Farmington Hills, MI

WLNS

Two Michigan cats shot, will have legs amputated

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Two cats at the Jackson County Animal Shelter were wounded after they were hit in the legs by a shotgun. The animals are staying at the vet overnight and will both have a leg amputated Friday morning, officials said. In the mean time, they are getting pain medication, and are both […]
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Bloomfield Hills student found with list of kids marked "safe," "annoying" or "must kill"

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police say an investigation into a Bloomfield Hills student's alleged threatening comment uncovered a list of students with the words "safe," "annoying" or "must kill" by their names.According to the Bloomfield Township Police Department, a student at East Hills Middle on Wednesday overheard their classmate making a comment and reported it to school officials. Police conducted an assessment, including a visit to the student's home, and discovered the list with the name of current students at the school.No weapons were found during a search of the home, authorities say.Police say the student was immediately removed from the school. School liaison officers determined that there is no immediate threat."All parties, including the student's family are cooperating in this continued investigation. The parents of all students on this list were notified by Bloomfield Township Police School Liaison Officers. This case will be presented to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office for review once it is complete," Bloomfield Township police said in a press release. "The Bloomfield Township Police Department and the Bloomfield Hills School District takes all threats seriously and we will continue to vigorously investigate all reports."
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan man accused of running dog fighting ring, using Facebook to promote it

DETROIT – A Michigan man is accused of running a dog fighting ring in Metro Detroit and using Facebook to promote it, authorities announced. Kevin Lewis Warren, 52, of River Rouge, is accused of running an organized dog fighting ring, according to a news release from the Michigan Department of Attorney General. He allegedly used Facebook accounts to post videos and pictures of animals for dog fights, and to communicate about breeding, selling, and fighting dogs.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Macomb County veterinarian caught on camera choking, slamming down dog

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - An investigation is underway after a video posted to YouTube allegedly showed a veterinarian from Ray Township abusing a dog. "Some citizen had seen it. They recognized who this was, where it was, and called authorities," Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel said. "We got inundated with calls, people wanting to know what we are going to do. We just want to let people know that we have handled it."
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Federal agents raid home of art gallery owner in Oakland County

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Federal agents raided the home of an Oakland County art gallery owner Friday at the Colony Hill Drive near 14 Mile and Inkster roads in Franklin. Wendy Halsted Beard is accused of cheating her clients out of over 100 extremely valuable prints. Beard took over...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
103.3 WKFR

Look Inside This Abandoned YMCA That Still Has Electricity

@detroitunseen Abandoned YMCA with Full Power and So Much Left Behind. Metro Detroit. Michigan. Built 1959. Closed 2020. #abandoned#abandonedplaces#abandonedamerica#michigan#bando#detroit#abandoneddetroit#urbex#realstory#sadbuttrue#waste#urbanexploring♬ original sound - DetroitUnseen. Look Inside This Now Derelict Detroit Area Mansion. Look Inside This Now Abandoned Northern Michigan Home. Left to wither away in northern Michigan, take a look...
DETROIT, MI
