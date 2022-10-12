Read full article on original website
Related
NHL
Bills players Allen, Knox show up to support Sabres, Tuch
Buffalo's football team returns favor for home opener at KeyBank Center. Josh Allen and Dawson Knox are a great connection on the football field and in the hockey stands. The Buffalo Bills quarterback and tight end, respectively, showed up at KeyBank Arena on Thursday to support the Buffalo Sabres in their 2022-23 season opener.
markerzone.com
MONTREAL CANADIENS SEND FIRST-ROUND PICK TO JUNIORS TO CONTINUE DEVELOPMENT
The Montreal Canadiens have decided that one of their most recent first-round draft picks would be better off continuing his development in the Junior leagues. Montreal has loaned Filip Mesar, the 26th overall pick in 2022, to the Kitchener Rangers of the OHL. Mesar, 18, played one game with the...
markerzone.com
FUTURE HALL-OF-FAME DEFENCEMAN LANDS OFF-ICE ROLE WITH OILERS
On Friday, the Edmonton Oilers announced a slew of changes to their off-ice staff in the scouting and development departments. Among the changes was the addition of future Hall-of-Fame defenceman Duncan Keith, who just retired from the National Hockey League in July, as a Player Development Consultant. Keith, 39, spent...
markerzone.com
TRIO OF PLAYERS PUT ON WAIVER WIRE ON OCTOBER 12TH
The waiver wire on Wednesday, October 12th featured a trio of players according to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman. Calgary Flames forward Martin Pospisil, San Jose defenceman Scott Harrington and Tampa Bay Lightning forward Pierre-Cedric Labrie were all placed on waivers at 2 p.m. ET. Pospisil, 22, is set to play for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
markerzone.com
CHICLETS' BIZ GOES AT SIDNEY CROSBY MID-GAME
The Spittin Chiclets crew is in Pittsburgh this week in preparation for their live show on October 14. The boys arrived in the city early and decided to catch the Penguins' home-opener against the Arizona Coyotes. During a TV timeout, the arena media crew decided to interview Paul "Biz" Bissonnette...
markerzone.com
AVALANCHE CLAIM FORMER GOALTENDER OFF WAIVERS FROM ARIZONA
According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Colorado Avalanche have claimed former netminder Jonas Johansson off waivers from the Arizona Coyotes. Johansson, 27, was placed on waivers on September 30th by the Avalanche after signing a one-year deal with them during the summer. He was then claimed by the Arizona Coyotes the next day.
markerzone.com
CODY EAKIN LEAVES NORTH AMERICA TO CONTINUE HOCKEY CAREER
After a professional tryout at training camp with the Calgary Flames that didn't work out, Cody Eakin is heading overseas to continue his pro hockey career. The 31-year-old veteran has signed a deal with the SCL Tigers of the Swiss National League for the 2022-23 season. "Eakin brings an enormous...
Yardbarker
Giants RB Saquon Barkley linked with Bills in trade proposal
The 4-1 New York Giants may be buyers instead of sellers ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline, but that hasn't stopped ESPN's Bill Barnwell from suggesting Big Blue could soon jettison star running back Saquon Barkley to a willing buyer. For a piece published Thursday, Barnwell wrote the Giants...
RELATED PEOPLE
markerzone.com
JOHNNY GAUDREAU GETS HIS FIRST AS A MEMBER OF THE COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS (VIDEO)
Johnny Gaudreau's decision to move on from the Calgary Flames in free agency was certainly one of the top stories of the 2022 offseason. On the very first day he was eligible to do so, Gaudreau signed a massive seven year, $68.25 million contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets ($9.75 million AAV). In doing so, "Johnny Hockey" left behind the team that drafted him into the league 104th overall in 2011, and stated his clear intention to be a star player for the Blue Jackets. After a bit of a slow first game of the season, Gaudreau now has his first goal and point since signing the new deal that will see him turn 36 before it expires. Gaudreau seems to be loving it, and the crowd is certainly into it as well.
