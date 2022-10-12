ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Fraser teacher named ‘Michigan Art Educator of the Year’

FRASER — Fraser Public Schools is celebrating Fraser High School art teacher Roger Drabant, who has been recognized as the Michigan Art Education Association High School Division Art Teacher of the Year and the Michigan Art Educator of the Year. Each year, the association recognizes art teachers from the...
Search of landfill for missing Eastpointe teenager halted

MACOMB COUNTY — After months of digging through a Lenox Township landfill, the search for the body of a missing Eastpointe teenager has come to a close. Detroit police announced Oct. 12 that the search for Zion Foster, 17, has concluded without finding her body. “It’s sad to think...
