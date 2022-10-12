Read full article on original website
Related
insideevs.com
Trucker Spots Tesla Semi Stuck On Highway On-Ramp
Tesla will deliver its first Semi trucks to a customer, PepsiCo, on the 1st of December, but the manufacturer is still out testing prototypes and not all of them may be performing as expected. One was spotted stuck halfway up a highway on-ramp with several other vehicles stopped around it, leaving us wondering what exactly happened.
teslarati.com
Tesla saves an estimated $114 per car by removing USS
Tesla saves an estimated $114 per car by removing ultrasonic sensors (USS) and switching to its Tesla Vision, according to a cost breakdown analysis by Munro Live’s Mike Lane. In October, Tesla announced that it is replacing its USS with Tesla Vision by removing them from the Model 3 and Model Y vehicles.
Autoweek.com
Drivers Too Trusting of Semi-Autonomous Technology, IIHS Says
A survey conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety claims drivers regularly abuse semi-autonomous driving systems. With hundreds of GM Super Cruise, Tesla Autopilot, and Nissan ProPilot users surveyed, many users said they would perform non-driving tasks while using the system, with some being locked out due to driver inaction.
Electric vehicles could be charged within 5 minutes thanks to tech developed by NASA for use in space
The complex cooling technique, developed to maintain proper temperatures in space, can deliver 4.6 times the current of other electric car chargers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
TechCrunch
Google’s 3D video calling booths, Project Starline, will now be tested in the real world
Google will begin installing Project Starline prototypes in select partner offices for regular testing starting later this year, it noted. Until now, the 3D calling booths were found in Google’s offices in the U.S. where employees were able to test them for things like meetings, employee onboarding sessions, and more. The company had also invited more than 100 enterprise partners in areas like media, healthcare and retail to demo the technology in its offices and offer their feedback about the experience.
Federal Regulators Want to Limit Speeds in Your Car
Find out why federal regulators think they'll be able to limit speeds in all new vehicles. The post Federal Regulators Want to Limit Speeds in Your Car appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Gizmodo
Proton Drive vs Google Drive: How the Services Compare
If you’re looking for somewhere to store your files in the cloud, there’s a new service to consider—alongside the many options that you’ve already got. The developers behind Proton Mail have launched a Proton Drive service that promotes security and privacy, so we’re going to weigh up its various features against one of the major incumbents it’ll be looking to take users away from.
Gizmodo
Digital License Plates Become Legal for All Cars in California
Digital license plates have become legal for all cars in California, after a trial with a select number of drivers that’s lasted almost four years, according to a new report from the Los Angeles Times. Why would anyone want a digital license plate? Users can change the messaging at the bottom of their plates through a phone app, and even give safety notices and alerts, such as marking the car as stolen.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gizmodo
Meta’s New Headset Will Track Your Eyes for Targeted Ads
This week Meta revealed the Meta Quest Pro, a new virtual reality headset that costs about as much as a pre-inflation mortgage payment. It’s a sleek device, with upgraded hardware, advanced features—and cameras that point inward to track your eyes and face. To celebrate the $1,500 headset, Meta...
Gizmodo
The Best Shortcuts On Mac: Snap Windows, Text to Speech, and More
The iPhone got access to Shortcuts way back in iOS 12, giving you ways of combining different apps and tasks together to get stuff done—from calculating journey times and texting someone the details at the same time, to resizing and converting a whole batch of images at once. What you might not know is that, since the Monterey release, Shortcuts has been available on the Mac too.
Mathematician on AI Dystopia and Human Superiority Over Machines
"There are exciting developments coming through, but much of it, I think, is overhyped," Junaid Mubeen said.
Phys.org
Creating stronger and more ductile microlattice materials with reduced unit sizes
Projection micro stereolithography (PμSL) has emerged as a powerful three-dimensional (3D) printing technique for manufacturing polymer structures with micron-scale high resolution at high printing speed, which enables the production of customized 3D microlattices with feature sizes down to several microns. However, the mechanical properties of as-printed polymers were not systemically studied at the relevant length scales, especially when the feature sizes step into micron/sub-micron level, limiting its reliable performance prediction in micro/nanolattice and other metamaterial applications.
TechCrunch
Making robots that make robots to take over the world
This week Darrell and Jordan talk with Scott Gravelle, the CEO and co-founder of Attabotics, a robotics company that specializes in distribution and supply chain. Scott talks about how he was inspired by the Cutter Ants to design a vertical warehouse and create an automated system that was not human-centric but instead functioned as a world that was great for robots. They also spoke about caring for mental health as a founder and developing new leadership skills for a virtual world.
TechCrunch
Nudge Security emerges from stealth to tackle cybersecurity’s people problem
Now, cybersecurity startup Nudge Security is emerging from stealth to help organizations tackle what they think is the biggest cybersecurity weakness: people. The fully remote company — with outposts in Austin, Texas and Jackson, Wyoming — was founded in 2021 by ex-AlienVault software engineers Russell Spitler and Jaime Blasco, who believe the only way to address the “people problem” is to make employees part of the solution. As its name suggests, its product does that by “nudging” employees toward optimal security behaviors, such as switching on multi-factor authentication (MFA) or changing their password if it has been involved in a breach.
insideevs.com
GMC Hummer EV Owner Charged Over $4,000 For Taillight Replacement
GMC Hummer EV owners should be very careful not to damage their vehicles’ taillights, because they are apparently extremely expensive to replace. One owner was recently quoted $4,040 not including labor for the replacement of the passenger side taillight, which seems quite steep, even for an expensive, premium vehicle like the new electric Humvee.
Comments / 0