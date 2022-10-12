Something witchy this way comes. Where and when to join the fun in the Modesto region

It’s the season for things to get witchy, and the the Mother Lode town of Murphys obliges, with a costume party, vendor bazaar and more. It’s just one of the entertainment events planned in the greater Modesto region from Oct. 15-21.

Witch Walk

Put on your black, pointed hat and join the fun at the Murphys Witch Walk Halloween Festival and Costume Party. There will be 40 vendors at two venues along Main Street, with additional artisan vendor pop-ups. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Ronald McDonald House Charities Northern California.

WHEN: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Oct. 15 (vendor bazaars end 7 p.m.)

WHERE: Main Street, Murphys.

TICKETS: Street festival free, vendor bazaar tickets start at $5

ONLINE: murphyswitchwalk.com

“Rhapsody in Blue”

Conductor Christopher Dragon will kick off the Modesto Symphony Orchestra’s Classics Series with a program celebrating the American sound. Pianist Gabriela Martinez returns to Modesto to perform Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue.” The MSO will end the program with Dvořák’s Symphony No. 9, “From the New World.”

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21-22

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $19-$69

ONLINE: galloarts.org

“Cinderella”

Opera Modesto presents Gioacchino Rossini’s “Cinderella (La Cenerentola)” at the Gallo Center. Sung in Italian with English supertitles, the production is based on the familiar Cinderella story, but comes with unexpected, comedic twists.

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14, 2 p.m. Oct. 16

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $39-$79

ONLINE: galloarts.org

“Pride and Prejudice”

The Aquila Theatre Company brings Jane Austen’s romantic comedy “Pride and Prejudice” to the Gallo Center in Modesto. The classic social satire is filled with unforgettable characters including Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy.

WHEN: 7 p.m. Oct. 18

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $29-$69

ONLINE: galloarts.org

Leonid & Friends

Band Leonid & Friends brings the music of Chicago to the State Theatre in Modesto. The 11-piece group also performs the songs of Earth Wind & Fire, Stevie Wonder, Steely Dan and others, as well as original material.

WHEN: 7 p.m. Oct. 19

WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto

TICKETS: $40-$50

ONLINE: thestate.org