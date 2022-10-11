Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Covington couple stars in upcoming BET reality show
COVINGTON — They were just kids — he was 19 and she was 18 — madly in love and impatient to get married. Troy Taylor and Pam Simpkins of Covington walked down the aisle of their church in 2005, planning to live happily ever after. But it...
wgxa.tv
GAME CHANGER: Warner Robins' Jada Morgan
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- While she's a woman of a few words, Warner Robins Basketball Point Guard Jada Morgan's actions speak volumes in the classroom, on the court, and in the community. "I just do it," she says. Morgan's Head Basketball Coach Rebecca White says Morgan's leadership often catches...
Ecstasy, "evil" and a hot tub: The strange circumstances in the death of Marianne Shockley
In the early morning hours of May 12, 2019, Baldwin County, Georgia, sheriff's deputies responded to a 911 call and found Marianne Shockley (right), dead near her friend Clark Heindel's (center) pool in Milledgeville. Within hours, Clark was also deceased and there was only one survivor from the get together that night: Marianne's boyfriend Marcus Lillard (left).
'They say it takes a village': Macon dance studio celebrates 15 years
MACON, Ga. — A Macon dance studio is celebrating a decade and a half of performing arts. Terra Hitchcock is the owner and director of Kali Dance Studio for the Arts on Second Street in downtown Macon. The program has been dancing up a storm for 15 years now.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man killed in Warner Robins shooting identified
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A man is dead in Warner Robins after a shooting Saturday afternoon. According to a release from the Warner Robins Police Department posted on Facebook, 22-year-old Tamar Lewis confronted 26-year-old Jacolyn Jenkins around 2 p.m. and started shooting. It happened close to 1126 Watson Boulevard...
wgxa.tv
'We will not be silent, we are coming for you': Authorities react to Macon street racing
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- A peaceful park in Macon turned into a hotspot for illegal activity. "We will not be silent anymore. We are coming after you on this....it started off like you said, as car shows, then the drifting started and the donuts started... so know we are putting a stop to it," Captain Wilton Collins with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office said.
WMAZ
'We trust these people to be with our children': Mother details experience with RAFB childcare facility
Zhanay Flynn appeared before a federal magistrate in Macon on Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to all charges. Her bond was set at $15,000.
wgxa.tv
Cobra Cuts: Twiggs County High School students cut hair in the community for homecoming
TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. -- The boys in the barbering class at Twiggs County High School say the only thing sharper than their fangs are their shears. Complete with salon chairs, capes, and of course clippers, there's a fully-functioning barbershop inside the school. It was made possible through its dual-enrollment partnership...
RELATED PEOPLE
Bodycam footage captures investigation of mysterious crime scene
Marianne Shockley and her boyfriend went bar hopping in Milledgeville, Georgia on May 11, 2019. Hours later, investigators arrived at a mysterious crime scene where they found Marianne dead outside of a hot tub.
Officials: 6-foot-long snake removed from hotel pool in Georgia
BIBBS COUNTY, Ga. — A 6-foot-long snake was removed from a Georgia hotel pool on Wednesday, officials say. According to a post from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook, a deputy responded to a call of a 6-foot-long eastern ratsnake that was found hanging out in a pool area.
The Sunshine House: Washington County opens first child-advocacy center
SANDERSVILLE, Ga. — There is a new place for children and families to go if they have experienced traumatic events like domestic violence, sexual abuse, and even drug endangerment. Earlier this month, The Sunshine House Regional Child Advocacy Center opened their first center in Washington County. Family advocate Bonnie...
Laurens County votes on reduced punishment for students who painted racial slur on shirts at football game
DUBLIN, Ga. — In September, 13WMAZ reported a five West Laurens County high school students were photographed at a football game, against Bleckley County, spelling out the N-word on their shirt. In a 3-2 decision, the Laurens County school board voted to lessen the punishment of the five students...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wgxa.tv
Dublin community reacts to recent killing
Dublin, Ga---(WGXA) A MAN IS NOW DEAD AFTER BEING SHOT AND KILLED RIGHT ON MUSGROVE STREET RIGHT HERE IN DUBLIN AND NO NEIGHBORS ARE TELLING ME, THEY DON'T USUALLY SEE CRIME RIGHT OUTSIDE OF THEIR FRONT DOORS. "It was surprising," says Dublin resident Sammie Hall, after he learned that a...
kentuckytoday.com
Freedom's Path at Dublin, GA, Closes Over $16M in Financing for Historic Veteran Housing Development
DUBLIN, Ga. - October 12, 2022 - ( Newswire.com ) Garrison For Veterans, Solutions For Veterans, The Dublin Housing Authority, Communities for Veterans, Wellington Development Company and the entire Freedom's Path Dublin Development Team are pleased to announce that Freedom's Path at Dublin, Georgia, a historic 50-unit, public-private Veteran housing development with the Department of Veterans Affairs, has closed on all financing. Construction began Oct. 3, 2022.
lakeoconeebreeze.net
Cheers! Putnam home to annual Spectacular
EATONTON, Ga. — With a growing program in competition cheerleading, Putnam County High has a new tradition to add excitement to the fall season. On Friday, the cheerleaders under the leadership of coach April Smith put on the War Eagle Spirit Spectacular giving teams a chance to perform their routines and prepare for the important state qualifiers.
wgxa.tv
Missing man last seen in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Jones County Deputies are looking to the public for help finding a man who has gone missing over the weekend. 29-year-old Hakeem Parker was last seen on Saturday morning, walking in the New Clinton Road area. He is described as a black man, five feet, ten inches tall, between 160 and 170 pounds with a beard. He was last seen wearing black basketball shorts, a white t-shirt, gray hoodie, and black shoes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'Almost $5,000 worth of tickets': East Macon speeding cameras causing people grief
MACON, Ga. — It seems like more cities and counties are installing speeding cameras in school zones these days. A new set sits in front of Northeast High School on Upper River Road in East Macon. Some folks say it's causing them some financial grief. Sonya Goodlow lives about...
AOL Corp
This brunch spot is the best in Georgia, Yelp says. Why customers can’t get enough
A Georgia restaurant serves “colossal cinnamon rolls” — and was named the state’s best place to go for brunch. Southern Fusion Dining in Locust Grove is the Peach State’s No. 1 brunch spot, according to a list published Sept. 19. The eatery received statewide recognition...
Laurens school board says students who spelled out racial slur at football game can return in January
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — The Laurens County Board of Education voted 3-2 on Friday to reduce punishment for five white male students who spelled out a racial slur at a football game in September. At the meeting, the board voted to set punishment for the students, including:. 1 semester...
Saving your sweet tooth: Macon dentist says how Halloween candy affects your teeth
MACON, Ga. — Halloween is an excuse to eat all your favorite sweets, like chocolates, gummies, candy corn, and so many other treats!. However, parents like Cheyenne Bennett say they are being mindful of the candy they buy. Bennett says she chooses candies based on her kids age. "What's...
Comments / 0