New York Changes Over 20 Year Rule To Give Residents More Money
New York State just made a big change to a two-decade-old rule that will give Empire State residents more money to help them "focus on healing." On Thursday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that victims and survivors of crime whose essential personal property were stolen, damaged, or destroyed during the incident may now receive up to $2,500 to replace items deemed necessary for their health, safety or welfare.
NY’s governor is protected by people with guns, so why not its citizens? (Your Letters)
I’m listening to the news and can’t resist writing in about the new New York concealed carry law, banning weapons in “sensitive areas.” I’m no fan of guns and can’t understand the government’s refusal to enact laws against assault rifles and semi-automatics. But I support the Second Amendment, and those who choose to bear arms as a means of protection.
CDC recommends masks in 12 New York state counties with high Covid levels
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending masks in 12 New York state counties with high Covid-19 levels, up from nine counties last week. The CDC updated its Covid Community Levels map on Thursday, showing areas where Covid is at a “high” (orange), “medium” (yellow) or “low” (green) risk. Face coverings are recommended in areas with high Covid levels, including Cayuga County, Madison County, Onondaga County, and Oswego County.
Good News For People With Student Loan Debt In New York State
Governor Kathy Hochul just announced some good news for student loan borrowers in New York State today, October 13, 2022. If your loans are in default and have been sent to collections, Gov. Hochul just gave you a big break. The Gov. just signed legislation (S.7862B/A.10261) that puts an end the high fees debt collectors can charge you when collecting on loans from New York State for educational expenses.
HEAP For Your Water Bill? How Eligible Central New York Can Get Assistance
Similar to the Home Heating Assistance Program (HEAP) for New Yorkers struggling to pay winter heating bills, there is a program to assist with water bills. The Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) is a program that is run through states, including New York, using federal money to assist those having difficulty making ends meet.
Minimum wage hiked for home care aides in New York
The minimum wage for home care aides in New York is going up. Starting Oct. 1, the aides will make $15.20 per hour in most places in the state, including Syracuse and the rest of Upstate New York, the state Labor Department announced today. In New York City, Westchester County and Long Island, the minimum wage will be $17 an hour.
Last-ditch I-81 lawsuit is another skirmish in the culture war (Your Letters)
I have been convinced for a couple of years that opposition to the Interstate 81 community grid is really a front in the culture war. Your story “New Group, using Save81′s Playbook, tries to stop I-81 project with last-minute lawsuit” (Oct. 4, 2022) adds to that conviction.
‘Haunted’ New York Road With Wild History Is Closed At Night
Did you know there is a "haunted" road in New York that is so scary officials have to close it down at night?. Are you brave enough to try and drive, or better yet, walk across the scariest road in New York State?. Haunted Road In Central New York Is...
Syracuse man, 79, arrested for 1989 double murder in Danby
George Peacock, 76, and Catherine Peacock, 73, who were found dead Sept. 17, 1989, in their home.
COVID Still Rising, CDC Says Mask Up In 12 Upstate New York Counties
COIVD continues to bubble up as more Upstate New York counties receive the "high" COVID community-level designation. You have to imagine that the CDC monitoring of country COVID levels will be part of the new normal as we live with the ups and downs of all illnesses in the colder months.
Local Counties Receive Federal Funding for Emergency Preparedness and Counter-terrorism Efforts
Over $246 million has been secured to support counter-terrorism and emergency preparedness efforts across the state. Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement Wednesday. Broome, Delaware, Chenango and Tioga County all received money from the State Homeland Security Program. Broome County received $311,551, Chenango County received $93,892, and Delaware County received...
Cortland Man Arrested Twice for Shotgun Threats
A Cortland man is accused of threatening people and firing a shotgun then violating an order of protection that had been issued in the case. New York State Police say 37-year-old Michael Grossi was charged with felony Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, and misdemeanor counts of Menacing in the Second Degree and Environmental Conservation Law: Illegal Discharge of a Firearm in the October 7 incident.
Cortland man arrested twice in four days for related crimes
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland man is facing charges after a pair of incidents. State Police at Marathon and Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Tower Road in Cortlandville on October 7th for a report of someone firing a shotgun and threatening others. After an investigation, Troopers arrested 37-year-old Michael Grossi. He was charged with felony gun possession and misdemeanor menacing. He was also charged with misdemeanor illegal discharge of a firearm, an Environmental Conservation Law. The victims were issued an order of protection by a judge. On Tuesday, State Police at Marathon arrested Grossi again for violating that order. He will appear in Virgil Town Court on November 8th.
