Nashville, TN

Nashville Trims Roster Down to 23 Players Ahead of Thursday Night’s Home Opener Vs. Dallas

By Source Staff
 2 days ago

Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced that the team has assigned forwards Jimmy Huntington, Mark Jankowski and Philip Tomasino and defensemen Kevin Gravel, Jordan Gross and Roland McKeown to Milwaukee (AHL). Goaltender Connor Ingram was claimed on waivers by Arizona.

Nashville’s current 23-man roster is below:

Forwards: Matt Duchene , Filip Forsberg , Cody Glass , Mikael Granlund , Tanner Jeannot , Ryan Johansen , Michael McCarron , Nino Niederreiter , Zach Sanford , Kiefer Sherwood , Colton Sissons , Cole Smith , Eeli Tolvanen , Yakov Trenin

Defensemen: Mark Borowiecki , Alexandre Carrier , Mattias Ekholm , Dante Fabbro , Roman Josi , Jeremy Lauzon , Ryan McDonagh

Goaltenders: Kevin Lankinen , Juuse Saros

After going 2-0-0 to open the regular season – including back-to-back wins over San Jose in Prague, Czech Republic as part of the 2022 NHL Global Series – the Predators return to Bridgestone Arena on Thursday night for the home opener against the Dallas Stars. Secure your spot in SMASHVILLE and join the best fans in sports for another exciting NHL season! Become a Season-Ticket Citizen or grab tickets for the home opener by going to NashvillePredators.com/Tickets

Comments / 0

 

