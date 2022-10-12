ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, OH

wnewsj.com

Week 9 Final: Clinton-Massie 42, New Richmond 21

NEW RICHMOND — With it’s post-season life on the line, Clinton-Massie pulled away from New Richmond Friday night, 42-21. The teams were tied at 21-21 going to the fourth quarter when the Falcons scored 21 unanswered points. After Gavan Hunter’s 9 yard scoring run put Massie on top...
NEW RICHMOND, OH
wnewsj.com

Massie girls complete unbeaten SBAAC season

BATAVIA — Committing to a single goal, the Clinton-Massie girls soccer team obtained that goal Thursday night. The Falcons completed a perfect SBAAC American Division season with a 2-1 win over Batavia in league play. “From the beginning of the season, we had one goal in mind and that...
BATAVIA, OH
wnewsj.com

Lightning halts match, Quakers get 0-0 draw

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington College men’s soccer team battled Otterbein University to a scoreless draw in Ohio Athletic Conference action at Townsend Field Wednesday night, in a match called in the 76 minute due to multiple lightning delays. The first half of the match was scoreless, but it...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Week 9 Final: Clermont NE 50, East Clinton 22

LEES CREEK — Clermont Northeastern spoiled East Clinton’s Homecoming Friday night with a 50-22 win. The Astros are 2-7 overall, 0-3 in the SBAAC National Division. The Rockets advance to 3-6 overall, 1-2 in league play. Despite the loss, according to Joe Eitel’s website and the Fantastic50.net website,...
BATAVIA, OH
wnewsj.com

WHS holds off Princeton volleyball for 3-0 win

CINCINNATI — The Wilmington High School volleyball team defeated Princeton 25-8, 25-23, 25-23 Wednesday in a non-league match. The win puts Wilmington at 14-7 on the year. While Brynn Bryant dressed for the match after missing several matches, Wilmington lost another player. “We still can’t catch a break,” head...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Week 9 Final: Tri-Village 43, Blanchester 0

NEW MADISON — Blanchester was no match Friday night for state-ranked Tri-Village, 43-0. The loss puts Blanchester at 6-3 on the year. Tri-Village goes to 8-1. Coach Jon Mulvihill said his team did not have a good week of practice and several players were ill. Despite the loss, the...
BLANCHESTER, OH
wnewsj.com

Goshen tops Wilmington JV in 2022 finale

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington High School reserve volleyball team was defeated by Goshen 25-20, 25-10 Thursday night at Fred Summers Court. Riley Gerber had a kill while Taija Walker had a point, a kill and five digs. Lauren Diels had a point, three kills, six digs and a block. Lilly Trentman had five points, an ace and three digs.
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

East Clinton JV wraps up unbeaten SBAAC season

BETHEL — The East Clinton reserve volleyball team defeated Bethel-Tate Wednesday night 25-15, 25-11 to complete an unbeaten SBAAC National Division season. Coach Bob Malone said the team played its best volleyball of the year in this match. EC finishes 15-3 overall, 12-0 in the league. Colie Murarescu had...
BETHEL, OH
wnewsj.com

Week 9 Final: Western Brown 32, Wilmington 14

MOUNT ORAB — Drew Novak threw for 452 yards and four touchdowns in Western Brown’s 32-14 win over Wilmington Friday night at LaRosa’s Field. The state-ranked Broncos clinched a share of the SBAAC American Division title. They are 8-1. Wilmington falls to 5-4 but have clinched a...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Massie within win, tie of girls soccer championship

ADAMS TOWNSHIP-Earning at least a share of the SBAAC American Division crown, Clinton-Massie moved with a match of ending Batavia’s run atop the loop. The Falcons blanked Goshen 9-0 Tuesday in league play at Frank Irelan Field. Massie is 9-0 in the division and 13-0-2 overall. Goshen falls to...
BATAVIA, OH
wnewsj.com

EC volleyball earns share of league crown

BETHEL — With a convincing 25-10, 25-9, 25-19 win Wednesday over Bethel-Tate, the East Clinton volleyball team clinched a share of the SBAAC National Division championship. Williamsburg played its final league match Thursday. East Clinton won the outright title last year, ending a six-year run by WHS. “I’m so...
SABINA, OH
wnewsj.com

Wilmington News Journal

GOSHEN — The Wilmington High School girls soccer team lost to Goshen 3-1 Thursday at Jim Brown Stadium. The Hurricane completes the regular season at 3-13 overall, 0-10 in the American Division. Goshen is 4-11-1, 3-7. Coach Pat Black said he appreciated the leadership of seniors Adriana Benitez, Sophie...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Batavia wins American title with 2-1 win over CM

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Clinton-Massie suffered its first SBAAC loss of the season Thursday as Batavia visited Frank Irelan Field and came away with a 2-1 win. The win gives the Bulldogs the American Division championship with a 9-0-1 record. BHS is 11-4-1 overall. Clinton-Massie finishes 4-1-5 in the division...
BATAVIA, OH
wnewsj.com

A look at SBAAC standings, schedule, playoffs, leaders

Wilmington^5-3^3-0 Clinton-Massie^3-5^2-1 The top 16 teams in each of Ohio’s 24 regions will play in the post-season this year. The top eight teams will host a first round game. Div III Region 12: Western Brown is third and has clinched a post-season berth regardless of the results of the...
BATAVIA, OH
wnewsj.com

Wilmington High School honors Students of the Month

Wilmington High School proudly announces its October Students of the Month:. Sarah is the Social Studies department student of the month for October. Sarah is always engaged in class and participating in discussion. She always has a positive attitude and helps her classmates when she can. Sarah also puts a lot of effort into making sure she completes her work thoroughly and accurately. Keep up the good work!
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Schlichter charged with drug possession

Art Schlichter, former Ohio State quarterback and Fayette County native, is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Franklin County Municipal Court on one count of fifth-degree felony drug possession. According to WSYX ABC 6 out of Columbus, while responding to a report of an overdose, Schlichter, 62, was found unresponsive...
HILLIARD, OH
wnewsj.com

Jeff Madden named Ohio State Highway Patrol post commander at Wilmington

WILMINGTON — Lieutenant Jeff D. Madden was recently named commander at the Wilmington post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Madden was promoted from sergeant to the rank of lieutenant Sept. 25 by Colonel Charles A. Jones, Patrol superintendent. Lieutenant Madden began his Patrol career in September 2012 as...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Caught green-handed #3

Buster the Mouse and Erin Hartsock from the Clinton County Solid Waste Management District “busted” Shawna Derkson of Wilmington putting proper recyclables into the community drop-off recycling containers at 1274 W. Main St., Wilmington. Shawna recently moved to Wilmington from Illinois, but she was sure to bring her...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Bridge to past & future: Community celebrates 150 years of Champion Bridge Co.

WILMINGTON — Champion Bridge Company publicly celebrated its 150th birthday on Friday and honored employees past and present that have served the company. The noon event at 261 E. Sugartree St. included the reading of a proclamation from Clinton County Commissioners Brenda Woods and Mike McCarty, and Mayor John Stanforth — also a longtime customer — spoke, as did members of owners the Dell family.
WILMINGTON, OH

