MOUNT CARROLL—John H. McConnel Sr., 90, of Mount Carroll, died Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at Big Meadows Nursing Home in Savanna of old age. John was born July 5, 1932, in Holbrook, Neb. John was in the Army during the Korean War. In fact, he met the love of his life at a USO dance. He married Venita (Stanfill) McConnel on April 4, 1954, at Brookside Methodist Church in Indianapolis, Ind. John graduated from Franklin College in Franklin, Ind., with degrees in English and Literature.

