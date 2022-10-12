Elon Musk Launches 'Burnt Hair' Perfume — and Sells $1 Million Worth in Just a Few Hours

Elon Musk , SpaceX founder and Tesla CEO, has a knack for stirring up controversy — and capitalizing on it.

In September, the billionaire launched a Cyberwhistle, acknowledging the fallout from his botched Twitter deal , and, earlier this week, he unveiled his latest apparent joke product: "Burnt Hair" perfume.

Musk stated in a previous Tweet that the Boring Co., the businessman's tunneling company, would put out a scent for men to make them "Stand out in a crowd!" and "Get noticed as [they] walk through the airport!"

"Burnt Hair," a scent for men by Singed, priced at $100 per bottle, has already sold 10,000 units, per a follow-up Tweet from Musk. He changed his Twitter bio to "Perfume Salesman" and wrote that he "Can't wait for media stories tomorrow about $1M of Burnt Hair sold."

Back in 2018, Musk's Boring Co. released a limited line of 20,000 flamethrowers to raise $10 million for its tunnel-building tests.

The billionaire has also released a couple of products hitting back at investors who express doubts about his car company: Tesla Tequila riffing on an April Fool's gag and a pair of satin shorts poking fun at short sellers.

Tesla Inc. is down 56% year over year.