Syracuse, NY

whcuradio.com

Ithaca authorities to remove racist graffiti from storefront

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca officials say they’re investigating racist graffiti. A Celtic cross symbol paired with the word “skin” was reportedly spray-painted at the former Trader K’s storefront. The Office of Human Rights strongly condemns the graffiti. Authorities are working to get it removed.
ITHACA, NY
WKTV

Utica tent city

Heartbreak and hope: homeless live in tent city in west Utica. No beds, no dressers, no running water, no kitchen cabinets, minimal privacy, and major caring, from a nearby church. A tiny tent city has popped up in west Utica.
UTICA, NY
uticaphoenix.net

State: Gov. Hochul Announces Pay Increases for Nurse Positions Statewide

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced a series of pay increases for nurse positions within New York State agencies to help improve recruitment and retention among the state’s healthcare workforce. The increases, which account for the rising complexity of nursing tasks and high credential requirements for nurses, will bring the starting salary of registered nurses working the day shift to nearly $90,000 upstate and $108,000 downstate when coupled with pay differentials. The pay increases will benefit approximately 6,500 New York State employees located across 15 state agencies.
EDUCATION
Syracuse, NY
Society
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse.com

NY’s governor is protected by people with guns, so why not its citizens? (Your Letters)

I’m listening to the news and can’t resist writing in about the new New York concealed carry law, banning weapons in “sensitive areas.” I’m no fan of guns and can’t understand the government’s refusal to enact laws against assault rifles and semi-automatics. But I support the Second Amendment, and those who choose to bear arms as a means of protection.
POLITICS
NewsChannel 36

New York State Cancels Big Fee on Outstanding Student Debt

ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) -- New Yorkers who owe outstanding debts to the State for educational expenses will no longer have to fork over an additional fee after Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation banning the practice. Prior to the signing of this legislation, the Office of the Attorney General was required, by law, to recover its costs in pursuing collection of this educational debt through an additional fee of up to 22 percent of the total outstanding debt.
EDUCATION
Hudson Valley Post

New York Changes Over 20 Year Rule To Give Residents More Money

New York State just made a big change to a two-decade-old rule that will give Empire State residents more money to help them "focus on healing." On Thursday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that victims and survivors of crime whose essential personal property were stolen, damaged, or destroyed during the incident may now receive up to $2,500 to replace items deemed necessary for their health, safety or welfare.
POLITICS
Syracuse.com

Judge: Brad Moses, ‘a decent person who made a mistake,’ is still qualified for the job (Your Letters)

There is a need to address the upcoming election for County Court Judge of New York State sitting in Madison County. Due to the size of our population, this judge also serves as Family Court Judge and Surrogate’s Court Judge. I held these positions for 18 years. I held other positions in the legal community that a candidate needs to prepare for being judge, and so has judicial candidate Brad Moses.
MADISON COUNTY, NY
NewsBreak
Society
Power 93.7 WBLK

Good News For People With Student Loan Debt In New York State

Governor Kathy Hochul just announced some good news for student loan borrowers in New York State today, October 13, 2022. If your loans are in default and have been sent to collections, Gov. Hochul just gave you a big break. The Gov. just signed legislation (S.7862B/A.10261) that puts an end the high fees debt collectors can charge you when collecting on loans from New York State for educational expenses.
EDUCATION
Syracuse.com

Minimum wage hiked for home care aides in New York

The minimum wage for home care aides in New York is going up. Starting Oct. 1, the aides will make $15.20 per hour in most places in the state, including Syracuse and the rest of Upstate New York, the state Labor Department announced today. In New York City, Westchester County and Long Island, the minimum wage will be $17 an hour.
SYRACUSE, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

New York to look at future of shuttered prisons

LODI, N.Y. — New York state has formed a commission to look at vacant properties after a slate of prison closures earlier this year. The closures have had an impact on local businesses. Places like Boundary Breaks Vineyard where it’s the time of year to test the sugar content of its grapes.
POLITICS
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York.

 https://www.syracuse.com

