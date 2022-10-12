Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
BLINK 2022: Here are some keys to navigating the massive light and art festival
CINCINNATI — A number of streets in downtown Cincinnati and Covington, Ky. need to close during evening hours this weekend to make room for BLINK. A number of road closures and traffic restrictions are in place for BLINK. Closures go into effect nightly from Thursday, Oct. 13 through Sunday,...
BLINK 2022: Where to park during the four-day festival
For those who will be driving or carpooling to BLINK, here are the accessible lots and garages to consider around Cincinnati and Covington.
WLWT 5
Reports of a field fire on Montgomery Road in Norwood
CINCINNATI — Reports of a field fire on Montgomery Road in Norwood.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash, pedestrian struck on Madison Road in Norwood
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash, pedestrick struck on Madison Road in Norwood.
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injury on West Ninth Street in downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injury on West Ninth Street in downtown Cincinnati.
WLWT 5
Reports of a person shot on Beekman Street in Millvale
CINCINNATI — Reports of a person shot on Beekman Street in Millvale.
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Mariemont Avenue in Mariemont
CINCINNATI — Reports of a structure fire on Mariemont Avenue in Mariemont.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash into a building on Colerain Avenue in Camp Washington
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash into a building on Colerain Avenue in Camp Washington.
WKRC
One dead after shooting in Millvale
MILLVALE, Ohio (WKRC) - A man is dead after a shooting in Millvale Friday. Crews were called to Beekman Street near Moosewood Avenue just before 4 p.m. for a reported shooting. They found 32-year-old Davonte Hollis dead at the scene. Police have not said if they have any suspects at...
WLWT 5
A truck has crashed into a local business on Alexandria Pike in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, Ky. — Police have responded to crash into a building on Alexandria Pike in Alexandria, Thursday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. A truck drove in to a local O'Reilly Auto Parts on the 7900 block of Alexandria Pike.
Cincinnati's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Cincinnati, Ohio, is a city with a great deal to offer. Unfortunately, it's also home to some of the most dangerous neighborhoods in the United States. Man committing a crime.Image by Sam Williams from Pixabay.
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Highridge Avenue in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Reports of a structure fire on Highridge Avenue in Florence.
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Brookwood Avenue in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Brookwood Avenue in Hamilton.
linknky.com
What’s the food (and drink) situation at BLINK in Covington?
Let there be light. And food. BLINK Cincinnati returns Thursday and runs until Sunday. It is the largest light, art, and projection-mapping event in the United States. BLINK has five geographic zones for the event. One of them, the Covington Zone will have more than a dozen installations. The artwork is food for the eyes but not the stomach.
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cincinnati Area
If you're in the Cincinnati area, you should check out these local restaurants. If you find yourself in the Clifton neighborhood, you should check out the fried chicken at this cash-only diner. Customers say their golden fried chicken has a perfectly crispy exterior and a deliciously juicy interior. Get two pieces, three pieces, or a full half. They also have chicken tenders, which are served with fries and coleslaw. Patrons also highly recommend their goetta.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Dixie Highway in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Dixie Highway in Fairfield.
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Dana Avenue in Evanston
CINCINNATI — Reports of a structure fire on Dana Avenue in Evanston.
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Merwin Avenue in Madisonville
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Merwin Avenue in Madisonville.
Fox 19
First-of-its-kind housing project opens in Northside
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The region’s first LGBTQ+ friendly affordable senior housing complex opened Thursday in Northside. The John Arthur Flats will house up to 57 residents in studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments with rents ranging from $400-$1,200. The development goes on the former Save-a-Lot land. It’s named after John...
Car flips, lands in trees after crashing through barrier on Central Parkway
A car smashed through a barrier and landed in some trees after flying over an embankment in the CUF neighborhood. It happened around 9 a.m. Thursday in the 2400 block of Central Parkway.
