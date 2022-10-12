Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man dies after falling into Ithaca Falls, trying to take a photoGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Rents as low as $600 a month make this one of the most affordable cities in New YorkBeth TorresSyracuse, NY
A Woman Got to Have Spotted Shrek in Her Green CurryMarry Evens
Starbucks Baristas Rally Against CEO Howard SchultzJoel EisenbergIthaca, NY
Chip wars and wins, a $100 billion investment in Western NYMartin EdicSyracuse, NY
Related
cnycentral.com
Baldwinsville Board of Education member resigns
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. — Baldwinsville Central School District Board of Education member Frank Matus has resigned, according to the agenda for an upcoming board meeting. The document says the board accepted Matus’ resignation, effective October 8. Matus has served as a member of the board since July 2021, with...
wxhc.com
Village of Homer Turning off Water on Monday
In order to fix a leak, the Village of Homer will be turning off the water beginning at 6pm on Monday, October 17th at the corner of Cayuga St. and Cortland St. The water will remain off until the leak has been repaired. The Village of Homer will announce when the work is completed on their Facebook page HERE.
cortlandvoice.com
Center for the Arts of Homer Acquires Little White Church
The Center for the Arts of Homer signed an agreement to buy the Little White Church Community Center (LWCCC) from the Village of Homer for $1 at Tuesday’s Board of Trustees meeting. The purchase is part of the Center for the Arts’ plan to refurbish the property and return...
localsyr.com
Baldwinsville School Board member resigns day after superintendent’s DWI arrest
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Baldwinsville Board of Education member Frank Matus has submitted his resignation to the district, according to a document obtained by NewsChannel 9. His resignation is effective October 8. It’s not clear if one development is related to the other, but Matus submitted his resignation the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Endwell Byrne Dairy Store’s Opening Delayed by Hurricane Ian
A new Endwell convenience store was expected to be operational by now but the opening date has been pushed back for a surprising reason. The Byrne Dairy & Deli unit on Watson Boulevard had been scheduled to open on October 12. But now people familiar with the project say the business may not be up and running until sometime next month.
New owner for dilapidated Kmart
An electric supply company is purchasing and moving into the former KMart building in Endicott.
Two Common Council members call for reparations for Black Ithacans in 2023 budget
ITHACA, N.Y.—City of Ithaca Common Councilmembers Jorge DeFendini and Phoebe Brown held a press conference on Oct. 11 representing the Ithaca Solidarity Slate bloc of Common Council calling for reparations for Black Ithacans in the 2023 budget. The reparations, as described by Brown and DeFendini, would be similar to...
ithaca.com
W End Development Challenged By Homelessness
What happens in Ithaca’s West End in the next year can define what kind of city Ithaca will be going forward. We pride ourselves on being a community that cares about those in need, and we’re also a city that has been an island of vibrancy and growth in a region that has not been so fortunate. As development has spread from downtown and Collegetown to the West End, it has come up against a part of our community we’ve often pretended didn’t exist, or chosen to ignore: the homeless and underserved, who have inhabited part of that area for many years. Our desire to be our best selves and care for our neighbors has led to that population growing and changing, and that is now affecting many of the residents and businesses in the West End, who are experiencing a level of crime and vagrancy that impacts quality of life. How we deal with this subject is perhaps the most important issue Ithaca has faced since the construction of the Commons in 1974.
RELATED PEOPLE
whcuradio.com
Ithaca authorities to remove racist graffiti from storefront
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca officials say they’re investigating racist graffiti. A Celtic cross symbol paired with the word “skin” was reportedly spray-painted at the former Trader K’s storefront. The Office of Human Rights strongly condemns the graffiti. Authorities are working to get it removed.
iheartoswego.com
Michelle M. Borden – October 13, 2022
Michelle M. Borden, 47 of Oswego, NY passed away Thursday, October 13, 2022 at NY Presbyterian Hospital, Queens, NY. She was born in Oswego, NY and was the daughter of James C. and Marilyn Clancy Borden. Michelle had been employed as a server at several restaurants over the years in...
WKTV
Utica City Hall archway removed
The archway was deemed structurally unsound and had been rotted through.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Nicholas W. Peterson: Pioneer Oswego police officer
Editor’s note: This piece from Natalie J. Woodall is the 14th part of the second series about Masons in Oswego. This series will focus on Masons who contributed to Oswego in some way. Street violence, runaway spouses, domestic disturbances, and burglaries were all part of Nicholas W. Peterson’s daily...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Central New York Shares Memories From Sangertown And Riverside Center
Do you have amazing memories from Sangertown Square Mall in New Hartford and Riverside Center in Utica?. At one point, our Central New York and Mohawk Valley region were home to two amazing malls. We still have one going strong in Sangertown. Let's share some history on both malls:. Sangertown...
Longtime Binghamton Fire Chaplain passes
The Binghamton Fire Department is mourning the passing of its longtime spiritual leader.
cortlandvoice.com
Tompkins Cortland Community College to Host Community Job & Internship Fair Oct. 20
Press release from Tompkins Cortland Community College. Tompkins Cortland Community College is sponsoring a Community Job and Internship Fair on Thursday, October 20 from 2 to 6 p.m. on the main campus in Dryden. The fair is open to all community members and regional students. Attendees will have the opportunity...
Weatherup Discusses Micron Technology, Sale Of Former Attis Ethanol Site
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup posted his monthly video update yesterday, Thursday, October 13, where he discussed the impact Micron Technology will have on Oswego County and the sale of the former Attis Ethanol site. As the video does not have an American Sign Language...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
chronicle-express.com
Cook endorsed by Cayuga Deputies Assoc.
FINGER LAKES — The Cayuga County Deputy Sheriff’s Police Association have endorsed Judge Jason Cook in this year’s election for New York State Supreme Court in the 7th Judicial District. In the letter of endorsement, President Michael Baim remarked to Cook, “We are confident that your experience,...
Chenango County Woman Is A Win Cash Winner
The old adage persistence pays off rings true for this local woman. Connie Chambers of New Berlin plays Win Cash every day and it paid off! In the form of 100 Dollars. Congratulations Connie, you deserve it! You can win like Connie or perhaps even take home the grand prize of $30,000. What would you do with $30,000? No need to share, you can choose to build a carrot castle if you want. Just enjoy it! This is the last day to win so listen to us for the Win Cash codes and enter them right here.
Four restaurants fail their health inspections: September 25-October 1
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of September 25 to October 1. Four food services failed their inspections: Crazy Daisies, Kasson Road Market Diner, Park Street Navarino Orchard Mobile Unit, Cherry Valley Turnpike Ruby Tuesday, Yorktown Circle Read to see how each […]
cortlandvoice.com
Village of Homer’s leaf and branch pickup extended to end of month
Leaf and small branch pickup in the Village of Homer has been extended to the end of October, according to village department of public works superintendent Phil Stockton. Stockton is asking village residents to please have the leaves and branches in two separate piles for pickup. For more information, contact...
Comments / 0