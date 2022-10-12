ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Comments / 0

Related
WSET

2 people dead after intersection accident in Roanoke: Police

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Police said two people are dead after an early morning crash in the Star City. At around 8:16 a.m., police said they were called to the intersection of Williamson Road NW and Airport Road NW for a single-vehicle accident. Unfortunately, police said both the...
ROANOKE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lynchburg, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Lynchburg, VA
Government
WSET

PHOTOS: First graders 'wowed' by visit from Lynchburg firefighters

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — First-grade students at Dearington Elementary got to hang out with some Lynchburg firefighters--and learn an important lesson. Lynchburg Fire Department took to Facebook to share some pictures of the visit. The crew from Station 6 "wowed" the students with the fire engine and equipment. Even...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

LU Serve donating to Hurricane Ian relief, how you can help too

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Friday, L.U. Serve collected donations to be sent to Fort Myers and surrounding communities that were devastated by Hurricane Ian. A tractor-trailer was parked at the Vines Center from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., where students donated bottled water, tarps, diapers of all sizes, baby wipes, and formula.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Woman dead after crash in Pittsylvania County

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — On Tuesday, Charlene Doyle was driving on Cascade Road near Brosville when her vehicle went off the road and struck a utility pole, Virginia State Police said. VSP said Doyle was taken to Roanoke Memorial hospital but later died. Doyle was from Reidsville, North...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Miller Park#Festival#Fireman#Lfd
WSET

22-year-old Danville woman charged in vandalism at Anglers Park

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A Danville woman has been charged in relation to recent vandalism at Anglers Park, Danville Police said. 22-year-old Karissa Dix was charged with trespassing, reckless driving on private property, and felony malicious damage. DPD said video footage was recovered of a white dodge charger with...
DANVILLE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
WSET

Community-wide event aims to address urgent need for adopters in the Roanoke Valley

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection, in conjunction with Angels of Assisi, Franklin County Animal Shelter, Franklin County Humane Society, and the Roanoke Valley SPCA held a press conference Thursday morning to bring attention to the urgent need for adopters in the Roanoke Valley and the announcement of a large-scale adoption event.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy