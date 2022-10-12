ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homer, NY

cnycentral.com

Baldwinsville Board of Education member resigns

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. — Baldwinsville Central School District Board of Education member Frank Matus has resigned, according to the agenda for an upcoming board meeting. The document says the board accepted Matus’ resignation, effective October 8. Matus has served as a member of the board since July 2021, with...
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
wxhc.com

Village of Homer Turning off Water on Monday

In order to fix a leak, the Village of Homer will be turning off the water beginning at 6pm on Monday, October 17th at the corner of Cayuga St. and Cortland St. The water will remain off until the leak has been repaired. The Village of Homer will announce when the work is completed on their Facebook page HERE.
HOMER, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Center for the Arts of Homer Acquires Little White Church

The Center for the Arts of Homer signed an agreement to buy the Little White Church Community Center (LWCCC) from the Village of Homer for $1 at Tuesday’s Board of Trustees meeting. The purchase is part of the Center for the Arts’ plan to refurbish the property and return...
HOMER, NY
City
Homer, NY
ithaca.com

W End Development Challenged By Homelessness

What happens in Ithaca’s West End in the next year can define what kind of city Ithaca will be going forward. We pride ourselves on being a community that cares about those in need, and we’re also a city that has been an island of vibrancy and growth in a region that has not been so fortunate. As development has spread from downtown and Collegetown to the West End, it has come up against a part of our community we’ve often pretended didn’t exist, or chosen to ignore: the homeless and underserved, who have inhabited part of that area for many years. Our desire to be our best selves and care for our neighbors has led to that population growing and changing, and that is now affecting many of the residents and businesses in the West End, who are experiencing a level of crime and vagrancy that impacts quality of life. How we deal with this subject is perhaps the most important issue Ithaca has faced since the construction of the Commons in 1974.
ITHACA, NY
Person
Homer
Person
Fred Forbes
whcuradio.com

Ithaca authorities to remove racist graffiti from storefront

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca officials say they’re investigating racist graffiti. A Celtic cross symbol paired with the word “skin” was reportedly spray-painted at the former Trader K’s storefront. The Office of Human Rights strongly condemns the graffiti. Authorities are working to get it removed.
ITHACA, NY
iheartoswego.com

Michelle M. Borden – October 13, 2022

Michelle M. Borden, 47 of Oswego, NY passed away Thursday, October 13, 2022 at NY Presbyterian Hospital, Queens, NY. She was born in Oswego, NY and was the daughter of James C. and Marilyn Clancy Borden. Michelle had been employed as a server at several restaurants over the years in...
OSWEGO, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Nicholas W. Peterson: Pioneer Oswego police officer

Editor’s note: This piece from Natalie J. Woodall is the 14th part of the second series about Masons in Oswego. This series will focus on Masons who contributed to Oswego in some way. Street violence, runaway spouses, domestic disturbances, and burglaries were all part of Nicholas W. Peterson’s daily...
OSWEGO, NY
News Break
Politics
chronicle-express.com

Cook endorsed by Cayuga Deputies Assoc.

FINGER LAKES — The Cayuga County Deputy Sheriff’s Police Association have endorsed Judge Jason Cook in this year’s election for New York State Supreme Court in the 7th Judicial District. In the letter of endorsement, President Michael Baim remarked to Cook, “We are confident that your experience,...
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
Mix 103.9

Chenango County Woman Is A Win Cash Winner

The old adage persistence pays off rings true for this local woman. Connie Chambers of New Berlin plays Win Cash every day and it paid off! In the form of 100 Dollars. Congratulations Connie, you deserve it! You can win like Connie or perhaps even take home the grand prize of $30,000. What would you do with $30,000? No need to share, you can choose to build a carrot castle if you want. Just enjoy it! This is the last day to win so listen to us for the Win Cash codes and enter them right here.
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Four restaurants fail their health inspections: September 25-October 1

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of September 25 to October 1. Four food services failed their inspections: Crazy Daisies, Kasson Road Market Diner, Park Street Navarino Orchard Mobile Unit, Cherry Valley Turnpike Ruby Tuesday, Yorktown Circle Read to see how each […]
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Village of Homer’s leaf and branch pickup extended to end of month

Leaf and small branch pickup in the Village of Homer has been extended to the end of October, according to village department of public works superintendent Phil Stockton. Stockton is asking village residents to please have the leaves and branches in two separate piles for pickup. For more information, contact...
HOMER, NY

