Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Birwood Wall Historic Marker visited by Thomasville Native.Mykhael Ben YahudahThomasville, GA
Retailer Fined, License Suspended over Unregistered Cannabis Product Claims in MichiganWilliam DavisMichigan State
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
Two Michigan cats shot, will have legs amputated
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Two cats at the Jackson County Animal Shelter were wounded after they were hit in the legs by a shotgun. The animals are staying at the vet overnight and will both have a leg amputated Friday morning, officials said. In the mean time, they are getting pain medication, and are both […]
Bloomfield Hills student found with list of kids marked "safe," "annoying" or "must kill"
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police say an investigation into a Bloomfield Hills student's alleged threatening comment uncovered a list of students with the words "safe," "annoying" or "must kill" by their names.According to the Bloomfield Township Police Department, a student at East Hills Middle on Wednesday overheard their classmate making a comment and reported it to school officials. Police conducted an assessment, including a visit to the student's home, and discovered the list with the name of current students at the school.No weapons were found during a search of the home, authorities say.Police say the student was immediately removed from the school. School liaison officers determined that there is no immediate threat."All parties, including the student's family are cooperating in this continued investigation. The parents of all students on this list were notified by Bloomfield Township Police School Liaison Officers. This case will be presented to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office for review once it is complete," Bloomfield Township police said in a press release. "The Bloomfield Township Police Department and the Bloomfield Hills School District takes all threats seriously and we will continue to vigorously investigate all reports."
ClickOnDetroit.com
Southfield woman has dangerous situation above her bed as big crack forms in ceiling
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A Southfield woman had a dangerous situation above her bed when she noticed a big crack in the ceiling. She thought it would be fixed right away. When she contacted management, all they did was put up some wood supports and left the growing danger above her.
Grosse Pointe Farms man’s homemade haunted trail has one-of-a-kind props
Glen Williams was too big for Halloween. At least that is what his neighbors told him after the 5-foot-10 fifth grader went trick-or-treating with his friends back in the 1960s. “You know how Charlie Brown got the rock, I didn't get a rock. I was just told, ‘You're too big....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'It's just sickening': Veterinarian accused of animal abuse in Ray Township
The Macomb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a heinous case of animal abuse in Ray Township. Their evidence includes a YouTube video of a German Shepherd being slammed and choked by its owner.
Michigan man accused of running dog fighting ring, using Facebook to promote it
DETROIT – A Michigan man is accused of running a dog fighting ring in Metro Detroit and using Facebook to promote it, authorities announced. Kevin Lewis Warren, 52, of River Rouge, is accused of running an organized dog fighting ring, according to a news release from the Michigan Department of Attorney General. He allegedly used Facebook accounts to post videos and pictures of animals for dog fights, and to communicate about breeding, selling, and fighting dogs.
Video of Michigan veterinarian allegedly abusing his dog could result in charges
RAY TOWNSHIP, MI – A Macomb County veterinarian could face charges after a video of him allegedly abusing his dog was posted to YouTube, prosecutor’s announced. The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office is reviewing possible animal abuse charges in the case. On Tuesday, Oct. 11, a video was...
Genesee County Animal Control to host free vaccine clinic, volunteer orientation
FLINT TWP, MI - The Genesee County Animal Control will host a free vaccine clinic this weekend for residents. The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at Genesee County Animal Control, 4351 Pasadena Ave. No appointment is necessary. Dogs must be leashed and cats...
RELATED PEOPLE
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Police say woman’s body found on freeway in Macomb County -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Woman’s body found on I-94 in St. Clair Shores has head trauma, police say. A woman’s body was found Friday morning on I-94 in...
This Abandoned Michigan Farm Was The Site Of Gruesome Murder
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This Michigan farm was the location of a gruesome murder, that took place back in the late 1960s. The farm may look familiar to you if you're...
fox2detroit.com
Macomb County veterinarian caught on camera choking, slamming down dog
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - An investigation is underway after a video posted to YouTube allegedly showed a veterinarian from Ray Township abusing a dog. "Some citizen had seen it. They recognized who this was, where it was, and called authorities," Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel said. "We got inundated with calls, people wanting to know what we are going to do. We just want to let people know that we have handled it."
Rochester Hills man faces charges for rubbing himself against employees at beauty supply store
A 27-year-old man has been arrested on sexual assault charges after authorities say he rubbed himself against employees at a beauty supply store in Rochester Hills.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox2detroit.com
Hit-and-run victim found dead along M-14 ramp to US-23 in Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - The body of a hit-and-run victim may have been on the side of a freeway ramp in Washtenaw County for 3-5 days before it was found, Michigan State Police said. A driver on the eastbound M-14 ramp to US-23 found the body early Friday...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Federal agents raid home of art gallery owner in Oakland County
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Federal agents raided the home of an Oakland County art gallery owner Friday at the Colony Hill Drive near 14 Mile and Inkster roads in Franklin. Wendy Halsted Beard is accused of cheating her clients out of over 100 extremely valuable prints. Beard took over...
Look Inside This Abandoned YMCA That Still Has Electricity
@detroitunseen Abandoned YMCA with Full Power and So Much Left Behind. Metro Detroit. Michigan. Built 1959. Closed 2020. #abandoned#abandonedplaces#abandonedamerica#michigan#bando#detroit#abandoneddetroit#urbex#realstory#sadbuttrue#waste#urbanexploring♬ original sound - DetroitUnseen. Look Inside This Now Derelict Detroit Area Mansion. Look Inside This Now Abandoned Northern Michigan Home. Left to wither away in northern Michigan, take a look...
ClickOnDetroit.com
What caused Macomb County crash that killed Corvette driver, caused transformer to fall on box truck
RAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police revealed details about what led to a Macomb County crash that killed a 34-year-old Corvette driver and caused a transformer from a utility pole to smash through the windshield of a box truck. Deputies were called around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday (Oct. 11) to the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ClickOnDetroit.com
No more dinner-time debate, this Grosse Pointe Park restaurant serves a little bit of everything
It’s a common household debate - “What do you want for dinner? I don’t know, what do you want for dinner?” Well, there is a Grosse Pointe Park restaurant that may satisfy everyone. It is called Alma Kitchen, and its menu pulls inspiration from all over...
Monthslong landfill search for Zion Foster ends, police say
The landfill search for Zion Foster, a 17-year-old girl who went missing in January and is believed to be dead, has ended, Detroit police said Wednesday.
Visit to Greenfield Village spoiled after thieves strip multiple vehicles of catalytic converters
Multiple people visiting Greenfield Village on Thursday ended the evening on a bad note after they discovered thieves stripped essential parts from their vehicles.
Search for missing Eastpointe teen Zion Foster has concluded, according to police
Detroit police say their search for the body of a missing Eastpointe teen in a Macomb County landfill is over., according to a statement released by the department on Wednesday.
Comments / 0