ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) -- New Yorkers who owe outstanding debts to the State for educational expenses will no longer have to fork over an additional fee after Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation banning the practice. Prior to the signing of this legislation, the Office of the Attorney General was required, by law, to recover its costs in pursuing collection of this educational debt through an additional fee of up to 22 percent of the total outstanding debt.

EDUCATION ・ 1 DAY AGO