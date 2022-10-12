Oct. 13 marked the beginning of the second phase of the group stage at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, with Group A fearlessly stepping onto the testing grounds of Summoners Rift to prove they are worthy of the knockout stage. Since T1, Cloud9, Fnatic, and EDward Gaming stood a chance to advance to the next stage, it would be an understatement to say that yesterday’s matches were adrenaline-packed rollercoasters for viewers across the world. One of the biggest highlights of the evening was easily an honorable one-vs-one between Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok and Jensen.

