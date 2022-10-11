ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

jacksonprogress-argus.com

Covington couple stars in upcoming BET reality show

 COVINGTON — They were just kids — he was 19 and she was 18 — madly in love and impatient to get married. Troy Taylor and Pam Simpkins of Covington walked down the aisle of their church in 2005, planning to live happily ever after. But it...
COVINGTON, GA
wgxa.tv

GAME CHANGER: Warner Robins' Jada Morgan

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- While she's a woman of a few words, Warner Robins Basketball Point Guard Jada Morgan's actions speak volumes in the classroom, on the court, and in the community. "I just do it," she says. Morgan's Head Basketball Coach Rebecca White says Morgan's leadership often catches...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
Macon, GA
Georgia Entertainment
Macon, GA
13WMAZ

Man killed in Warner Robins shooting identified

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A man is dead in Warner Robins after a shooting Saturday afternoon. According to a release from the Warner Robins Police Department posted on Facebook, 22-year-old Tamar Lewis confronted 26-year-old Jacolyn Jenkins around 2 p.m. and started shooting. It happened close to 1126 Watson Boulevard...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
wgxa.tv

'We will not be silent, we are coming for you': Authorities react to Macon street racing

MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- A peaceful park in Macon turned into a hotspot for illegal activity. "We will not be silent anymore. We are coming after you on this....it started off like you said, as car shows, then the drifting started and the donuts started... so know we are putting a stop to it," Captain Wilton Collins with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office said.
MACON, GA
Stephen Curry
Letitia Wright
wgxa.tv

Dublin community reacts to recent killing

Dublin, Ga---(WGXA) A MAN IS NOW DEAD AFTER BEING SHOT AND KILLED RIGHT ON MUSGROVE STREET RIGHT HERE IN DUBLIN AND NO NEIGHBORS ARE TELLING ME, THEY DON'T USUALLY SEE CRIME RIGHT OUTSIDE OF THEIR FRONT DOORS. "It was surprising," says Dublin resident Sammie Hall, after he learned that a...
DUBLIN, GA
kentuckytoday.com

Freedom's Path at Dublin, GA, Closes Over $16M in Financing for Historic Veteran Housing Development

DUBLIN, Ga. - October 12, 2022 - ( Newswire.com ) Garrison For Veterans, Solutions For Veterans, The Dublin Housing Authority, Communities for Veterans, Wellington Development Company and the entire Freedom's Path Dublin Development Team are pleased to announce that Freedom's Path at Dublin, Georgia, a historic 50-unit, public-private Veteran housing development with the Department of Veterans Affairs, has closed on all financing. Construction began Oct. 3, 2022.
DUBLIN, GA
lakeoconeebreeze.net

Cheers! Putnam home to annual Spectacular

EATONTON, Ga. — With a growing program in competition cheerleading, Putnam County High has a new tradition to add excitement to the fall season. On Friday, the cheerleaders under the leadership of coach April Smith put on the War Eagle Spirit Spectacular giving teams a chance to perform their routines and prepare for the important state qualifiers.
PUTNAM COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Missing man last seen in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Jones County Deputies are looking to the public for help finding a man who has gone missing over the weekend. 29-year-old Hakeem Parker was last seen on Saturday morning, walking in the New Clinton Road area. He is described as a black man, five feet, ten inches tall, between 160 and 170 pounds with a beard. He was last seen wearing black basketball shorts, a white t-shirt, gray hoodie, and black shoes.
JONES COUNTY, GA
