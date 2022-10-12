Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Legends Of Fear Haunted Hayride And The Hallow Trail Celebrates Over 25 Years Of Halloween TraditionFlorence Carmela PaolaShelton, CT
IRS Investigation Lands Former Yale Employee In Prison For 9 YearsTaxBuzzLithia Springs, GA
New Haven affordable housing program gives renters up to $5,000 to pay for security depositsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
13-year-old Boy Dead, Sister Hurt in Coram Hit-and-runTimothy BolgerCoram, NY
BJ's Wholesale Club opens in White Plains, NY.Bassey BYWhite Plains, NY
Why Small Businesses Matter in Westport: Deep Tissue Thai Bodywork
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Deep Tissue...
Why Small Businesses Matter in Greenwich: songs for seeds
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT songs for...
Redding Home for Sale: 358 Newtown Turnpike, Stone and Clapboard Custom Colonial
Exceptional stone and clapboard custom colonial completed in 2007 with the highest attention to detail inside and out. This thoughtful home was designed with low maintenance Hardie Plank siding and AZEK trim; significant custom millwork with transom windows, wainscot and built-ins; hardwood floors including walnut/mahogany inlays; and extensive professional landscape/hardscape with Belgian block curbing, stone walls, 2 bluestone patios, custom fire pit, stone walled raised garden beds, plus paved driveway with stone and Belgian block inlays leading to 3 car garage.
WBDC to Honor Connecticut Business Leaders and Entrepreneurs at Annual Women Rising Gala on Oct. 28
The Women’s Business Development Council (WBDC) will honor Connecticut business leaders and celebrate 25 years of advocacy and support for women entrepreneurs at the 2022 WBDC Women Rising Gala and Awards Celebration — taking place this year on Oct. 28 at the Hyatt Regency Greenwich. The event will...
Artist selected for mural at Danbury Fair Mall
The Cultural Alliance of Western Connecticut and Danbury Fair have chosen the muralist who will reimagine a large bare wall inside the mall with a vision of an environmental future. The artist, who goes by the single moniker of Kiptoe, was one of three finalists for the project, which is...
Ridgefield Golfers Help Raise $50,000 During Golf Outing to Support Tiny Miracles Foundation
Four Ridgefield residents were among the 80 golfers teeing up to help raise a record $50,000 to support local families of premature babies during The Tiny Miracles Foundation’s golf outing, held Oct. 3 at the Aspetuck Valley Country Club in Weston. This year’s 4th annual event raised the most...
Wilton Historical Society Children's Workshops: Preparing for Winter
Autumn was a busy time of year in Colonial America, as families took inventory of their livestock and began the process of storing and preserving food for the long winter ahead. Recently harvested fruits and vegetables were dried, and others preserved and put into sealed jars. Fall and summer favorites such as pumpkins, apples, pears, plums, peaches, quinces and berries were especially popular. Jams and marmalades were made in large batches, a time-consuming process but one with delicious results! Strings of fruit were hung out to dry, creating delightful edible decorations.
Pacific House to Host 21st Annual Celebration on October 20
Pacific House, a leader in ending homelessness in Fairfield County, will host its 21st Annual Pacific House Celebration at the Residence Inn by Marriott Stamford Downtown on Thursday, October 20. The event, which will also stream live for at-home supporters, will raise funds for the life-changing services the organization provides.
RHS Senior Jackson Fiore Named Connecticut Future Business Leaders of America State Secretary!
Ridgefield High School Principal Dr. Jacob Greenwood announced today that senior Jackson Fiore is The Connecticut FBLA (Future Business Leaders of America) State Secretary. This position is a statewide-elected officer of the executive board of the Connecticut chapter of FBLA. According to Jackson, "CT FBLA's Secretary is charged with managing...
Westport Human Services and Domestic Violence Task Force Cell Phone Collection Benefits DVCC of Norwalk and Stamford
Westport Human Services and Domestic Violence Task Force Cell Phone Collection at Town Hall & WCSA. In recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness month, the Department of Human Services and the Domestic Violence Task Force are collecting used cell phones and iPads to benefit the Domestic Violence Crisis Center (DVCC) of Norwalk and Stamford. The DVCC provides free and confidential services to victims of domestic violence and their children in Westport, Norwalk, Stamford, New Canaan, Darien, Weston, and Wilton.
