markerzone.com
CHICLETS' BIZ GOES AT SIDNEY CROSBY MID-GAME
The Spittin Chiclets crew is in Pittsburgh this week in preparation for their live show on October 14. The boys arrived in the city early and decided to catch the Penguins' home-opener against the Arizona Coyotes. During a TV timeout, the arena media crew decided to interview Paul "Biz" Bissonnette...
markerzone.com
FUTURE HALL-OF-FAME DEFENCEMAN LANDS OFF-ICE ROLE WITH OILERS
On Friday, the Edmonton Oilers announced a slew of changes to their off-ice staff in the scouting and development departments. Among the changes was the addition of future Hall-of-Fame defenceman Duncan Keith, who just retired from the National Hockey League in July, as a Player Development Consultant. Keith, 39, spent...
markerzone.com
MONTREAL CANADIENS SEND FIRST-ROUND PICK TO JUNIORS TO CONTINUE DEVELOPMENT
The Montreal Canadiens have decided that one of their most recent first-round draft picks would be better off continuing his development in the Junior leagues. Montreal has loaned Filip Mesar, the 26th overall pick in 2022, to the Kitchener Rangers of the OHL. Mesar, 18, played one game with the...
markerzone.com
MATT MURRAY DEPARTS LEAFS' PRACTICE EARLY AFTER APPARENT INJURY
Per David Alter of Sports Illustrated, Matt Murray was seen limping off the ice at the Maple Leafs' practice this morning, clearly laboring one of his legs. Murray consulted Toronto's goalie coach, Curtis Sanford and, after the two chatted a bit, headed departed practice immediately. Whether or not the decision was simply precautionary remains to be seen.
markerzone.com
TRIO OF PLAYERS PUT ON WAIVER WIRE ON OCTOBER 12TH
The waiver wire on Wednesday, October 12th featured a trio of players according to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman. Calgary Flames forward Martin Pospisil, San Jose defenceman Scott Harrington and Tampa Bay Lightning forward Pierre-Cedric Labrie were all placed on waivers at 2 p.m. ET. Pospisil, 22, is set to play for...
markerzone.com
THE NHL'S VIRTUAL BOARD ADS HAVE SOME MAJOR KINKS TO WORK OUT
The 2022-23 NHL season is underway, everyone is excited about it, and nothing can ruin it. Not even the NHL's terrible virtual ads could ruin this day. But they did come close... I'm sure they will figure it out -- well, like 65% sure -- and my concerns are overplayed....
markerzone.com
ONDREJ KASE REPORTEDLY HEADED BACK TO RALEIGH TO BE EVALUATED FOR A CONCUSSION
After battling more than a couple concussions throughout his NHL career, Hurricanes' forward Ondrej Kase is headed back to Raleigh to be evaluated for another one, per team reporter, Walt Ruff. This is brutal news for Kase, who is really adding to his total number of concussions. After two or...
markerzone.com
BRAD LAMBERT SIGNS ENTRY-LEVEL CONTRACT WITH JETS
The Winnipeg Jets announced that first-round pick Brad Lambert signed a three-year, entry-level contract on Wednesday. A former top-five prospect in the 2022 NHL Draft, Lambert dropped all the way to 30th overall. He didn't make the opening night roster, but it is likely that he can establish himself as an everyday NHLer one day. As for the time being, Lambert will be looking to develop in the AHL with the Manitoba Moose.
markerzone.com
MILES WOOD VOICES FRUSTRATION WITH DEVILS START TO SEASON
The New Jersey Devils started off their season in poor fashion, as they fell to the Philadelphia Flyers by a 5-2 final. Suffice to say, they aren't happy about it. While the Devils are by no means expected to be world beaters this season, their fans are hoping to see some improvement after years of struggles. The Flyers are a team they should be able to defeat, but on Thursday, they looked very inferior. After the game, Miles Wood wasn't shy in expressing his feelings on the poor start.
markerzone.com
SAN JOSE SHARKS HONOR BRENT BURNS IN RETURN TO THE BAY AREA
Long-time San Jose Sharks defenseman Brent Burns was traded to the Carolina Hurricanes this offseason in hopes of chasing a Stanley Cup, but the fan favorite has not been forgotten about in the Bay Area. The two teams matched up on Friday night, and the team honored Burns prior to...
