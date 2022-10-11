Read full article on original website
What are Woodside Energy (ASX:WDS) shares trading higher today?
Woodside Energy's shares were trading AU$34.03 apiece, up 4.23% at 1.26 PM AEDT. This outperforms ASX 200 Energy index which was up 3.93% at 11,148.40 points. Shares of Woodside Energy Limited (ASX:WDS) were trading in the green on Friday despite the company not releasing any price-sensitive news. At 1.26 PM AEDT, the ASX-listed energy company's shares were trading at AU$34.03 apiece, up 4.23% on ASX. This outperforms ASX 200 Energy index, which was up 3.93% at 11,148.40 points at 1.27 PM AEDT.
Kalkine Media lists three stocks to explore after inflation data
The core inflation has advanced to its highest level in four decades. Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE: VGR) revenue rose over 14 per cent YoY in Q2 FY22. Kinetik Holdings Inc.'s (NASDAQ: KNTK) dividend yield was 8.75 per cent. The latest data by the Labor Department showed that the US inflation...
ASX 200 gains at open; Virgin Money up over 9%
Australian shares opened higher on Friday. The ASX 200 rose in opening trade, gaining 26.00 points or 0.39% to 6,668.60. Over the last five days, the index has lost 1.39%. Australian shares opened higher on Friday after Wall Street rose sharply despite US inflation rising to a 40-year high in September. The US inflation gained 8.2% annually as rents surged by the most since 1990 and food prices rose. The latest inflation data has increased the probability of the US Federal Reserve sharply hiking interest rates.
Kalkine: ASX 200 gains on Friday | Virgin Money UK (ASX:VUK) Surges 10%
Today the Australian share market is trading on a positive note. As of October 14, 10:24 AM AEDT, the S&P/ASX200 was up sharply, gaining 117.90 points or 1.77%. Over the last five days, the index was virtually unchanged but was down 9.19% from the previous year. Meanwhile, ASX All Ordinaries is also up sharply today, gaining 116.30 points or 1.70%. Over the last five days, the index has lost 0.36% and 8.78% over the last 52 weeks. Today, sectors were mixed. 10 of 11 sectors were lower over the last week, along with the S&P/ASX 200 Index. Although little has changed, Consumer Staples was today's best performing sector, but it has been down 1.64% for the past five days. Watch out this video for more.
Why is IMARA Inc. (IMRA) stock rising today?
The IMRA stock jumped over 40 per cent in the morning trading on October 14. The trading volume of the stock was around 11 million during drafting. IMARA Inc. entered into a merger agreement with a clinical-stage precision oncology firm. The stocks of healthcare firm, IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ: IMRA) were...
What is CeFi and how are they different from DeFi?
In DeFi, it is essential to charge transaction fees, whereas, in CeFi, the platform can offer transaction services at no cost. Unlike CeFi, DeFi gives complete control to the users over their assets. The speed of executing transactions is relatively high in CeFi as well as DeFi. As the name...
ASX 200 likely to rise; US inflation surges to 40-year high
Australian shares are expected to open higher on Friday. The latest SPI futures indicate that the ASX 200 would open 110 points or 1.65% higher. In US, the Dow Jones rose 2.8%, the S&P 500 surged 2.6%, and the NASDAQ ended 2.2% higher. Australian shares are expected to open higher...
Kalkine: Why does Cardano co-creator predict cryptocurrencies will act independently?
Co-creator of popular blockchain, Cardano, Charles Hoskinson has predicted cryptocurrencies will act independently from traditional markets within the next two or three years. Hoskinson told Fox Business News, that while the crypto market has recently experienced a price correlation with other risk assets, he still believes people will use crypto as a safe haven for investment.
Why is Boral (ASX:BLD) making headlines today?
Belinda Shaw would take up the position of Boral’s CFO from 30 January 2023. Presently, she is an acting CFO at Sydney Airport. Belinda has held several senior positions at General Electric Company. Building and construction materials supplier and manufacturer, Boral Limited (ASX:BLD) on Friday (14 September 2022) shared...
