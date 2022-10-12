Read full article on original website
Ex-Jets QB’s son is now in college? Fans feel very old
Time for a reality check. It should for New York Jets fans. He was the team’s first-round pick, No. 18 overall in the 2000 NFL Draft coming out of Marshall. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But these days, another Pennington is making headlines with the Thundering...
Washington Commanders vs. Chicago Bears schedule, TV: How to watch NFL Week 6 game
The Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears play on Thursday Night Football in an NFL Week 6 game, the first game on the Week 6 NFL schedule. Here's a look at the time, channel, announcers and broadcast information for the game. NFL Week 6 picks, predictions:. Commanders vs. Bears | 49ers...
Dallas Cowboys Reveal Dak Prescott's Status For Game vs. Eagles
The Dallas Cowboys have listed quarterback Dak Prescott as questionable for Sunday's primetime game against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. Prescott has missed the Cowboys' last four games with a broken thumb on his throwing hand. Earlier this afternoon, head coach Mike McCarthy said Dak is expected to throw before Sunday...
Eagles Week 6 injury report: Good news comes at Wednesday’s practice
We’re a long way from Week 6’s Sunday Night Football game featuring the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys, but after hearing head coach Nick Sirianni state a week ago that he was hopeful that everyone could play versus the Arizona Cardinals, fingers are crossed that the Birds will be at full strength for Philly’s tilt with the hated Dallas Cowboys this time around.
For Atlanta native Deon Jackson, joining Matt Ryan's latest comeback was a dream
INDIANAPOLIS - Five years ago, Deon Jackson was a senior in his cap and gown at a high school graduation when Matt Ryan took the podium. Ryan was the league's reigning MVP, a four-time Pro Bowler and one of the city of Atlanta's most decorated athletes, but he was trying to rebound from his toughest defeat -- a 28-3 blown lead against the Patriots in the Super Bowl. ...
Braves Dansby Swanson backup plan could be revenge for Freddie Freeman
The Atlanta Braves are in the midst of a postseason run, but shortstop Dansby Swanson’s free agency chase looms. Swanson, otherwise nicknamed ‘The Sheriff’, is just about the only key contributor the Braves haven’t locked up to a long-term contract. He’s set to be a free agent after the season, adding another big name to an already-loaded shortstop market that includes Carlos Correa and Trea Turner.
Chicago Bears lose to the Minnesota Vikings 29-22 in week 5
The Chicago Bears fell to 2-3 on the season with a 29-22 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, October 9, on the road. The Bears were down 21-3 to the Vikings at half-time but scored 19 unanswered points in the second half. Quarterback Justin Fields finished the afternoon going...
NFL Quarterback Power Rankings Heading Into Week 6
This week proved once again, that offseason acquisitions don’t automatically result in wins. The Broncos have learned this lesson again and again this season that perhaps the deal for Russell Wilson maybe isn’t worth the price that they paid. Or the coach isn’t the right fit; injury-riddled running backs; a bad offensive line–the possibilities are endless. The problem is not Jeudy or Sutton, it’s Wilson. it’s clearly Wilson and it’s the play-calling, the Broncos are in a rough place right now.
Kliff Kingsbury Rules Four Cardinals Out vs. Seahawks
On Friday, Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury ruled out the following players: James Conner, Darrel Williams, Trayvon Mullen and Matt Prater. Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson reported yesterday Conner and Williams would miss time. Kingsbury confirmed Williams has a MCL sprain and said, "next week might be pushing it" as...
Cactus football looks to handle jump to 5A
Last season saw the Cactus High School Cobras finish with a record of 10-1, including a 4-0 record in the 4A West Valley section. The Cobras dominated all season long, outscoring their opponents by a combined score of 530-140. After the team’s success last season, the Cobras knew it was time for a new challenge: a jump to the 5A division.
