 60% compared to disapproval of 34% for a net approval rating of 26 points. Ivey is one of nine Republican governors to rank in the top 10:
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

