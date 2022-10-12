Read full article on original website
Will This Be The Last November Iowa & Illinois Will Have To Change Our Clocks?
We're only a few weeks away from "fall back" and there are several tips that Iowans & Illinoisians can use to adapt to the time change. The good part about Daylight Saving Time ending in the fall is that we gain an hour of sleep. The stinky part is that we lose an hour of daylight so it's already dark as pitch on your drive home from work at 5:30.
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois executive order encourages everyone to mask again
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois is encouraging its citizens to mask up again Friday. According to the latest Illinois COVID-19 Executive order, “All individuals, including those who are fully vaccinated, are recommended to wear a face covering consistent with CDC guidance.”. The wording of the order has been...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Illinois has 370 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest
Stacker investigated school districts with slow internet in Illinois using data from Connect K-12. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WQAD
For the first time in nearly a decade, 100% of Iowa is in 'abnormally dry' drought conditions
DES MOINES, Iowa — Drought conditions are getting worse across Iowa, according to a report issued Thursday by the U.S. Drought Monitor. The report says 100% of Iowa is experiencing abnormally dry conditions, marking the first time since August 2013 that all of the state has had some sort of drought designation.
IL governor election: Latest polls show Pritzker has significant lead over Bailey, tied downstate
A new poll shows Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has a significant lead over his Republican challenger Darren Bailey, and they're tied downstate.
wvik.org
Mommsen vs. Pence: The Race for an Iowa House Seat that Covers 3 Counties
State Representative Norlin Mommsen is running for his fifth term in the Iowa House. And the new 70th District includes the northern part of Scott County, central Clinton County, and a small part of Jackson County. Mommsen, a Republican and farmer from DeWitt, says if reelected, he'll continue working on...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Chicago's Top Doc Says Bivalent Boosters Are ‘More Important Than Ever'
As the cold weather picks up, and as influenza and respiratory viruses like RSV begin to crop up, Chicago's top doctor is stressing the importance of all eligible age groups getting the new bivalent COVID booster, which is now available for children as young as 5. Here's what you need...
1470 WMBD
Discount retailer chooses Illinois for distribution center
PRINCETON, Ill. – Illinois Governor JB Pritzker can take credit for a firm looking to base some options in Illinois, at a time when other companies claim to be leaving the state. Pritzker’s office says Ollie’s Discount Warehouse — which just opened up a a store in Peoria —...
bleedingheartland.com
Governor's action cost Iowans $141 million in food assistance
Iowans who qualify for federal food assistance received $141 million less in benefits from April through August, due to Governor Kim Reynolds' action earlier in the year, according to data the Iowa Hunger Coalition released on October 12. After Reynolds ended the state's public health emergency related to the COVID-19...
khqa.com
Move Over Day recognized Saturday in Illinois
CHICAGO (WICS) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is recognizing Saturday, Oct. 15 as "Slow Down, Move Over Day." A proclamation was issued to highlight the need for drivers to move over for all vehicles stopped on the side of the road. “This ‘Slow Down, Move Over Day,’ I am...
Great! Now We Have To Worry About Mountain Lions in Iowa & Illinois
It seems like we write about mountain lions a lot here. Remember the Mountain Lion Who Broke Into a Home To See Taxidermy Animals? Or the Woman Caught On Video Walking Down the Street With A Full-Grown Lion Throwing a Temper Tantrum?. Just some wacky stories, right?. Seems like mountain...
Agriculture Online
Iowa’s corn yields might be overshadowed by Illinois this year
Iowa farmers are projected to harvest about 200 bushels of corn per acre this year on average — a yield potentially less than Illinois’ 210, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture predictions. Still, Iowa would lead the nation in overall production, given its superior number of acres harvested...
bleedingheartland.com
Iowa governor not even close to keeping one 2018 campaign promise
"If elected, will you commit to weekly press conferences?" a moderator asked during the first debate between Iowa's candidates for governor in October 2018. "I do it all the time," Governor Kim Reynolds replied. Asked again during that campaign's third debate whether she would hold weekly press conferences, Reynolds claimed...
Close election expected for Illinois' 17th Congressional District
(The Center Square) – One of the closest congressional races in Illinois appears to be for the 17th district. The district, which was held by U.S. Rep. Cherri Bustos before she announced she wasn't seeking another term, was redrawn by Democrats in what some say was a blatant case of gerrymandering, but the move may backfire.
USPS Facilities Destroyed In Wisconsin & Iowa
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Illinois Town Named One of The Most Beautiful Towns in America
We always say it's hard to pick just ONE town in the entire state, but according to a recent article in Architectural Digest they did just that. We are lucky here in the Tri-States to be surrounded by some of the most amazing small towns, but it's also nice to get away and explore other small towns in either Missouri or Illinois. So it's no surprise that Galena, Illinois was just named one of the 55 Most Beautiful Small Towns in America.
kjan.com
Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin winner announced
(Des Moines, Iowa) – The Iowa Pork Producer’s Association this (Friday) morning, announced that a car dealership-turned-restaurant is where you’ll find Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin for 2022. Lid’s Bar & Grill in Waukon, in the northeast corner of the state, has won the 20th annual contest, presented by the Iowa Pork Producers Association (IPPA) and managed by its restaurant and foodservice committee. The 2022 runner-up is Ludlow’s Steakhouse in Corydon, which is south of Des Moines. The designation comes with a $250 prize and plaque from IPPA.
A New Iowa Record Has Been Set After $1.4 Million Farm Sale
Farmland in Iowa continues to set more and more records. Just this week, we saw another state record be broken with farmland over in Plymouth County. On Monday, 55 acres were auctioned off by Brock Auction Company for a total of $26,250 per acre. This means the total bill for the buyers ended up at $1.44 million.
thecentersquare.com
New S&P report shows Illinois with worst credit in the nation
(The Center Square) – In May, Illinois saw its credit rating from S&P Global Rating increase. But the latest newsletter from the ratings agency shows the state has the worst overall credit in the country. The S&P newsletter shows which U.S. states have increased their credit ratings and which...
WIFR
‘Halt The Assault’: Illinois gun violence prevention groups launch statewide campaign
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - National polling suggests two-thirds of adults in the United States support an assault weapons ban. Gun control advocates are launching a new campaign to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines in Illinois. Advocates hope the “Halt The Assault” push can finally get an assault weapons ban across the finish line in Springfield.
WQAD
