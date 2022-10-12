Now, cybersecurity startup Nudge Security is emerging from stealth to help organizations tackle what they think is the biggest cybersecurity weakness: people. The fully remote company — with outposts in Austin, Texas and Jackson, Wyoming — was founded in 2021 by ex-AlienVault software engineers Russell Spitler and Jaime Blasco, who believe the only way to address the “people problem” is to make employees part of the solution. As its name suggests, its product does that by “nudging” employees toward optimal security behaviors, such as switching on multi-factor authentication (MFA) or changing their password if it has been involved in a breach.