markerzone.com
WINNIPEG JETS REVEAL ALTERNATE CAPTAINS AND SHOCKER! NO BLAKE WHEELER
The Winnipeg Jets announced today their new leadership group -- now that Blake Wheeler is no longer captain -- and it seems obvious that the organization and the player are at odds, now more than ever. Per Rick Bowness, the Jets' alternates this season will be Mark Scheifele, Josh Morrissey,...
markerzone.com
CAREY PRICE RECEIVES MASSIVE OVATION DURING MONTREAL'S SEASON OPENING CEREMONY
Carey Price's career is in constant doubt, but his iconic career with the Montréal Canadiens has emblazoned him in the city's lore forever. Regardless how many more games Price can muster, he has paid his toll in order to be one of the city's greats. When he was introduced...
markerzone.com
CODY EAKIN LEAVES NORTH AMERICA TO CONTINUE HOCKEY CAREER
After a professional tryout at training camp with the Calgary Flames that didn't work out, Cody Eakin is heading overseas to continue his pro hockey career. The 31-year-old veteran has signed a deal with the SCL Tigers of the Swiss National League for the 2022-23 season. "Eakin brings an enormous...
markerzone.com
NHL PHOTOGRAPHER BARELY EVADES PUCK THROUGH CAMERA PORT (VIDEO)
The odds of something like this happening have to be fairly slim, and this photographer is lucky he escaped without serious injury either to himself or his very expensive piece of equipment. Still a very cool moment, though.
markerzone.com
AVALANCHE CLAIM FORMER GOALTENDER OFF WAIVERS FROM ARIZONA
According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Colorado Avalanche have claimed former netminder Jonas Johansson off waivers from the Arizona Coyotes. Johansson, 27, was placed on waivers on September 30th by the Avalanche after signing a one-year deal with them during the summer. He was then claimed by the Arizona Coyotes the next day.
markerzone.com
ST. LOUIS' REVERSE RETRO 2.0 LOGO, COLOUR SCHEME LEAK ONLINE
The NHL and Adidas are set to reveal the next version of the Reverse Retro jerseys on Thursday, October 20th, with all 32 teams participating in the program. Over the last several months, information has leaked about certain jerseys and what they may look like and we've even had a couple of the jerseys fully leak (Edmonton and Vancouver).
markerzone.com
WORLD JUNIOR GOLDEN-GOAL SCORER KENT JOHNSON SENT DOWN BY BLUE JACKETS
The Blue Jackets have sent forward Kent Johnson to the AHL, per a club release:. This move might be a surprise, but not when you factor in that goaltender Elvis Merzlikins is sick so Columbus had to call up a goalie. To have their roster compliant, Johnson had to go down in a purely paper-move.
markerzone.com
TWO PLAYERS PUT ON WAIVERS FOR OCTOBER 14TH; SANDIN CLEARS UNCONDITIONAL WAIVERS
According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, two more players were put on the waiver wire for Friday, October 14th. Those players are Philadelphia Flyers forward Hayden Hodgson and St. Louis Blues forward Anthony Angello. Hodgson, 26, has spent the last two seasons in the Philadelphia Flyers organization and played in their...
markerzone.com
JOHNNY GAUDREAU GETS HIS FIRST AS A MEMBER OF THE COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS (VIDEO)
Johnny Gaudreau's decision to move on from the Calgary Flames in free agency was certainly one of the top stories of the 2022 offseason. On the very first day he was eligible to do so, Gaudreau signed a massive seven year, $68.25 million contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets ($9.75 million AAV). In doing so, "Johnny Hockey" left behind the team that drafted him into the league 104th overall in 2011, and stated his clear intention to be a star player for the Blue Jackets. After a bit of a slow first game of the season, Gaudreau now has his first goal and point since signing the new deal that will see him turn 36 before it expires. Gaudreau seems to be loving it, and the crowd is certainly into it as well.
markerzone.com
DEFENCEMAN SIGNS ENTRY-LEVEL CONTRACT WITH MONTREAL CANADIENS
After spending the last three seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, the Montreal Canadiens have decided defenceman William Trudeau is ready to make the jump to pro. The 20-year-old native of Varennes, QC has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Habs. Trudeau will earn $750,000 at the...
