Police: man stabs himself during attempted robbery
MANCHESTER — Police say a man attempting to rob a home Tuesday night stabbed himself during a chase.
The man, Michael Cunningham, 48, of East Hartford was in serious condition in Hartford Hospital early this morning following the incident.
Police say a Delmont Street resident called police around 9:30 p.m. after seeing a man wearing dark clothing and black gloves looking inside the residence from the front door and attempting to open a side door.
