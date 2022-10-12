Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Six Large Washington Fires Continue Into October
There are six large fires in Washington according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center as of Oct. 12. "It may be October, but it's clear we're not out of the woods when it comes to wildfire smoke and the dangers it can bring," said Kaitlyn Kelly, Air Quality Policy Specialist in a release by the Washington Department of Health.
Smoky Skies, Worsening Air Quality Will Continue For Days In Washington
Thick smoke from ongoing wildfires has been affecting the region for weeks.
Six Large Wildfires Continue to Burn in Washington State
Washington’s Most Stunning Lake is Worth the Drive From Tri-Cities
Washington's most stunning hike and swim are in the northern part of the state. Diablo Lake is a reservoir in the north Cascades that was created by the Diablo Dam. According to Wikipedia:. The lake holds rainbow, coastal cutthroat, brook, and the federally threatened bull trout. It is a popular...
BLM lifting fire restritions in Eastern Washington
SPOKANE, Wash. – Fire restrictions are being lifted on public lands in Eastern Washington. The Bureau of Land Management will formally lift the restrictions in Adams, Asotin, Benton, Chelan, Columbia, Douglas, Ferry, Franklin, Garfield, Grant, Kittitas, Klickitat, Lincoln, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens, Walla Walla, Whitman and Yakima Counties on Friday. Caution is still advised at all times for people...
Air quality alert: Expect a smoky, hot weekend across Western Washington
SEATTLE — It will be a hot and hazy weekend. Air quality alerts and advisories for smoke have been issued for Western Washington and parts of Eastern Washington, as smoke from wildfires continues to hang over the region. The alert goes into effect at 5 p.m. Friday and lasts...
Wildfire ready neighbors expands across Central Washington
RONALD, Wash.- Washington State Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz joined residents, community leaders, and local fire districts to announce the full expansion of Wildfire Ready Neighbors throughout Kittitas, Klickitat, and Okanogan Counties. According to a WA Department of Natural Resources press release, the Wildfire Ready Neighbors initiative provides homeowners,...
Chronicle
Proposed Washington Bill Would Stop Power and Water Shutoffs During Extreme Heat
Attorney General Bob Ferguson and Sen. Joe Nguyen, D-White Center, announced Thursday their plans to propose a bill during next year's legislative session that would protect access to electricity and running water during extreme heat. Should the bill pass, utility companies in Washington would not be able to shut off...
Washington man attacked by grizzly bear in Montana
GREAT FALLS, Mont. — A man from Washington state was attacked by a grizzly bear while bird hunting in Montana, officials say. According to a news release from the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks, Tuesday afternoon at around 1 p.m. a hunter, 51, and his wife startled a grizzly bear while bird hunting in a creek bottom just east of Choteau.
Warming waters force Alaska to cancel crab harvests
JUNEAU, Alaska – Alaska has cancelled the fall Bristol Bay red king crab harvest, and for the first time, has also scrapped the winter harvest of smaller snow crab. The move is a double whammy for crab fishing fleets from Washington, Oregon and Alaska. The Seattle Times reports the...
Bob Ferguson formally asks for maximum penalty for Facebook violating Washington campaign laws
OLYMPIA, Wash. – Attorney General Bob Ferguson has formally filed a motion asking the King County Superior Court to give the maximum penalty to Meta for Facebook’s violations of Washington’s campaign finance law. On Oct. 6, King County Superior Court ruled that Meta intentionally violated Washington law...
Earthquake drill will be reason for tsunami sirens Thursday, Oct. 20th
Neighbors who live near the tsunami alert towers along the Whatcom County coast should not be concerned when the towers’ tsunami sirens are activated on Thursday, October 20th, at 10:20am as part of the annual Great ShakeOut event. People near the towers will hear the “real wailing sound of...
Facebook, Meta face $24.6M fine for violating Washington campaign law
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Attorney General Bob Ferguson is suing Meta, the parent company behind social media giant Facebook, for more than 800 violations of Washington state’s campaign finance transparency law. As clarified in an announcement from the Attorney General’s Office on Friday morning, these laws require that campaign...
What gardeners need to know before the cold weather arrives in the NW ... eventually: Today So Far
Gardeners should be on the alert: Winter is coming ... and this year will require some special attention. Someone is poisoning wolves in northeastern Washington. SeaTac is the latest city to up its minimum wage these days. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for October 11,...
Can You Name The Oldest Town In Washington State?
Washington State is full of history! If you’re a fan of old things, then you’ll love this blog post. We’re going to explore the oldest town in Washington State. Spoiler alert: it’s not Seattle!. Washington State is home to a lot of history. From the first...
When is someone going to turn on the rain around Washington?
October has been warmer and drier than typical Northwest fall weather. Now, it might finally be time to cover up the BBQ, get out your boots, and install fresh wipers — rain is showing up on the forecast. Starting Oct. 19, the National Weather Service says Washington will be...
Seemingly endless summer in Pacific Northwest to shatter more heat records, increase fire danger
Summer has blown through the stop sign of the autumnal equinox in the Pacific Northwest and has continued to bake the region with several days of record-high temperatures and an absence of rainfall even as the calendar turns into mid-October.
New airport would put Washington's climate goals out of reach, critics argue
The Puget Sound region is growing, and air travel is growing with it. By the year 2050, the number of flights here could more than double. Planners say Washington state needs a new airport two-thirds the size of Sea-Tac. A state appointed commission has been looking at where to put it, and will send their report to the state legislature by this weekend.
Humpback whale found dead in Washington was one of two likely struck by ship this month
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wash — A humpback whale found dead on the Washington coast earlier this month showed "clear indications of blunt force trauma" that researchers believe is the result of a ship strike. The humpback was first reported on Jefferson County's Ruby Beach on Oct. 5. It is one...
Here comes the rain again ... eventually: Today So Far
Rain is — finally — on the horizon for Washington ... eventually. Health experts are concerned about the flu season ahead. Spoiler alert: Prices are still high. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for October 12, 2022. Rain is — finally — on the...
