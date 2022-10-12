ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robert Kraft donates $50 million to Massachusetts General Hospital

BOSTON - Robert Kraft and his family's foundation have donated $50 million to Massachusetts General Hospital.

The hospital said Wednesday that the gift from the owner of the New England Patriots is "revolutionary."

The money will support community health and health equity and "address healthcare disparities caused by race, ethnicity, geography, and economic status," according to a statement from MGH.

Kraft helped establish the Kraft Center for Community Health at the hospital back in 2011.

This new donation will continue to help the center and allow MGH to expand its blood donation facility. The money will also create a "permanent Robert K. Kraft Endowed Chair in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion."

"By creating an endowed position focused on addressing clinical health care disparities, Robert Kraft and the Kraft family are creating important pathways for patients living with sickle cell disease to receive comprehensive medical care which has not traditionally been available to them," MGH senior vice president Dr. Joseph Betancourt said in a statement.

"I am proud to live in a city that is home to what I consider the greatest hospitals in the world, led by Mass General," Kraft said in the statement. "Yet, I've always been troubled by healthcare inequities, as I know there are many in nearby communities who don't have healthcare and can't access the excellent care others receive here."

"With this gift, it is not only our intention to grow and expand the scale of the Kraft Center, but to also help bring increased visibility to the equity issues that exist in therapy treatment and development," Kraft said.

