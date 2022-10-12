ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
dotesports.com

Obstinate Oner makes T1 win a cakewalk in late game at Worlds 2022

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. T1 avenged an earlier surprise loss to Fnatic at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to show FPS in Overwatch 2

Players are finally starting to really get into playing a lot of Overwatch 2 games after a tumultuous release on Oct. 4. Now that the server is more stable and people are getting online to play, they’re starting to find that some of their settings from Overwatch 1 didn’t carry over.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lcs#Video Game#Na#Esportsbet#Dot Esports#Asian#European#North American
dotesports.com

Solo removed from NAVI Dota 2 roster following TI11 LCQ loss, rumors of internal issues

The International 2022 Last Chance Qualifiers recently wrapped up, and despite thriving during the group stage, NAVI bombed out of the Dota 2 tournament after losing to T1 and Xtreme Gaming. And shortly after their elimination, NAVI announced that it is parting ways with team captain Alexey “Solo” Berezin, leaving four players on NAVI’s Dota 2 team ahead of the new season.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
League of Legends
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitch
dotesports.com

One bot lane duo dominated Group A at Worlds 2022

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Two players stood out above the rest in Group A of the 2022 League of Legends...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Jensen tries—and fails—to take down the League GOAT in a skill-intensive standoff at Worlds 2022

Oct. 13 marked the beginning of the second phase of the group stage at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, with Group A fearlessly stepping onto the testing grounds of Summoners Rift to prove they are worthy of the knockout stage. Since T1, Cloud9, Fnatic, and EDward Gaming stood a chance to advance to the next stage, it would be an understatement to say that yesterday’s matches were adrenaline-packed rollercoasters for viewers across the world. One of the biggest highlights of the evening was easily an honorable one-vs-one between Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok and Jensen.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Does Overwatch 2 Competitive have crossplay?

One of the biggest themes of Overwatch 2 seems to be unification. Before the game’s launch, developer Blizzard Entertainment announced an account merge process for those with multiple accounts across platforms in order to support cross-progression. Crossplay is also supported in Quick Play, meaning players can party up and play with their friends on any platform.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Doublelift on NA League’s financial, competitive woes in 2022: ‘The bubble is collapsing’

Former professional League of Legends player Doublelift had some harsh comments on the current state of finances in the North American League scene on his livestream earlier today. Doublelift claimed that the economic “bubble” of League in NA is “collapsing,” and that the LCS has reached a point where it will need to downsize player salaries and other financial ventures.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

‘I think we suck’: Inspired admits NA is underperforming at Worlds 2022

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. North American League of Legends fans haven’t had anything to smile about at Worlds 2022, with...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

TenZ is back with Sentinels for VCT 2023 season

Sentinels’ star VALORANT player has re-signed with the North American organization for the upcoming VCT 2023 season, the team announced today. VALORANT player and streamer Tyson “TenZ” Ngo has re-signed with Sentinels and will play with the team for the inaugural season of the partnership league next year, confirming a report from Dot Esports that the organization intended to retain the player.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

The best agents to play alongside Harbor in VALORANT

VALORANT’s latest agent as of Episode Five, Act Three is the water-bending India-born controller Harbor, and his kit gives him the opportunity to be a very impactful agent in the game’s meta. Harbor’s signature ability is one of his most valuable, a wall of water that’s direction can...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy