ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Biden pledges additional help to Ukraine

By Alexandra Limon
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mWkqi_0iVw26Xy00

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — As Russia continues with heavy attacks and bombardments on Ukraine, the White House is now pledging additional help.

President Biden spoke to Ukrainian President Zelensky on Monday and pledged to provide Ukraine with critical air defense systems, to defend itself from Russia’s bombardments. Biden also condemned Russia’s missile strikes on Ukraine, which the U.N said has injured and killed dozens of civilians.

Biden additionally said in a tweet that the attacks only reinforce U.S. commitment to stand with the people of Ukraine.

“The entire world has once again seen the true face of the terrorist state that kills our people,” said Ukraine U.N. representative Sergiy Kyslytsya.

The U.N. says humanitarian aid will not stop despite the violence. And the White House said Biden will continue to engage with allies and partners to continue holding Russia accountable for “war crimes and atrocities.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
nationalinterest.org

The West Won’t Like Russia’s Next Move in Ukraine

NATO leaders and the Western news media need to realize that they may be celebrating the prelude to a prolonged, extremely bloody war or even an impending nuclear catastrophe. NATO officials and the Western news media have not concealed their glee that Ukraine’s counteroffensive has forced a precipitous withdrawal of Russian troops from a sizable chunk of territory near the eastern city of Kharkiv. The attack did appear to catch the Kremlin by surprise. Russian leaders expected the main counteroffensive to come in the south, and the bulk of Kyiv’s efforts do appear to be focused on that region. Nevertheless, the loss in the east is a significant military setback—and an even greater embarrassment—to Russia’s military command and the Putin government.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sergiy Kyslytsya
AFP

Ukraine forces enter key Russia-annexed town, Zelensky vows to press onward

Ukraine said Saturday its forces had begun moving into the key eastern town of Lyman, located in one of the four Ukrainian regions that Russia annexed, with President Volodymyr Zelensky pledging more areas would follow within the week. Ukraine's defence ministry announced its forces were "entering" Lyman in the eastern Donetsk region after the army said it had "encircled" several thousand Russian troops near the town.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne White House#Ukraine War Politics#Humanitarian Aid#Russia#War Crimes#Pledges#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The White House#Ukrainian#Ukraine U N#Nexstar Media Inc#Mywabashvalley Com
The Independent

Russia-Ukraine news - live: Zelensky says ‘world is with us’ after Kyiv missile strikes

Volodymyr Zelensky has told Ukrainians that the “world is with us” in the fight against Russia after Ukraine came under widespread bombardment.At least 11 people were killed by Vladimir Putin’s troops dropping missiles across the country, including Kyiv, on Monday.In his daily address, Mr Zelensky said that Ukraine “cannot be intimidated” by “terrorists”.The Ukrainian president said: “Ukraine cannot be intimidated. It only brings more of us together.“Ukraine can’t be stopped. It only convinces us even more that terrorists should be brought down.“The Russian army purposely struck these blows precisely during the morning rush hour. This is the typical tactic...
POLITICS
The Independent

UN General Assembly votes to ‘condemn’ Russia’s ‘illegal’ Ukraine annexations

The UN General Assembly on Wednesday voted overwhelmingly to condemn Russia's "attempted illegal annexation" of four Ukrainian regions and called on all countries to not recognise the move.Out of the 193-member General Assembly, 143 countries voted in favour of a resolution that also reaffirmed the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Ukraine, while 35 countries, including India and China, abstained.Wednesday's vote saw the strongest support from the General Assembly for Ukraine since Vladimir Putin's unprovoked war in the European nation began on 24 February.Sergiy Kyslytsya, the Ukrainian ambassador to the UN, called the vote “amazing” and “a historic...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
White House
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy