The 512 GB MacBook Pro cheaper than the MacBook Air
If you want a MacBook Pro with the new M2 chip, 512 GB of SSD memory, 8 GB of RAM at a reduced price compared to its original, you just have to go to Amazon and reserve your model. The price of the computer has fallen compared to previous prices, but it also means great savings compared to what you can find in other stores. Don’t wait any longer because you never know when these offers may end.
The best laptop deals you can get right now
If you want a great laptop, you’re going to have to fork over a ton of money, right? Not necessarily. There are dozens of good laptops on the market at various price points. While it can feel overwhelming to find the right one for your needs (some are better suited for, say, college students, whereas others are ideal for gamers), that’s why we’ve come up with this list of some of the best laptop deals available right now.
Best Buy just knocked $200 off this Chromebook — now just $99
If you’re a student on a tight budget, Chromebooks offer a great alternative to laptops that often cost hundreds of dollars more while still offering the same features. For example, this 14-inch Asus Chromebook not only has a big screen, but it’s currently going for only $99 at Best Buy as part of the Best Buy Prime Day deals that we’ve seen in the past couple of days.
Samsung’s 65-inch OLED TV (yes, not QLED) is $1,000 off at Best Buy
It’s a great time to upgrade your home entertainment experience, thanks to Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, which has all the big-name retailers offering seriously deep discounts on the best OLED TVs. This week’s Samsung S95B OLED TV deal is one of the top offers, with Best Buy selling this flagship set for $2,000 — that’s $1,000 off the normal price for one of this year’s highest-rated TVs.
Need a new laptop, monitor or PC? Dell’s sale has some cracking deals with up to £800 off
Dell offers a vast range of PC hardware, so whatever your needs might be in this department, the company’s online store sells some top-notch products, and at bargain prices right now, too. Maybe you are looking for a new laptop? Perhaps a convertible (2-in-1 portable), or a gaming notebook,...
Microsoft unveils $4,299 Surface desktop computer
Microsoft's most expensive Surface device is about to get even pricier.
Microsoft heralds 'new era' of computing with launch of Surface Pro 9, Surface Laptop 5 and Surface 2+ - but analyst says flagship product updates are only 'incremental'
Microsoft has heralded a 'new era' of computing with the launch of new devices in its touchscreen Surface range. The Redmond, Washington-based tech giant has revealed the £1,099 Surface Pro 9, a 2-in-1 detachable with the 'power of a laptop and the flexibility of a tablet'. It's also revealed...
Grab this 65-inch 4K TV Prime Day deal while it’s under $400
The Prime Early Access Sale has seen many great TVs go on sale, including this 65-inch TV from Philips. While Philips isn’t well-known in the TV game, they are known for their great electronics overall, so we like that you can grab this TV from Walmart for $398, down from the $478 it usually goes for.
Microsoft refreshes Surface Laptop 13.5-inch and 15-inch models without AMD Ryzen options
Microsoft has unveiled the Surface Laptop 5, arguably the most minor of upgrades at today's hardware launch event. As expected, Microsoft offers the Surface Laptop 5 series with the Core i5-1235U and the Core i7-1255U. According to Microsoft's website, consumers can order the Surface Laptop 5 series in the following configurations:
The best dock for MacBook Pro in 2022
Want to connect lots of devices to your laptop? You can do just that, with the best dock for MacBook Pro
Microsoft Surface Pro 9 vs. Surface Pro 8: here’s how they stack up
The Microsoft Surface Pro has spent years on our best laptops and best 2-in-1s lists. The Surface Pro 8, which represented the most significant revision to the tablet in years, maintained that spot. Microsoft has introduced the Surface Pro 9, which retains the same basic design while updating the internals....
Sonos Sub Mini vs. Sonos Sub: Which boom should you buy?
Sonos is one of the most respected names in both home and portable audio markets, renowned for its range of Wi-Fi-connected speakers, soundbars, amplifiers, and — the focus of today’s extrapolation — subwoofers. Back in 2012, Sonos released its very first subwoofer, billed simply as the Sonos...
