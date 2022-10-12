ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

The Motley Fool

Kiss Your 10.1% Social Security Raise Goodbye in 2023

Social Security is, or will be, a vital source of income for most Americans. Social Security's 2023 COLA could result in the highest nominal-dollar benefit increase in history. Despite a large upcoming "raise," seniors are facing a double whammy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Motley Fool

4 Social Security Changes We Should Learn About in October

Once third-quarter inflation data is available in October, we'll know what the program will look like in 2023. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Lootpress

Social Security benefits to jump by 8.7% next year

WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions of Social Security recipients will get an 8.7% boost in their benefits in 2023. That’s a historic increase and welcome news for American retirees and others — but it’s tempered by the fact that it’s fueled by record high inflation that’s raised the cost of everyday living.
Motley Fool

Social Security's Historic 2023 COLA Comes With a Silver Lining

In 10 days, Social Security's much-awaited cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) will be announced. The forecast 8.7% COLA for 2023 would mark the largest year-over-year percentage increase in 41 years. With a key expense for seniors declining next year, retired workers may be able to keep more of their benefit increase. You’re...
CBS News

Are Social Security adjustments enough to make up for inflation?

Social Security benefits will increase by 8.7% in 2023 in a cost-of-living adjustment. The news comes as recipients see increased costs due to inflation in nearly every aspect of life. Javier David, Axios managing editor of business and markets, joins "CBS News Mornings" to explain where seniors will be feeling the pinch and if the adjustments will make enough of a difference.