Sharks Get Beached in New Milford for Create a Castle: Shark Tank Deal Hits HOME!
The world’s a beach for New Milford’s own Kevin and Laurie Lane who struck a deal on Shark Tank with Shark Kendra Scott for their innovative (and fun) beach kit “Create a Castle”. Shark Tank Season 14 aired on Friday and New Milford Green the “Watch...
Lamont Announces $1 Million Grant for I-95 Stamford Traffic and Bridge Safety Study
Governor Ned Lamont today announced that the Connecticut Department of Transportation has been awarded a $1 million grant from the Federal Highway Administration (FHA) to support the state agency in a study it recently launched that is researching safety improvements that can be made on I-95 in Stamford. Known as...
Five Members of RHS Jazz Band Add Pizzazz to Recent BOE Meeting!
The highlight of this Monday's BOE Meeting might have been the Student Showcase. Five members of the RHS Jazz Band played the Meters' "Cissy Strut". Click on the YouTube of the BOE meeting (the image with the arrow in this post) to hear their powerful performances or get tickets HERE to Sunday's "Funk Raiser".
Finding Farmland - A workshop for new and beginning farmers
Are you thinking of turning your farming dream into a reality? Do you have questions about the viability of raising animal or vegetable products for sale?. Whether you want to start a new business or need guidance on how to navigate agricultural tax laws, this is the class to get you started!
SHU Gains Accreditation For Three Programs
FAIRFIELD, Conn.—Three programs in Sacred Heart University’s Jack Welch College of Business & Technology (WCBT) have garnered accreditation from the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET). One of them―game design & development―is only the second accredited program of its kind in the world. The programs―computer...
Meaningful Employment Gives Ali Purpose: We Salute The Prospector Theater During National Disability Employment Awareness Month
Did you know? National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM) is observed annually each October and celebrates the contributions of America’s workers with disabilities while showcasing supportive, inclusive employment policies and practices. The theme for NDEAM 2022 is “Disability: Part of the Equity Equation.”. Here in Ridgefield, this theme...
Ridgefield Playhouse Weekend Round Up! Fri 10/14– Sun 10/16
It’s time for THE RIDGEFIELD PLAYHOUSE: WEEKEND ROUND UP!. TOMORROW, Sat, October 15 at 8pm is Jay and the Americans. Less than 50 tickets remain to take a trip down memory lane with a night of their greatest hits -“This Magic Moment,” “Cara Mia,” “Some Enchanted Evening” and “Come A Little Bit Closer" and many more classic hits. Visit Eddie’s Pizza & Pasta (24 Prospect Street, Ridgefield) the night of the show and enjoy a complimentary glass of house wine with your entrée when tickets are presented! Part of the Pepsi Rock Series Driven by North American Motor Car.
SHU & Nuvance Health to Share Nursing Research Chair
FAIRFIELD, Conn.—Sacred Heart University (SHU) and Nuvance Health have agreed to create the Nuvance Health Sacred Heart University Chair of Nursing Education, Research and Innovation. The chair will collaborate with Nuvance Health and SHU stakeholders to help further the missions of both organizations and will establish a vision for...
Ridgefield WPCA Wastewater Facilities Construction Update: Alternating Traffic Westbound on Farmingville Road
The Water Pollution Control Authority’s Wastewater Facilities Upgrade project includes construction of approximately 13,600 linear feet of new 8-inch diameter underground force main piping from the Route 7 Pump Station to the South Street Wastewater Treatment Facility. The existing Route 7 Pump Station will be demolished and replaced with...
Bethel resident Dolores (Bertozzi) Michael, 92, has died
Dolores (Bertozzi) Michael, 92, of Bethel, wife of the late William P. Michael, mother of William A. Michael and Pamela Michael Wyman, sister of Elizabeth Octavio and Mary Ann Molinaro, grandmother of two and great-grandmother of four. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Graveside funeral services will take place...
