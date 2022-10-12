ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Reports of a field fire on Montgomery Road in Norwood

CINCINNATI — Reports of a field fire on Montgomery Road in Norwood. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
NORWOOD, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash, pedestrian struck on Madison Road in Norwood

CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash, pedestrick struck on Madison Road in Norwood. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
NORWOOD, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a person shot on Beekman Street in Millvale

CINCINNATI — Reports of a person shot on Beekman Street in Millvale. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Mariemont Avenue in Mariemont

CINCINNATI — Reports of a structure fire on Mariemont Avenue in Mariemont. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

One dead after shooting in Millvale

MILLVALE, Ohio (WKRC) - A man is dead after a shooting in Millvale Friday. Crews were called to Beekman Street near Moosewood Avenue just before 4 p.m. for a reported shooting. They found 32-year-old Davonte Hollis dead at the scene. Police have not said if they have any suspects at...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Highridge Avenue in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. — Reports of a structure fire on Highridge Avenue in Florence. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
FLORENCE, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Brookwood Avenue in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Brookwood Avenue in Hamilton. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
HAMILTON, OH
linknky.com

What’s the food (and drink) situation at BLINK in Covington?

Let there be light. And food. BLINK Cincinnati returns Thursday and runs until Sunday. It is the largest light, art, and projection-mapping event in the United States. BLINK has five geographic zones for the event. One of them, the Covington Zone will have more than a dozen installations. The artwork is food for the eyes but not the stomach.
COVINGTON, KY
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cincinnati Area

If you're in the Cincinnati area, you should check out these local restaurants. If you find yourself in the Clifton neighborhood, you should check out the fried chicken at this cash-only diner. Customers say their golden fried chicken has a perfectly crispy exterior and a deliciously juicy interior. Get two pieces, three pieces, or a full half. They also have chicken tenders, which are served with fries and coleslaw. Patrons also highly recommend their goetta.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Dixie Highway in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Dixie Highway in Fairfield. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
FAIRFIELD, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Dana Avenue in Evanston

CINCINNATI — Reports of a structure fire on Dana Avenue in Evanston. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

First-of-its-kind housing project opens in Northside

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The region’s first LGBTQ+ friendly affordable senior housing complex opened Thursday in Northside. The John Arthur Flats will house up to 57 residents in studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments with rents ranging from $400-$1,200. The development goes on the former Save-a-Lot land. It’s named after John...
CINCINNATI, OH

