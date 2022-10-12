Kathie Lee Gifford Reveals Why She Won't Read Kelly Ripa's New Book

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Kelly Ripa released a new book titled Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories, which became available on Sept. 27. In it, the actress and TV host opens up about her time co-hosting Live with Regis and Kelly with the late Regis Philbin.

Now, Kathie Lee Gifford, who hosted Live with Regis and Kathie Lee for years before exiting and making way for Ripa to join the show, is explaining why she won't be picking up a copy of Ripa's new book anytime soon.

While on Good Day New York, via PEOPLE, Gifford stated, "I'm not gonna read the book. I haven't read it. I don't even know if it's out yet."

Ripa's new autobiographical book includes surprising information about her time on Live with Regis and Kelly, including some off-putting moments with the staff and Philbin.

But for Gifford, she holds her memories and friendship with Philbin very dear to her heart.

She said, "I just know what Regis was to me. He was, for 15 years, the best partner a person could ever, ever have professionally, but he was my friend."

In the book, Ripa calls her relationship with Philbin "complicated," before describing how hard she had to work to feel like she belonged on the show.

Ripa wrote, "It took years to earn my place there and earn things that are routinely given to the men I worked with. Including an office and a place to put my computer."

But she also noted that her relationship with Philbin was good outside of work, saying, "I loved him, and I still do."

Gifford said that her experience was different, stating, "In all the years I knew him, I never saw him unkind to anyone. I never did. If he liked you, he teased you."

The 69-year-old continued praising Philbin and his family, before closing down any talk of Ripa's book with this comment: "I'm not going to say anything ugly about anybody. I never have and I'm not going to start now. My reality is something completely different from that."