markerzone.com
DEFENCEMAN SIGNS ENTRY-LEVEL CONTRACT WITH MONTREAL CANADIENS
After spending the last three seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, the Montreal Canadiens have decided defenceman William Trudeau is ready to make the jump to pro. The 20-year-old native of Varennes, QC has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Habs. Trudeau will earn $750,000 at the...
markerzone.com
BIEKSA SET TO RETIRE AS VANCOUVER CANUCK
The Vancouver Canucks announced on Thursday evening that they have re-signed longtime defenseman Kevin Bieksa to a one-day contract to ensure he can retire as a member of their organization. Despite not having played since the 2017-18 season, Bieksa never formally retired from the NHL, but appears to be doing...
markerzone.com
MILES WOOD VOICES FRUSTRATION WITH DEVILS START TO SEASON
The New Jersey Devils started off their season in poor fashion, as they fell to the Philadelphia Flyers by a 5-2 final. Suffice to say, they aren't happy about it. While the Devils are by no means expected to be world beaters this season, their fans are hoping to see some improvement after years of struggles. The Flyers are a team they should be able to defeat, but on Thursday, they looked very inferior. After the game, Miles Wood wasn't shy in expressing his feelings on the poor start.
IN THIS ARTICLE
markerzone.com
WORLD JUNIOR GOLDEN-GOAL SCORER KENT JOHNSON SENT DOWN BY BLUE JACKETS
The Blue Jackets have sent forward Kent Johnson to the AHL, per a club release:. This move might be a surprise, but not when you factor in that goaltender Elvis Merzlikins is sick so Columbus had to call up a goalie. To have their roster compliant, Johnson had to go down in a purely paper-move.
Josh Allen and Alex Tuch seem to have a jersey exchange going on.
Don Granato was busy coaching a game, but he found out after the game that Allen was there. He said, ”I love that. I think our guys feed off of that.
markerzone.com
CANADIENS DEFENCEMAN MIKE MATHESON OUT SEVERAL WEEKS FOLLOWING MRI ON UPPER-BODY INJURY
Earlier today, the Montreal Canadiens announced that they've placed defenceman Mike Matheson on injured reserve and called up defenceman Corey Schueneman from the Laval Rocket of the American Hockey League. During yesterday's season opening press conference, Canadiens General Manager Kent Hughes revealed that Matheson underwent an MRI and the team...
markerzone.com
TWO PLAYERS PUT ON WAIVERS FOR OCTOBER 14TH; SANDIN CLEARS UNCONDITIONAL WAIVERS
According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, two more players were put on the waiver wire for Friday, October 14th. Those players are Philadelphia Flyers forward Hayden Hodgson and St. Louis Blues forward Anthony Angello. Hodgson, 26, has spent the last two seasons in the Philadelphia Flyers organization and played in their...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
markerzone.com
WINNIPEG JETS REVEAL ALTERNATE CAPTAINS AND SHOCKER! NO BLAKE WHEELER
The Winnipeg Jets announced today their new leadership group -- now that Blake Wheeler is no longer captain -- and it seems obvious that the organization and the player are at odds, now more than ever. Per Rick Bowness, the Jets' alternates this season will be Mark Scheifele, Josh Morrissey,...
markerzone.com
PROPOSAL GOES SOUTH AT ISLES' HOME OPENER
It seems as though the New York Islanders weren't the only ones to lose during their home opener. A shirtless Isle's fan decided to propose to his girlfriend at the game tonight. Unfortunately, after a few initial cheers, things went south very quickly. This fan was rejected on his proposal...
markerzone.com
BRAWL BREAKS OUT AT OILERS SEASON OPENER (VIDEO)
During last night's season opener between Edmonton and Vancouver, a huge fight broke out in the stands, likely after some less than friendly s**t-talking. At least five people in four different rows were involved in the mayhem. Hockey season is so, so back baby.
markerzone.com
BRENDAN LEMIEUX DROPS THE GLOVES WITH YANNI GOURDE (VIDEO)
Brenden Lemieux is an apple which hardly fell from the tree at all. His father, Claude, always played the game on the edge, doing anything to win. Brenden has no issue scrapping, but he hardly produces like his old man. He did well here though, when the Kings were losing bad to the Seattle Kraken.
Comments / 0