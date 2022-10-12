ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, NJ

Montclair Local

Montclair outmuscles MKA in field hockey battle in Essex County Tournament semifinals

Montclair field hockey took care of their rival sisters, Montclair Kimberley in the Essex County Tournament semifinals, earning another shot at West Essex. The second-seeded Mounties had a steady pressure on the third-seeded Cougars from the opening whistle and finished off numerous chances in the 3-0 victory at home at Watchung Field on Wednesday afternoon.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
NJ.com

Recruits, local coaches react to Rutgers firing Sean Gleeson, promoting Nunzio Campanile

Four days removed from what Rutgers coach Greg Schiano hopes will serve as a kickstart to his offense when he moved tight ends coach Nunzio Campanile to interim offensive coordinator, special assistant Joe Susan to interim tight ends coach — which he coached previously — and offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson out the door, fans are still adjusting to the moves.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
247Sports

Cam Spencer blending right in at Rutgers

Rutgers added one player this offseason through the transfer portal. Senior guard Cam Spencer joined the Scarlet Knights after leading the Patriot League in scoring last season at Loyola-Maryland. Spencer’s 17.9 scoring average grabbed the attention of head coach Steve Pikiell and now that he’s been on campus for a few months, there is more standing out.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Montclair Local

Montclair water crisis: Testing underway after repair of Nutley break

The rupture of a huge water main in Nutley that touched off a state of emergency in Montclair and crises in a ribbon of Essex County towns has been fixed, but the process of testing the water for contaminants will likely delay a return to normal until Tuesday, Oct. 11, at the earliest, according to the top water official in Newark, which was also affected by the break.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
CBS New York

Bill introduced that officially defines Central Jersey as region in N.J.

HILLSBOROUGH, N.J. -- We're possibly a step closer to resolving one of the oldest debates -- is Central Jersey real?A new bill introduced in the state Legislature would formally define Central Jersey as Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, and Somerset counties.But, as CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reported Wednesday, it aims to do much more than that.READ MORE: Click here to read the billIf you live in New Jersey, you know there are many items up for debate. Pork roll or Taylor ham? Hoagie or sub? Pump your gas or have it pumped for you?But perhaps one of the oldest debates is whether Central...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
Montclair Local

Montclair student board representatives push for no homework on long breaks

The student representatives on the Montclair Board of Education are asking for a new district policy — no homework on school breaks. Senior Justin Comini introduced the idea, supported by fellow representative Jacob Kugelmass, a junior, at the Sept. 7 board meeting, describing the change as a way to prevent student burnout and support mental health. The proposed policy would apply to middle and high school students, Comini said.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Mayor optimistic as Montclair’s water crisis eases

A day after announcing a water emergency in Montclair, raising the specter of a mounting calamity that would have required residents to boil their water, Mayor Sean Spiller said Sunday that “we are seeing progress on all fronts.”. With repair crews making headway at the source of the problem...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Montclair State celebrates Indigenous Peoples Day

Nine months after Montclair State University officially recognized that the campus occupied Lenape land, a celebration on Monday, Oct. 10, acknowledged Indigenous Peoples Day. Nearly a hundred people filled The Quad at the center of campus, sitting in a circle as the land acknowledgment was read and brief speeches were given by President Jonathan Koppell and Brianna Dagostino, a Nanticoke Lenni-Lenape member and a 2021 graduate of Montclair State.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Montclair limits water use under state of emergency

Montclair remained under a state of emergency on Sunday, Oct. 9, because of an ongoing water crisis related to a water main break in Nutley last week. In a YouTube video message posted Saturday, Oct. 8, Mayor Sean Spiller announced the declaration, which took effect at 3 p.m. and prohibits all non-essential use of water, including watering of lawns and gardens and running partial loads in dishwashers and washing machines.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Multiple ‘swatting’ calls lock down several NJ schools

Several schools around the state received threats Friday morning. Ocean County Sheriff Mike Mastronardy told New Jersey 101.5 threats were received at schools in Barnegat, Jackson and Toms River. The threats were all unfounded, according to Mastronardy. Toms River police said Toms River High School North was locked down as...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Montclair Local

Obituary: Jeffrey ‘Jeff’ Scott Smith

Jeffrey “Jeff” Scott Smith, a former tennis professional and longtime resident of Montclair, died on Oct. 1, 2022, after a battle with illness. He was 67. Mr. Smith was born in 1955 at Vance Air Force Base in Enid, Oklahoma, where his father worked for the Air Force. At age 4, his family relocated to Essex County, eventually settling in Upper Montclair.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Montclair Local

Montclair, NJ
The mission of the Montclair Local is to make our hometown stronger through independent, in-depth, factual reporting on the issues and events that affect you; your tax dollars, your schools, your elected officials, the institutions and businesses that serve you, the restaurants and cultural events that enrich your life.

 https://www.montclairlocal.news/

