Breakfast Is Getting a Boozy Upgrade With Eggo's New Holiday Product

Waffle purveyor Eggo is branching out this holiday season and kicking breakfast up a notch.

The company announced a new product to commemorate the festivities ahead, and it's a little different from its family-favorite toastable waffles: booze.

In collaboration with Sugarlands Distilling Co., Eggo is releasing Eggo Nog Appalachian Sippin' Cream , a rum-based liqueur with notes of cinnamon and nutmeg, which is perfect for getting cozy on winter mornings.

The beverage can be enjoyed on its own or paired with Eggo's Thick & Fluffy Waffles for a luxurious brunch experience.

Related: Million-Dollar Hangover: The 11 Most Expensive Bottles of Booze

"The holidays are exhausting for parents — from extra family responsibilities to the pressure of making the holidays perfect, parents rarely have any downtime for themselves," Joe Beauprez, marketing director for Eggo, said, per Delish . "We created Eggo Nog to give parents a delicious way to indulge in some well-deserved 'evening me time.' Paired perfectly with our Eggo Thick & Fluffy Waffles — maybe even topped with a dollop of ice cream — Eggo Nog is sure to help parents L'Eggo during one of the busiest times of the year."