Iowa State

Central Illinois Proud

Illinois executive order encourages everyone to mask again

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois is encouraging its citizens to mask up again Friday. According to the latest Illinois COVID-19 Executive order, “All individuals, including those who are fully vaccinated, are recommended to wear a face covering consistent with CDC guidance.”. The wording of the order has been...
wvik.org

Mommsen vs. Pence: The Race for an Iowa House Seat that Covers 3 Counties

State Representative Norlin Mommsen is running for his fifth term in the Iowa House. And the new 70th District includes the northern part of Scott County, central Clinton County, and a small part of Jackson County. Mommsen, a Republican and farmer from DeWitt, says if reelected, he'll continue working on...
1470 WMBD

Discount retailer chooses Illinois for distribution center

PRINCETON, Ill. – Illinois Governor JB Pritzker can take credit for a firm looking to base some options in Illinois, at a time when other companies claim to be leaving the state. Pritzker’s office says Ollie’s Discount Warehouse — which just opened up a a store in Peoria —...
bleedingheartland.com

Governor's action cost Iowans $141 million in food assistance

Iowans who qualify for federal food assistance received $141 million less in benefits from April through August, due to Governor Kim Reynolds' action earlier in the year, according to data the Iowa Hunger Coalition released on October 12. After Reynolds ended the state's public health emergency related to the COVID-19...
khqa.com

Move Over Day recognized Saturday in Illinois

CHICAGO (WICS) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is recognizing Saturday, Oct. 15 as "Slow Down, Move Over Day." A proclamation was issued to highlight the need for drivers to move over for all vehicles stopped on the side of the road. “This ‘Slow Down, Move Over Day,’ I am...
Agriculture Online

Iowa’s corn yields might be overshadowed by Illinois this year

Iowa farmers are projected to harvest about 200 bushels of corn per acre this year on average — a yield potentially less than Illinois’ 210, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture predictions. Still, Iowa would lead the nation in overall production, given its superior number of acres harvested...
bleedingheartland.com

Iowa governor not even close to keeping one 2018 campaign promise

"If elected, will you commit to weekly press conferences?" a moderator asked during the first debate between Iowa's candidates for governor in October 2018. "I do it all the time," Governor Kim Reynolds replied. Asked again during that campaign's third debate whether she would hold weekly press conferences, Reynolds claimed...
KICK AM 1530

Illinois Town Named One of The Most Beautiful Towns in America

We always say it's hard to pick just ONE town in the entire state, but according to a recent article in Architectural Digest they did just that. We are lucky here in the Tri-States to be surrounded by some of the most amazing small towns, but it's also nice to get away and explore other small towns in either Missouri or Illinois. So it's no surprise that Galena, Illinois was just named one of the 55 Most Beautiful Small Towns in America.
kjan.com

Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin winner announced

(Des Moines, Iowa) – The Iowa Pork Producer’s Association this (Friday) morning, announced that a car dealership-turned-restaurant is where you’ll find Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin for 2022. Lid’s Bar & Grill in Waukon, in the northeast corner of the state, has won the 20th annual contest, presented by the Iowa Pork Producers Association (IPPA) and managed by its restaurant and foodservice committee. The 2022 runner-up is Ludlow’s Steakhouse in Corydon, which is south of Des Moines. The designation comes with a $250 prize and plaque from IPPA.
98.1 KHAK

A New Iowa Record Has Been Set After $1.4 Million Farm Sale

Farmland in Iowa continues to set more and more records. Just this week, we saw another state record be broken with farmland over in Plymouth County. On Monday, 55 acres were auctioned off by Brock Auction Company for a total of $26,250 per acre. This means the total bill for the buyers ended up at $1.44 million.
thecentersquare.com

New S&P report shows Illinois with worst credit in the nation

(The Center Square) – In May, Illinois saw its credit rating from S&P Global Rating increase. But the latest newsletter from the ratings agency shows the state has the worst overall credit in the country. The S&P newsletter shows which U.S. states have increased their credit ratings and which...
