Newark, NJ

CHICLETS' BIZ GOES AT SIDNEY CROSBY MID-GAME

The Spittin Chiclets crew is in Pittsburgh this week in preparation for their live show on October 14. The boys arrived in the city early and decided to catch the Penguins' home-opener against the Arizona Coyotes. During a TV timeout, the arena media crew decided to interview Paul "Biz" Bissonnette...
PITTSBURGH, PA
markerzone.com

FUTURE HALL-OF-FAME DEFENCEMAN LANDS OFF-ICE ROLE WITH OILERS

On Friday, the Edmonton Oilers announced a slew of changes to their off-ice staff in the scouting and development departments. Among the changes was the addition of future Hall-of-Fame defenceman Duncan Keith, who just retired from the National Hockey League in July, as a Player Development Consultant. Keith, 39, spent...
NHL
markerzone.com

MONTREAL CANADIENS SEND FIRST-ROUND PICK TO JUNIORS TO CONTINUE DEVELOPMENT

The Montreal Canadiens have decided that one of their most recent first-round draft picks would be better off continuing his development in the Junior leagues. Montreal has loaned Filip Mesar, the 26th overall pick in 2022, to the Kitchener Rangers of the OHL. Mesar, 18, played one game with the...
NHL
markerzone.com

MATT MURRAY DEPARTS LEAFS' PRACTICE EARLY AFTER APPARENT INJURY

Per David Alter of Sports Illustrated, Matt Murray was seen limping off the ice at the Maple Leafs' practice this morning, clearly laboring one of his legs. Murray consulted Toronto's goalie coach, Curtis Sanford and, after the two chatted a bit, headed departed practice immediately. Whether or not the decision was simply precautionary remains to be seen.
NHL
Newark, NJ
Sports
City
Newark, NJ
markerzone.com

TRIO OF PLAYERS PUT ON WAIVER WIRE ON OCTOBER 12TH

The waiver wire on Wednesday, October 12th featured a trio of players according to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman. Calgary Flames forward Martin Pospisil, San Jose defenceman Scott Harrington and Tampa Bay Lightning forward Pierre-Cedric Labrie were all placed on waivers at 2 p.m. ET. Pospisil, 22, is set to play for...
NHL
markerzone.com

THE NHL'S VIRTUAL BOARD ADS HAVE SOME MAJOR KINKS TO WORK OUT

The 2022-23 NHL season is underway, everyone is excited about it, and nothing can ruin it. Not even the NHL's terrible virtual ads could ruin this day. But they did come close... I'm sure they will figure it out -- well, like 65% sure -- and my concerns are overplayed....
NHL
markerzone.com

BRAD LAMBERT SIGNS ENTRY-LEVEL CONTRACT WITH JETS

The Winnipeg Jets announced that first-round pick Brad Lambert signed a three-year, entry-level contract on Wednesday. A former top-five prospect in the 2022 NHL Draft, Lambert dropped all the way to 30th overall. He didn't make the opening night roster, but it is likely that he can establish himself as an everyday NHLer one day. As for the time being, Lambert will be looking to develop in the AHL with the Manitoba Moose.
NHL
Person
Nico Hischier
Person
Andy Greene
markerzone.com

MILES WOOD VOICES FRUSTRATION WITH DEVILS START TO SEASON

The New Jersey Devils started off their season in poor fashion, as they fell to the Philadelphia Flyers by a 5-2 final. Suffice to say, they aren't happy about it. While the Devils are by no means expected to be world beaters this season, their fans are hoping to see some improvement after years of struggles. The Flyers are a team they should be able to defeat, but on Thursday, they looked very inferior. After the game, Miles Wood wasn't shy in expressing his feelings on the poor start.
NEWARK, NJ
markerzone.com

SAN JOSE SHARKS HONOR BRENT BURNS IN RETURN TO THE BAY AREA

Long-time San Jose Sharks defenseman Brent Burns was traded to the Carolina Hurricanes this offseason in hopes of chasing a Stanley Cup, but the fan favorite has not been forgotten about in the Bay Area. The two teams matched up on Friday night, and the team honored Burns prior to...
SAN JOSE, CA
markerzone.com

WINNIPEG JETS REVEAL ALTERNATE CAPTAINS AND SHOCKER! NO BLAKE WHEELER

The Winnipeg Jets announced today their new leadership group -- now that Blake Wheeler is no longer captain -- and it seems obvious that the organization and the player are at odds, now more than ever. Per Rick Bowness, the Jets' alternates this season will be Mark Scheifele, Josh Morrissey,...
NHL
#The Devils#Miami University#The New Jersey Devils#The Miami University Ohio
markerzone.com

CODY EAKIN LEAVES NORTH AMERICA TO CONTINUE HOCKEY CAREER

After a professional tryout at training camp with the Calgary Flames that didn't work out, Cody Eakin is heading overseas to continue his pro hockey career. The 31-year-old veteran has signed a deal with the SCL Tigers of the Swiss National League for the 2022-23 season. "Eakin brings an enormous...
NHL
markerzone.com

AVALANCHE CLAIM FORMER GOALTENDER OFF WAIVERS FROM ARIZONA

According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Colorado Avalanche have claimed former netminder Jonas Johansson off waivers from the Arizona Coyotes. Johansson, 27, was placed on waivers on September 30th by the Avalanche after signing a one-year deal with them during the summer. He was then claimed by the Arizona Coyotes the next day.
DENVER, CO
markerzone.com

ST. LOUIS' REVERSE RETRO 2.0 LOGO, COLOUR SCHEME LEAK ONLINE

The NHL and Adidas are set to reveal the next version of the Reverse Retro jerseys on Thursday, October 20th, with all 32 teams participating in the program. Over the last several months, information has leaked about certain jerseys and what they may look like and we've even had a couple of the jerseys fully leak (Edmonton and Vancouver).
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
markerzone.com

WORLD JUNIOR GOLDEN-GOAL SCORER KENT JOHNSON SENT DOWN BY BLUE JACKETS

The Blue Jackets have sent forward Kent Johnson to the AHL, per a club release:. This move might be a surprise, but not when you factor in that goaltender Elvis Merzlikins is sick so Columbus had to call up a goalie. To have their roster compliant, Johnson had to go down in a purely paper-move.
COLUMBUS, OH
markerzone.com

JOHNNY GAUDREAU GETS HIS FIRST AS A MEMBER OF THE COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS (VIDEO)

Johnny Gaudreau's decision to move on from the Calgary Flames in free agency was certainly one of the top stories of the 2022 offseason. On the very first day he was eligible to do so, Gaudreau signed a massive seven year, $68.25 million contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets ($9.75 million AAV). In doing so, "Johnny Hockey" left behind the team that drafted him into the league 104th overall in 2011, and stated his clear intention to be a star player for the Blue Jackets. After a bit of a slow first game of the season, Gaudreau now has his first goal and point since signing the new deal that will see him turn 36 before it expires. Gaudreau seems to be loving it, and the crowd is certainly into it as well.
COLUMBUS, OH
markerzone.com

DEFENCEMAN SIGNS ENTRY-LEVEL CONTRACT WITH MONTREAL CANADIENS

After spending the last three seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, the Montreal Canadiens have decided defenceman William Trudeau is ready to make the jump to pro. The 20-year-old native of Varennes, QC has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Habs. Trudeau will earn $750,000 at the...
NHL

