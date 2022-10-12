ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh County, PA

Related
Daily Voice

Coroner IDs Victim Of Deadly Route 309 Crash In Lehigh County

Authorities have identified the victim who died in a three-vehicle crash on Route 309 in Lehigh County on Thursday, Oct. 13. Philip J. Helman, 58, was behind the wheel of a car that was involved in the crash with an ambulance and another vehicle around 12:30 p.m. between Gun Club Road and Mountain Road in Lynn Township, according to Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Fiery Crash Closes I-78 In Berks County

A major crash caused a fire and shut down both lanes of I-78 near Exit 35 in Berks County, according to authorities. Emergency personnel was dispatched to a multi-vehicle crash near Exit 35 in Greenwich Township just before 8 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, according to the state Department of Transportation.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh County coroner identifies man who died after Route 309 crash

The Lehigh County Coroner’s Office on Friday morning identified the 58-year-old Allentown man who died after Thursday’s crash on Route 309 in Lehigh County. Philip J. Helman was driving a vehicle that was involved in the three-vehicle crash just before 12:30 p.m. between Mountain and Gun Club roads in Lynn Township that included an ambulance, Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said in a news release. Helman died at the scene from multiple traumatic injuries received in the crash, Buglio said.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police: Cumru Twp. burglary at a Dunkin' may be connected to another crime in Wyomissing

CUMRU TWP., Pa. - Wyomissing Police are investigating a burglary that may be tied to another crime in Cumru Township. A man broke into a Dunkin' near Flying Hills last Friday. Wyomissing police say another burglary occurred about 30 minutes later at a Dunkin' in Wyomissing. They say in both cases, the burglar broke in through the drive-thru using a hammer.
WYOMISSING, PA
WBRE

Man charged in 2021 Allentown homicide

ALLENTOWN, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Allentown District Attorney’s office announced the arrest of a man accused of a 2021 homicide in Lehigh County. According to the DA, Raymond Bryan Gourgue, 35 from Freemansburg, was arrested on Thursday morning. Police claim Gourgue shot 43-year-old Allentown native Jose Bermudez multiple times in the 100 block of […]
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Body found in woods behind Mount Bethel Diner

UPPER MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. -- A man, age 58, was found dead in the woods behind the Mt. Bethel Diner on October 1, 2022. PSP Belfast were called to the scene and discovered drug and drug paraphernalia by the victim's body. The man's name has not been released and...
MOUNT BETHEL, PA
sanatogapost.com

Birdsboro Crash Damages Vehicle, Electric Equipment

BIRDSBORO PA – No one was injured, but electric and cable junction boxes were damaged and a 17-year-old Birdsboro man was cited, following a two-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday (Oct. 11, 2022) at 2:43 p.m. in the 200 block of Lanie Drive, according to Pennsylvania State Police from the Troop L Barracks in Reading.
BIRDSBORO, PA
WBRE

Police seek information in stolen vehicle investigation

PACKER TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are seeking the public’s help while investigating the theft of a vehicle. According to PSP on September 2, around 11:40 a.m. they received a report of a stolen vehicle from the intersection of State Route 93 and Quakake Road, in Packer Township. The vehicle is described […]
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Arrest Made In 2021 Shooting That Left Allentown Man Dead

A Northampton County man is facing a homicide charge and weapons offenses in a Lehigh County shooting last year that left a 43-year-old man dead, authorities announced. Raymond B. Gourgue, 35, is accused of firing the shots that killed Jose Bermudez, of Allentown, on the 100 block of North Hall Street around 10:30 p.m. on May 14, 2021, according to Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin and Allentown Police Chief Charles Roca.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Jackknifed tractor trailer on Route 33 ties up traffic

L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - A crash in Northampton County tied up traffic for hours Thursday. A tractor trailer jackknifed on Route 33 heading north, at the Lehigh River Bridge. That's near the Freemansburg Avenue exit in Lower Saucon Township. Both lanes of Route 33 were closed while crews worked...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Be prepared: Pa. Turnpike road closure to last through the weekend

If you have plans to drive the Pennsylvania Turnpike this weekend, be prepared. The turnpike is set to close between the Lehigh Valley and Mahoning Valley interchanges. The huge road closure is scheduled to last through the weekend. "It's just not a good time to be traveling," Wally Wimer, Asst....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Voice

Clown Robs Area Gas Station With Samurai Sword: Police

A clown brandishing a katana stuck up a gas station in rural Monroe County in the early morning hours on Thursday, Oct. 13, authorities have announced. Just before 5 a.m., Pennsylvania state police troopers were dispatched to the Uni-Mart convenience store on PA 115 in Chestnut Hill Township, after employees said a man in a clown mask broke in through the back of the building.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Former police chief charged with indecent assault: Report

A former Lancaster County police chief was charged with one count of indecent assault, according to a news report. LancasterOnline is reporting that Todd Graeff, Manor Township’s former police chief, was charged with the second-degree misdemeanor, on Thursday by the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department in Monroe County. The...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

