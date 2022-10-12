What happens in Ithaca’s West End in the next year can define what kind of city Ithaca will be going forward. We pride ourselves on being a community that cares about those in need, and we’re also a city that has been an island of vibrancy and growth in a region that has not been so fortunate. As development has spread from downtown and Collegetown to the West End, it has come up against a part of our community we’ve often pretended didn’t exist, or chosen to ignore: the homeless and underserved, who have inhabited part of that area for many years. Our desire to be our best selves and care for our neighbors has led to that population growing and changing, and that is now affecting many of the residents and businesses in the West End, who are experiencing a level of crime and vagrancy that impacts quality of life. How we deal with this subject is perhaps the most important issue Ithaca has faced since the construction of the Commons in 1974.

