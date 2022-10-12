ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBP arrests Alamo woman crossing bridge on charge of sexual assault of child

By Ryan Henry
 3 days ago

MISSION, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — A 22-year-old Alamo woman was arrested while trying to return from Mexico after border officers discovered she matched an active warrant of arrest stemming from an alleged sexual assault of a child, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Alondra Hernandez was arrested Oct. 8 on a charge of sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony, at the Anzalduas International Bridge in Mission, CBP announced Tuesday.

“This woman will have her day in court thanks to our vigilant CBP officers who screen travelers entering the United States,” said Carlos Rodriguez, port director of the ports of entry for Hidalgo, Pharr and Anzalduas crossings.

According to border officers, Hernandez was returning from Mexico Oct. 8 via the Anzalduas International Bridge.

“Upon investigation, biometric verification confirmed her identity along with an active arrest warrant from San Juan Police Department,” a news release from CBP stated.

Hernandez has been wanted in connection to allegations stemming from an incident in September, CBP said. She was turned over to a San Juan police officer and taken to the San Juan city jail, authorities said.

