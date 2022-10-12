Read full article on original website
WAPS Board changes membership rules for diversity group
Winona Area Public Schools’ (WAPS) Board recently changed the guidelines for the district’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Committee to require a smaller number of community members be present for the group to meet. The School Board also changed the guidelines to require a School Board member act as DEI’s chair.
Vote Cunningham for School Board
I am a long-time community member with children in the WAPS school district. I feel there are many issues that WAPS are in dire need of improving. In order to make our school district better for all students and welcoming to all families, we need someone who is hard-working and dedicated to making those improvements, someone who listens to our concerns that are affecting the learning environment of all of our students and takes action to correct those issues. It is far past time for improvements to be made in the district, and that is why my vote for WAPS School Board at large goes to Maurella Cunningham.
Enrollment trends shift at some local schools
As students and teachers settle in to the new school year, local schools are keeping track of enrollment. Winona Area Public Schools’ (WAPS) enrollment is continuing to decline, though at a somewhat slower rate, and the Lewiston-Altura School District is also experiencing relatively stable enrollment decline. Meanwhile, Cotter Schools’ enrollment grew slightly.
Vote Chris Meyer for County Board
I’ve known Chris Meyer for a decade, and one thing I can tell you is that she cares deeply about our community. As an Americorps member at Winona County, I witnessed Chris volunteer hundreds of hours to teach gardening, and then grow and deliver food from the community garden to the food shelves and free meal programs in Winona and Lewiston with her fellow Master Gardeners.
Trial Scheduled For Lawsuit Against Rochester School District
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A trial date has been set for a personal injury lawsuit against the Rochester School District and two of its employees. The case of Hivela versus the Rochester Public Schools is currently scheduled for trial on July 31 of next year. The lawsuit on behalf of Jeffrey Hirvela and his juvenile son was filed against the school district in September.
Thank you, Mayor Sherman and City Council
I wish to express with this letter my sincere gratitude to Mayor Sherman and all members of the Winona City Council for their unanimous decision of preserving the East End Rec facility (ERC) and community garden. I appreciate the wisdom of our stakeholders for having listened to the people and for understanding how vital is the ERC and the multiple services it continues to provide to our community. Thanks again!
Wasted time: When politics derail needed services
At the August 23, 2022, County Board meeting, Health and Human Services Director Karen Sanness, detailed a well-researched agreement with the company EVOLVE, for the completion of state-mandated social/medical histories for children in foster care. Ms. Sanness had calculated repurposed funds and labor for her department by using EVOLVE to do the tedious work instead of her staff. EVOLVE, located in Stillwater, Minn., currently does this service for Dakota and Ramsey counties and is the sole authorized company in the state. The agreement was signed by Assistant County Attorney Paul Ellison on August 3 and was ready for board approval.
Invest in the East Rec
I was born and raised in Winona. The East Rec has been part of my life since I was 13 years old. For this reason, I want to thank the City Council for deciding to rethink demolishing the rec for a police-fire complex and thank Community Not Cages, who made saving the rec possible.
Treatment Court: 10 years of changing lives
For the past 10 years, the Treatment Court of Winona County (TCWC) has provided the community with a service that helps not just offenders but the general public. This past Thursday, TCWC staff celebrated its 10-year anniversary by looking back at its history and celebrating graduates and members of the community who helped support the program over the years.
Chris Meyer supports victim services
I’m a longtime volunteer and previous board member at the Advocacy Center of Winona (ACW). I’ve seen how very important advocacy and support services are for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. The ACW helps 600 or more such victims each year. I’m grateful to Winona County for helping the ACW provide these services and to Commissioner Chris Meyer in particular for her support. Her opponent seems to be using an unfortunate mistake made by a single staff person for political purposes and in a way that could ultimately hurt our community. Please vote Chris Meyer for District 1 county commissioner.
Why I support Dan Wilson for Senate
Thanks to Gov. Walz’s leadership, Minnesota’s economy has emerged from the pandemic as one of the strongest in the nation, with unemployment at 1.9 percent and a one-time budget surplus of $9.25 billion. The administration and Republican-led Senate agreed on a framework to return much of that surplus to taxpayers and to invest an additional $1 billion each in education and health care. When the specifics couldn’t be resolved by the end of the regular session, Republicans walked away.
Reminder on political letters to the editor
Thank you to all the readers who have sent us letters to the editor about important issues and candidates during this election season. Here’s a reminder on a couple of noteworthy dates coming up regarding political letters to the editor:. The Winona Post won’t accept letters to the editor...
Lover of reading leaves $300K to Winona library
The Winona Public Library is a valuable institution for the city, and former Winonan James William Werner certainly thought so. In fact, Werner left the library with $300,000 after his passing to help further reading and education in the city. The library recently received Werner’s unprecedented, generous gift and hopes...
Vote Dan Wilson for MN Senate
As a registered nurse and a retired social worker, I am concerned about physical and mental health care for all people, especially how these issues relate to climate change concerns that many voters have. People who don't work in health care may not understand the amount of medical waste that has been generated, and then multiplied exponentially, since the pandemic began. And the mental health issues I worry about that are related to climate change could be called "climate anxiety."
Winona Catholic Worker hosts ‘De-escalation’ talk Oct. 16
The Winona Catholic Worker (832 West Broadway) is hosting a roundtable discussion titled "De-escalation: Practicing helpful and healthy engagement with conflict" on Sunday, October 16, from 3-4:30 p.m. All are welcome to join us for a conversation in the tradition of the Catholic Worker movement, which encourages clarification of thought through the robust exchange of ideas and experiences. Refreshments will be provided.
Local COVID update
Local COVID cases were down in Winona and Buffalo counties and up in Trempealeau County in the latest reports, and children as young as 5 are now eligible for updated Omicron-specific booster shots. Winona County - medium. Winona County had 59 confirmed COVID cases during the week of October 8,...
Cannon Falls Police, Goodhue County Sheriff reports
This past week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. On Thursday, Oct. 6, two catalytic converters were stolen off of a vehicle parked on the 100 block of 4th Street South. An individual was arrested in connection to the theft. Property damage. Graffiti was spray painted...
Harvest House to hear from Catholic Worker
Harvest House will meet Wednesday, October 19, at 1:30 p.m. in the basement of the Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka. Our speaker will be Diane Leutgeb Munson from the Winona Catholic Worker. Please bring an item or monetary donation. Needed items are coffee,peanut butter and jelly, canned soups and microwavable meals, toilet paper, laundry detergent (pods preferred), toothpaste and toothbrushes, razors and shaving cream, deodorant (men's and women's), socks, hats, gloves, hand warmers. For more information call Dorothy at 474-4864.
Several bus shelters damaged in Rochester over the last 10 days
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Police Department is asking for the public’s help after at least four bus shelters have been damaged in the last 10 days. In one case, a person reported seeing a male with a pole bust the glass at the shelter on 16th Ave. near Cascade Creek.
Miss Winona program hosts Designer Purse Bingo Fundraiser
On October 29, 2022, at 3 p.m., the Miss Winona Scholarship Program will be hosting a Designer Purse Bingo Fundraiser at the American Legion Post 9 (302 East Sarnia Street in Winona). The prizes’ total value is $5000 and will include purses by the following designers — Coach, Michael Kors, and Kate Spade. For $30, play 10 games of bingo; must be 18 years old to play. Limited seating will be available, so reserve your spot today by emailing: tjsim2358@gmail.com.