Here’s how these 5 ASX drone shares are performing today
Space & drone technology is currently one of the growing sectors globally. The sector may grow further considering the current rise in demand for drones. Space & drone technology has recently emerged as one of the in-demand technologies globally. According to a report titled “Commercial Drone Market, 2022-2029" by Fortune Business Insights, the drone market is expected to grow to US$47.38 billion by 2029 from US$8.15 billion in 2022. There are which have witnessed a demand increase in the recent past.
How are these travel stocks performing on NZX?
With all travel restrictions removed, the market participants are expecting the travel industry to rebound in FY23. The companies in this sector are gearing up for FY23. New Zealand on 13 September 2022 dropped all travel restrictions introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic. Even the testing and vaccination requirements have been eased. According to the latest NZ government update, travelers arriving in the country do not need to show proof of vaccination or a negative test report to get past border control.
Kalkine: 3 ASX BNPL penny stocks having a stellar run on Friday
The S&P/ASX200 opened up on a higher note today and was sharply up, gaining 117.20 points or 1.76%. Over the last five days, the index has been virtually unchanged but is down 9.20% from the previous year-to-date. The small ordinaries index was on the same path as the market, with an impressive rise of 1.45%. Today we're going to focus on some penny stocks from the Australian Buy-Now-Pay-Later space. The BNPL sector has been hit hard by rising inflation and soaring interest rates. The stocks in focus- Splitit Payments (ASX:SPT), Openpay Group (ASX:OPY), IOUpay (ASX:IOU).
What is a fractional NFT? Can an NFT have multiple owners?
NFTs are generally considered ‘not divisible’, but conversion of an ERC 721 token into multiple ERC 20 tokens is said to be possible. A single NFT covers ownership rights over an asset, which can be both a physical asset or an intangible one like a tweet or artwork.
What lies ahead for Alchemy Resources (ASX:ALY) after a busy FY22
Alchemy Resources (ASX:ALY) advanced its arsenal of potentially “company making” deposits in FY22. Soil sampling data at Karonie recorded the presence of multi-element lithium and pathfinder anomalism. Drilling across the Karonie project returned high-grade gold intercepts. The company has planned major exploration activities across its projects in the...
Is Ethereum’s blockchain permissionless, or permissioned, or both?
Just like Bitcoin’s mainnet, Ethereum’s mainnet is focused on cryptocurrency records and is open and permissionless in nature. Ethereum says it can support permissioned Layer 2 solutions with restricted access for participation within the network. Enterprise blockchains are usually viewed as private and permissioned, with access only to...
Can Bitcoin transactions be traced? Are they anonymous?
Bitcoin was created as ‘electronic cash’ for online payments without an intermediary, with elements of privacy and anonymity. Every Bitcoin transaction involves a wallet where the cryptocurrency is moved to, and the tracing of this wallet is not a complex process. The actual beneficiary behind any wallet can...
Which 3 US stocks to explore in October? | Kalkine Media
Which 3 US stocks to explore in October? | Kalkine Media In this video we are going to talk about three US listed stocks to Explore in October. Before we do that don’t forget to hit the subscribe button and press the bell notification on. Watch out this video for more and let us know your thoughts in the comment section.
GL1, CXO, and BOA: how are these lithium stocks faring on ASX?
September 2022’s Resources and Energy Quarterly report has revealed some insightful trends related to the demand for lithium and electric vehicles (EVs) worldwide. Lithium demand worldwide showed a strong increase in the June quarter of 2022, in turn deriving from growing demand for EV batteries, most of which use lithium as a key component.
Eyeing passive income? Here are five things to do
Passive income is an income other than the regular income source which needs little or no continuous effort. Passive income provides a sense of additional psychological and financial security to an individual. Different types of passive income include rental properties, self-charged interest, etc. Who doesn’t want to have a steady...
How are these ASX real estate stocks faring year-to-date
S&P/ASX 200 Real Estate is down by over 30% for the year-to-date period, as of 14 October 2022. The ABS data released last month highlighted the first quarterly decline in the total value of Australian homes in two years. The market lost AU$162.4 billion in terms of the total value...
