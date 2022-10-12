Read full article on original website
WSET
'Remember to hike safely': Roanoke County Fire & Rescue reminds public about safety
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department went to Dragon's Tooth Trail for a rescue call on Friday. They said they met a group of hikers from Texas who were there to hike the "Triple Crown". "Please remember to hike safely", the department said.
WSET
'Remember those affected:' E.C. Glass hosts annual Pink Game for cancer awareness
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — E.C. Glass High School is hosting its annual Pink Game Friday for its matchup vs. Jefferson Forest. It's the special night of the year when all the players and fans are decked out in pink to honor those that have dealt with or been impacted by cancer.
WSET
2 people dead after intersection accident in Roanoke: Police
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Police said two people are dead after an early morning crash in the Star City. At around 8:16 a.m., police said they were called to the intersection of Williamson Road NW and Airport Road NW for a single-vehicle accident. Unfortunately, police said both the...
WSET
Horizon Behavioral Health holds grand opening ceremony for new Lynchburg facilities
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Horizon Behavioral Health hosted a grand opening ceremony for two new wellness centers in Lynchburg on Friday morning. The new centers will provide addiction treatment and supportive care to pregnant and postpartum women. Melissa Lucy is the CEO of Horizon Behavioral Health, and she said...
WSET
PHOTOS: First graders 'wowed' by visit from Lynchburg firefighters
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — First-grade students at Dearington Elementary got to hang out with some Lynchburg firefighters--and learn an important lesson. Lynchburg Fire Department took to Facebook to share some pictures of the visit. The crew from Station 6 "wowed" the students with the fire engine and equipment. Even...
WSET
LU Serve donating to Hurricane Ian relief, how you can help too
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Friday, L.U. Serve collected donations to be sent to Fort Myers and surrounding communities that were devastated by Hurricane Ian. A tractor-trailer was parked at the Vines Center from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., where students donated bottled water, tarps, diapers of all sizes, baby wipes, and formula.
WSET
Two adults, one child displaced after Smith Street fire: Firefighters
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A home in Danville faces heavy heat and smoke damage from a fire. The Danville Fire Department responded to a structure fire on 157 Smith Street. This incident happened at approximately 3:06 p.m. on Wednesday. Units arrived and said that there was heavy smoke and...
WSET
Woman dead after crash in Pittsylvania County
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — On Tuesday, Charlene Doyle was driving on Cascade Road near Brosville when her vehicle went off the road and struck a utility pole, Virginia State Police said. VSP said Doyle was taken to Roanoke Memorial hospital but later died. Doyle was from Reidsville, North...
WSET
How to Help in the Fight Against Hunger in the Hill City
Sixty-seven percent of Lynchburg families are struggling to make ends meet and a current food drive is focused on giving them some relief. Emily chatted with Dan Wise with the United Way of Central Virginia to learn more.
WSET
22-year-old Danville woman charged in vandalism at Anglers Park
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A Danville woman has been charged in relation to recent vandalism at Anglers Park, Danville Police said. 22-year-old Karissa Dix was charged with trespassing, reckless driving on private property, and felony malicious damage. DPD said video footage was recovered of a white dodge charger with...
WSET
Roanoke florist to 'petal it forward' by handing out 5,000 bouquets
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — When it comes to happiness, it's just as good to give flowers away as it is to receive them. That's why this florist in Roanoke is working to hand out 5,000 bouquets in the Roanoke Valley on October 19. George Clements, the owner of George's,...
WSET
Health care on wheels! Mobile clinic to improve access across the Roanoke area
SALEM, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Department of Health is making health care more accessible with a clinic on wheels. The Roanoke City and Allegheny County Health District purchased an RV to better serve rural and urban communities. The D.A.S.H. van will live up to its mission of "Delivering...
WSET
Community-wide event aims to address urgent need for adopters in the Roanoke Valley
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection, in conjunction with Angels of Assisi, Franklin County Animal Shelter, Franklin County Humane Society, and the Roanoke Valley SPCA held a press conference Thursday morning to bring attention to the urgent need for adopters in the Roanoke Valley and the announcement of a large-scale adoption event.
WSET
Cleared: Traffic backed up multiple miles on I-81 due to tractor-trailer crash
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A tractor-trailer crash caused significant traffic delays on I-81 near Roanoke on Friday Morning. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the accident was at mile marker 138.5 in Roanoke County. As of 1:10 p.m., VDOT said the scene was cleared. WATCH: Helicopter airlifts...
WSET
Do you know them? DPD says suspects took cash register from convenience store
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville Police Department detectives are searching for two men involved in a theft from an area convenience store. DPD is asking for the community's help to identify these men:. Police said the incident happened Friday at 7:07 a.m. in the 500 block of Piney Forest...
WSET
Blue Ridge Medical Center partners with UVA, gets grant to increase cancer screening
ARRINGTON, Va. (WSET) — Blue Ridge Medical Center (BRMC) has been awarded an Accelerated Cancer Screening Grant, worth $500K over a period of two years. With this grant, BRMC will be able to hire two staff members: a program coordinator, and a patient care navigator, as well as include funds to support a transportation coordinator.
WSET
'We're in the streets:' Dozens left homeless after claiming James Crossing failed them
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Dozens are homeless after legal aid said James Crossing apartments backed out on their promise to keep them in a hotel. "It breaks my heart to know families are being separated, children are staying in cold cars, piled up," said one anonymous tenant. That's the...
WSET
Former Bedford Co. bus driver sentenced, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — A former Bedford County school bus driver who is accused of picking up children in her personal vehicle while she was under the influence, was sentenced on Friday. According to court documents, Kimberly Ricketts pleaded guilty in court to Driving While Intoxicated (DWI) First Offense...
WSET
Well before age 16, Roanoke elementary students can now learn the rules of the road
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Some Roanoke elementary students will now be able to get a head start when it comes to learning traffic safety on Virginia's roads. On Tuesday, the City of Roanoke, Roanoke City Public Schools, RIDE Solutions, and the City of Roanoke Transportation gathered for a ribbon cutting at Westside Elementary.
WSET
Amherst County Fair Offers Rides, Food, Shows for the Whole Family
AMHERST, Va (WSET) — The Amherst County Fair is happening October 20-23. There will be rides, shows, animals, and even a silent dance party! Emily got to check out all the activities for you and the kids!