Amazon’s Early Access Sale is home to an $80 Chromebook
You’ve got a great chance of finding an affordable laptop with the return of Prime Day laptop deals through Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, also called the October Prime Day, but if you want an even lower price, check out this offer for the Acer Chromebook 512. Amazon has slashed its price by $120, making it very affordable at just $80 compared to its original price of $200. This is one of the cheapest Prime Day Chromebook deals available right now, so we don’t expect stocks to last long.
Coming up aces: Acer 317 Chromebook on sale for $169 at Walmart
The Acer 317 Chromebook is touted as "the world's first 17-inch Chromebook," and Android users might want to jump on this lightweight laptop deal. (Well, not literally.) Right now, you can get the Intel Celeron-powered Acer 317 Chromebook for just $169 at Walmart (opens in new tab), down from $369. That'll save hybrid office workers a sweet $200, and ounce for once, it's one of the best laptop deals we've seen this week, especially when it comes to Chromebooks.
The 5 best cordless vacuum deals in the October Prime Day sales
Amazon’s fall Prime Early Access Sale is here, and with it are some of the best deals in electronics and home appliances you’ll find all season. It’s not just Amazon, either; other big-box online retailers are also in the game, meaning you can get some great Best Buy Prime Day deals and Walmart Prime Day deals too. We’ve shopped around and found some of the best Prime Day deals, so if you’re in the market for a new vacuum cleaner, there’s no better time to buy. There are also some great Prime Day robot vacuum deals if you’re looking to take the work out of cleaning your floors.
65-inch LG C1 OLED TV is $1,000 off for Amazon’s October Prime Day
Amazon brought back its Prime Day deals for the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, which people are calling the October Prime Day. One of the best offers that you can avail from the shopping event is a 40% discount for the 65-inch LG C1 OLED TV, which pulls its price down by $1,003 to $1,497, from its original price of $2,500. That’s a steal price for one of the top TVs in the market, so if you’ve got the budget for it, it’s highly recommended that you take advantage of this offer while it’s still online.
Google Pixel 7 Pro Review: Familiar but Fantastic
Google's Pixel 6 Pro was a superb bit of kit last year, with a major design shift from the Pixel 5, Tensor-powered performance and great cameras leading me to give it a CNET Editors' Choice award. Now Google's following it up with the $899 (£849, AU$1,299) Pixel 7 Pro, which has only a few changes from last year, but a complete overhaul isn't something Google needed to do this time.
How much does Intel Arc cost? Arc Alchemist buying guide
Intel Arc Alchemist, also known as Intel’s first serious venture into discrete graphics for gamers, is finally here. While the GPUs can’t hope to compete with some of AMD’s and Nvidia’s best graphics cards, they can stand their own ground in the midrange market, and they’re priced very competitively to make up for the fact that they won’t replace your new RTX 4090 or even your old RTX 3080.
Hurry — this 55-inch OLED TV is only $1,000 after a $600 discount!
LG is one of the biggest panel manufacturers on the planet and often sells its OLED panels to companies like Vizio, Hisense, and even Samsung as recently as last year. As such, it’s no surprise that LG TVs are always among the best OLED TVs, although that also means that they cost an absolute ton, which is why we’re always happy to see Best Buy TV deals like this on the LG 55-inch B2 Series OLED 4K Smart TV. You can pick up for just $1,000 — a huge $600 discount on its normal $1,600 price.
These MacBook Pro Laptops Just Got a $400 Discount on Amazon
In need of a new laptop? Now is the time to pull the trigger: Apple is running a rare discount on multiple Macbook Pro models on Amazon right now. The current Macbook Pro deal saves you $400 on both the 14 and 16-inch 2021 Macbook Pro models with 512 gigabytes of storage. This sale gets you the 16-inch Macbook Pro for $2099 (normally $2499), but the most attractive discount in our opinion is on the 14-inch Pro, which is going for just $1599 (regularly $1999). That’s savings of 20% on the 14-inch model, which is very significant when it comes...
