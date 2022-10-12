Read full article on original website
Op-Ed: An open letter to the City of Ithaca concerning social justice and the Green New Deal
This is an op-ed written by 53 people, all of whom have signed the letter at the bottom. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit op-eds, please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. The undersigned Tompkins County social justice and renewable energy leaders are concerned to...
whcuradio.com
Ithaca authorities to remove racist graffiti from storefront
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca officials say they’re investigating racist graffiti. A Celtic cross symbol paired with the word “skin” was reportedly spray-painted at the former Trader K’s storefront. The Office of Human Rights strongly condemns the graffiti. Authorities are working to get it removed.
WKTV
Utica tent city
Heartbreak and hope: homeless live in tent city in west Utica. No beds, no dressers, no running water, no kitchen cabinets, minimal privacy, and major caring, from a nearby church. A tiny tent city has popped up in west Utica.
uticaphoenix.net
State: Gov. Hochul Announces Pay Increases for Nurse Positions Statewide
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced a series of pay increases for nurse positions within New York State agencies to help improve recruitment and retention among the state’s healthcare workforce. The increases, which account for the rising complexity of nursing tasks and high credential requirements for nurses, will bring the starting salary of registered nurses working the day shift to nearly $90,000 upstate and $108,000 downstate when coupled with pay differentials. The pay increases will benefit approximately 6,500 New York State employees located across 15 state agencies.
NY could be the sixth state to allow composting human remains
Albany, N.Y. — Wes Dingman, a former physician who once learned human anatomy through donated bodies, wants to return the favor. He and his wife plan to gift their remains to a medical school when they die. After that? The 90-year-old Queensbury resident wants to be compressed into hundreds...
NY’s governor is protected by people with guns, so why not its citizens? (Your Letters)
I’m listening to the news and can’t resist writing in about the new New York concealed carry law, banning weapons in “sensitive areas.” I’m no fan of guns and can’t understand the government’s refusal to enact laws against assault rifles and semi-automatics. But I support the Second Amendment, and those who choose to bear arms as a means of protection.
Central NY college defaults on $25M bond payment, future uncertain
Cazenovia, N.Y. -- A Central New York college defaulted on a $25 million bond payment last month and is facing an uncertain future as its student enrollment plunges. Cazenovia College defaulted on the debt after an effort to refinance it with a long-term loan failed, Bloomberg reported Friday. The liberal...
NewsChannel 36
New York State Cancels Big Fee on Outstanding Student Debt
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) -- New Yorkers who owe outstanding debts to the State for educational expenses will no longer have to fork over an additional fee after Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation banning the practice. Prior to the signing of this legislation, the Office of the Attorney General was required, by law, to recover its costs in pursuing collection of this educational debt through an additional fee of up to 22 percent of the total outstanding debt.
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Signs Legislation Ending the Practice Of Charging Additional Fee on Outstanding Student Debt
Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation (S.7862B/A.10261) ending the practice of charging an additional fee to debtors when collecting outstanding debts owed to the State resulting from educational expenses. Prior to this law, a fee of 22 percent was added by state law on top of the total debt due. "When...
New York Changes Over 20 Year Rule To Give Residents More Money
New York State just made a big change to a two-decade-old rule that will give Empire State residents more money to help them "focus on healing." On Thursday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that victims and survivors of crime whose essential personal property were stolen, damaged, or destroyed during the incident may now receive up to $2,500 to replace items deemed necessary for their health, safety or welfare.
Onondaga County school board names new superintendent
Tully, N.Y. – The Tully Board of Education has selected a new superintendent. Darcy L. Woodcock, 44, who is now the assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction in the Westhill Central School District, is Tully’s new superintendent. She is expected to start her new job around Nov. 28,...
Judge: Brad Moses, ‘a decent person who made a mistake,’ is still qualified for the job (Your Letters)
There is a need to address the upcoming election for County Court Judge of New York State sitting in Madison County. Due to the size of our population, this judge also serves as Family Court Judge and Surrogate’s Court Judge. I held these positions for 18 years. I held other positions in the legal community that a candidate needs to prepare for being judge, and so has judicial candidate Brad Moses.
Good News For People With Student Loan Debt In New York State
Governor Kathy Hochul just announced some good news for student loan borrowers in New York State today, October 13, 2022. If your loans are in default and have been sent to collections, Gov. Hochul just gave you a big break. The Gov. just signed legislation (S.7862B/A.10261) that puts an end the high fees debt collectors can charge you when collecting on loans from New York State for educational expenses.
New Yorkers to rally for bill that will make state a safe haven for transgender youth
LGBTQ+ advocates and elected officials will stand in solidarity on Tuesday in downtown Manhattan to support a bill that will protect transgender youth and their families.
Things for SU moms and dads to do with their kids during Parents Weekend
Syracuse, N.Y. — Welcome, parents of Syracuse University students. You’ve made the trip here to spend a weekend with your child, so now what? The weather forecast is shaping up to be a humdinger, and the football game at the Dome looks like it’ll be a barnburner.
Last-ditch I-81 lawsuit is another skirmish in the culture war (Your Letters)
I have been convinced for a couple of years that opposition to the Interstate 81 community grid is really a front in the culture war. Your story “New Group, using Save81′s Playbook, tries to stop I-81 project with last-minute lawsuit” (Oct. 4, 2022) adds to that conviction.
Minimum wage hiked for home care aides in New York
The minimum wage for home care aides in New York is going up. Starting Oct. 1, the aides will make $15.20 per hour in most places in the state, including Syracuse and the rest of Upstate New York, the state Labor Department announced today. In New York City, Westchester County and Long Island, the minimum wage will be $17 an hour.
New York plans stronger rules on drinking water contaminants
Albany, N.Y. — The state is moving forward on efforts to further regulate chemicals allowed in public water systems, including those that were discovered to have polluted supplies in Hoosick Falls for decades. Among them are what’s known as PFAS, or or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances. While the...
spectrumlocalnews.com
New York to look at future of shuttered prisons
LODI, N.Y. — New York state has formed a commission to look at vacant properties after a slate of prison closures earlier this year. The closures have had an impact on local businesses. Places like Boundary Breaks Vineyard where it’s the time of year to test the sugar content of its grapes.
Alumni honor roll: 25 notable Syracuse City SD graduates include actors, astronaut, surgeon general
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Thousands of graduates from high schools across Central New York have gone on to make big impacts in their careers and communities. Syracuse.com is surveying school districts for a sampling of notable alumni. Today, we shine the spotlight on the Syracuse City School District.
