ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modesto, CA

Something witchy this way comes. Where and when to join the fun in the Modesto region

By Pat Clark
The Modesto Bee
The Modesto Bee
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YcfcM_0iVw2mL700

It’s the season for things to get witchy, and the the Mother Lode town of Murphys obliges, with a costume party, vendor bazaar and more. It’s just one of the entertainment events planned in the greater Modesto region from Oct. 15-21.

Witch Walk

Put on your black, pointed hat and join the fun at the Murphys Witch Walk Halloween Festival and Costume Party. There will be 40 vendors at two venues along Main Street, with additional artisan vendor pop-ups. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Ronald McDonald House Charities Northern California.

WHEN: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Oct. 15 (vendor bazaars end 7 p.m.)

WHERE: Main Street, Murphys.

TICKETS: Street festival free, vendor bazaar tickets start at $5

ONLINE: murphyswitchwalk.com

“Rhapsody in Blue”

Conductor Christopher Dragon will kick off the Modesto Symphony Orchestra’s Classics Series with a program celebrating the American sound. Pianist Gabriela Martinez returns to Modesto to perform Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue.” The MSO will end the program with Dvořák’s Symphony No. 9, “From the New World.”

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21-22

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $19-$69

ONLINE: galloarts.org

“Cinderella”

Opera Modesto presents Gioacchino Rossini’s “Cinderella (La Cenerentola)” at the Gallo Center. Sung in Italian with English supertitles, the production is based on the familiar Cinderella story, but comes with unexpected, comedic twists.

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14, 2 p.m. Oct. 16

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $39-$79

ONLINE: galloarts.org

“Pride and Prejudice”

The Aquila Theatre Company brings Jane Austen’s romantic comedy “Pride and Prejudice” to the Gallo Center in Modesto. The classic social satire is filled with unforgettable characters including Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy.

WHEN: 7 p.m. Oct. 18

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $29-$69

ONLINE: galloarts.org

Leonid & Friends

Band Leonid & Friends brings the music of Chicago to the State Theatre in Modesto. The 11-piece group also performs the songs of Earth Wind & Fire, Stevie Wonder, Steely Dan and others, as well as original material.

WHEN: 7 p.m. Oct. 19

WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto

TICKETS: $40-$50

ONLINE: thestate.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Modesto, CA

Located in California's Stanislaus County, Modesto offers plenty of fun activities for every kind of traveler. Whether you’re a car enthusiast, wine connoisseur, art junkie, or history buff, you can find various things to do in Modesto. Foodies will be happy to know that this city is home to...
MODESTO, CA
mercedcountytimes.com

Merced mourns for slain family

Community members seeking answers and healing are working through incredible grief to mourn and honor the lives of an entire family lost to senseless violence. A four-night-long candlelight vigil was held at Bob Hart Square in downtown Merced over the weekend as a memorial to 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her mother Jasleen Kaur, her father Jasdeep Singh, and the baby’s uncle Amandeep Singh. The family members lost their lives after they were kidnapped from a business near Merced.
MERCED, CA
L.A. Weekly

Dirtybird Campout Starts Cannabis Sales

The all-night festivities of The Dirtybird Campout got a bit greener in 2022 with the festival’s first cannabis activation. The weekend-long festival is modeled after Dirtybird Records’ founder Claude VonStroke’s childhood summers at camp in the Adirondacks region of up Upstate New York. The festival’s namesake is one of the biggest House labels in California after twice winning Underground Label of The Year at the International Dance Music Awards in the 2010s. So you can expect plenty of adult fun until the sun rises, but don’t forget to stop by for archery or arts and crafts during the day.
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Modesto, CA
Government
City
Murphys, CA
Local
California Government
City
Modesto, CA
franchising.com

Kona Ice Brings a One-of-a-Kind Experience to Residents in Stockton

Mobile Franchise Expands in California, Giving Back to Community Schools and Organizations. October 12, 2022 // Franchising.com // Stockton, Calif. - Bringing tropical tunes and cups of shaved ice everywhere it stops, Kona Ice is expanding in Stockton. Introducing its distinctive blend of entertainment, gourmet frozen treats and FUN-draising, the Kona Ice experience is unlike any other in the area. Serving up good vibes in a cool ride, Kona Ice is now cruisin’ through Stockton.
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Man on motorcycle dies after colliding with fence in Elk Grove

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — A pursuit between Elk Grove Police officers and a man on a motorcycle ended in a deadly crash on Saturday, according to the police department. At 10:30 p.m., officers attempted to stop the motorcycle for speeding near Elk Grove Boulevard and Franklin Boulevard when the rider failed to yield and […]
ELK GROVE, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gershwin
Person
Jane Austen
Person
Gabriela Martinez
Person
Stevie Wonder
Elk Grove Citizen

Sky River Casino to expand parking

Elk Grove’s Sky River Casino will have a new, 250,000-square-foot parking area before Oct. 31. This new, $1.6 million parking lot is being constructed by the 26-year-old Sacramento business, Martin Brothers Construction, which is owned by Elk Grove resident Felipe Martin. He is also a candidate for the Elk...
ELK GROVE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Witchy#Havingfun#Performance Info#Opera#Art#American#Dvo K S Symphony No 9#Gallo Center#Italian#English
ABC10

Fire at El Tapatio Family Mexican Restaurant in Citrus Heights under investigation

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — No one was injured in a fire at El Tapatio Family Mexican Restaurant in Citrus Heights on Wednesday morning. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said the fire started around 7 a.m. and there was no one inside the restaurant at the time of the fire. Damages could cost thousands of dollars, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
FOX40

Parents wanted in case of missing San Joaquin County children

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – After the mother of three children did not show up to surrender them to Child Protective Services, two parents are wanted in what the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office is calling a parental abduction. Karri Dominguez, 35, 5-foot-7-inches, with brown hair and eyes, did not show up to CPS […]
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
The Modesto Bee

The Modesto Bee

6K+
Followers
111
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Modesto Bee is the premier source of news and information serving its primary market of Stanislaus County and the surrounding region, which includes southern San Joaquin County, Merced County, Tuolumne County, Calaveras County and parts of Mariposa County. Located in California’s Central Valley, Modesto is the business center of a fertile agricultural economy, with almonds, walnuts, milk, and poultry the leading commodities. Modesto is home to the headquarters of the E. & J. Gallo Winery, the world’s largest winery, and is the birthplace of filmmaker George Lucas, creator of Star Wars and Indiana Jones.

 https://www.modbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy