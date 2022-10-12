Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the Best Diner in New Jersey According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenNewark, NJ
The Bronx affordable apartments available from $545 a month in new construction buildingBeth TorresBronx, NY
Meteorologists predict a warmer and drier winter for New York City.Zoran BogdanovicNew York City, NY
3 Women From Green Goblin Gang Charged With Second Degree RobberyAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Related
Anne Hathaway says viral Anna Wintour-‘Devil Wears Prada’ fashion week moment was complete coincidence
Fans of the movie “The Devil Wears Prada” were all agog to know — was it planned?. Did Anne Hathaway wear that outfit to see Anna Wintour on purpose?. The ensemble in question — a brown crocodile print-embossed leather coat from Michael Kors and black turtleneck with bangs and ponytail, which Hathaway sported sitting next to Wintour at a Kors show during New York Fashion Week last month. It’s a look that seemed to be a direct reference to Andy Sachs, Hathaway’s character in the hit 2006 film.
This 2-family N.J. home with unobstructed views of NYC is on the market for $3.2M
There’s a home down a cobblestone road that’s perched into the side of a cliff, giving it protected views of the Hudson River and the New York City skyline. This Cliffside Park retreat could be yours for $3.2 million. It’s a seven bedroom, six-and-a-half bathroom brick contemporary that’s...
Jersey City jobs program, a once thriving community resource rocked by scandal, officially closing Friday
At its core, the Jersey City Employment and Training Program set out to do one thing — help people get jobs — and for many years, it quietly did just that. Perhaps that’s why as it prepared to close for good Friday, people who got entangled in the chaos and upheaval within the program several years ago are lamenting it as a sad day for Jersey City. It was a program that they believed had been good for the community, and that’s what they wanted to remember it as.
Turnpike expansion plan is smart, NJ-first policy | Opinion
The entitled NIMBY crowds of the Downtown believe that expanding the New Jersey Turnpike Extension is wrong because we are not adding additional tunnels to New York City. In fact, they have even gone as far as to create a viral meme trying to explain their position. Sadly, these folks believe the world revolves around them and NYC. The Turnpike expansion, however, is the opposite of that. It is the ultimate New Jersey-first policy and needs to be viewed as such.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jersey City OKs affordable housing initiative, despite calls for more research into benefits, drawbacks
The Jersey City City Council approved an ordinance Thursday night intended to create more affordable housing, despite calls from some council members and neighborhood associations to hold off until the long-term effects and consequences could be determined. The affordable housing overlay (AHO) — which incentivizes developers to build more units...
East Orange over North Star Academy - Boys soccer recap
Devontae Stennett netted two goals to lead East Orange to a 6-1 win over North Star Academy, in Newark. Helder Roas, Lowens Gabriel, Fernand Gbodjo, and Giovany St. Jean also scored for East Orange (7-4). North Star Academy fell to 0-7-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in...
Beach motel owner alleges civil rights violations after N.J. officials try to condemn property
Point Pleasant Beach abandoned a controversial plan this summer to demolish a local hotel to build a parking lot, but the legal battle over the site is continuing after the property owner accused the borough of civil rights violations. The owner of Amethyst Beach Motel first filed a lawsuit in...
In L.A., racist leaders resign. But in N.J., we keep them on the payroll | Calavia-Robertson
Former Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez called the Black son of one of her colleagues “a changuito” — a monkey. She also said the young child needed “a beatdown” and derided his parents for raising him “like a little white kid”— whatever that means.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mayor Baraka: Challenges can be overcome, we will get it done | Opinion
The will to get it done. This was the unofficial slogan of my city’s lead-line replacement program, which drew the attention of governments across the country, national environmental groups, and clean water activists. During the celebration of our project completion, Vice President Kamala Harris visited our city and called...
Carbon monoxide leak at Newark senior apartment sickens 11
Eleven residents at Newark senior apartment building were hospitalized early Saturday morning after a carbon monoxide leak, Newark officials said. The leak was detected at the Stephen Crane Elderly Apartments in Newark’s North Ward around 5:40 a.m. on Saturday, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said, after two residents were found passed out.
Man struck in North Bergen hit-and-run in critical condition: police
A 32-year-old man is is critical condition at a Bergen County hospital after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver while trying to cross one of North Bergen’s most dangerous roadways on foot Thursday night. The North Bergen man suffered head trauma and was taken to Hackensack University Medical...
Cops looking for help finding woman last seen in Newark in August
Police are asking for the public’s help locating a woman missing since August. Tanyatta Denby, 34, previously lived in Millville in Cumberland County, but was last seen around 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 31 in Newark, according to information provided by Millville Police on Wednesday. She is known to frequent...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man found in N.Y. after allegedly moving girlfriend’s body in suspicious death case, officials say
A Mercer County man charged in the death investigation of a Trenton woman — who authorities now say was his girlfriend — was apprehended Wednesday near Albany, New York, officials said. Alton Eubanks, 48, is charged with disturbing, moving or concealing human remains in the Sept. 21 death...
Three months since infamous hit-and-run, Jersey City councilwoman still has no court date
When it comes to Hudson County politicians with legal issues behind the wheel, the justice system apparently moves at a snail’s pace. A few months after state Sen. Sandra Cunningham’s DWI was dismissed in May more than a year after she was charged, Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise’s hit-and-run case is enduring similar delays.
Summit over Gov. Livingston - Union County Tournament quarterfinals girls soccer recap
Isis Ovares to lead fourth-seeded Summit to a 3-0 victory over fifth-seeded Gov. Livingston in the quarterfinals of the Union County Tournament. Joelle Ma added one goal and two assists for Summit (4-9-1). Catherine King made nine saves as Gov. Livingston (8-7) was unable to find the back of the net.
City pays $40K to woman who said cops assaulted her when she recorded arrests
The City of Trenton has agreed to settle a federal lawsuit that alleged a police officer assaulted a woman when she pulled out her phone to record arrests at a bar in 2019. The City Council agreed to the $40,000 payment last week for Elizabeth Cisco. A Trenton administration spokesperson...
Emmet Goldberg leads Tenafly over Newark Collegiate - Football recap
Emmet Goldberg scored three rushing touchdowns as Tenafly won on the road, 33-6, over Newark Collegiate. Will Zinna opened the scoring with a 15-yard run for Tenafly (3-3) while Goldberg scored on a 1-yard keeper in the second quarter for a 13-0 lead at halftime. Asher Zorn returned a fumble...
Football: Ramapo defense, big-play ability sparks win over No. 8 Old Tappan (PHOTOS)
Don’t call it an upset. After consecutive losses for the first time since 2016, Ramapo rallied with a thrilling 30-22 road win over Old Tappan (6-1), No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, in a game that went blow-for-blow from the first whistle to the last.
Imprisoned serial killer facing new charges in alleged 4th slaying
A man already serving 160 years in prison for killing three women in Essex County and raping another, is facing more counts related to an alleged fourth slaying he was charged earlier this year — the death of a 15-year-old girl her he met online, authorities announced Thursday. Khalil...
Hasbrouck Heights over Wood-Ridge - Girls soccer recap
Five different players scored for Hasbrouck Heights, as the Aviators rolled to a 5-1 victory over rival Wood-Ridge in Hasbrouck Heights. Sophia Lara and Jenna O’Malley scored to give the 11-4 Aviators a 2-0 lead at the half. Second half scores from Ella Reyngoudt, Lexi Samperi, and Elina Gjeli busted the contest open.
NJ.com
NJ
224K+
Followers
127K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0