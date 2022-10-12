Johnny Gaudreau's decision to move on from the Calgary Flames in free agency was certainly one of the top stories of the 2022 offseason. On the very first day he was eligible to do so, Gaudreau signed a massive seven year, $68.25 million contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets ($9.75 million AAV). In doing so, "Johnny Hockey" left behind the team that drafted him into the league 104th overall in 2011, and stated his clear intention to be a star player for the Blue Jackets. After a bit of a slow first game of the season, Gaudreau now has his first goal and point since signing the new deal that will see him turn 36 before it expires. Gaudreau seems to be loving it, and the crowd is certainly into it as well.

