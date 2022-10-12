I am a long-time community member with children in the WAPS school district. I feel there are many issues that WAPS are in dire need of improving. In order to make our school district better for all students and welcoming to all families, we need someone who is hard-working and dedicated to making those improvements, someone who listens to our concerns that are affecting the learning environment of all of our students and takes action to correct those issues. It is far past time for improvements to be made in the district, and that is why my vote for WAPS School Board at large goes to Maurella Cunningham.

WINONA, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO