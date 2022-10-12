ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weehawken, NJ

NJ.com

Anne Hathaway says viral Anna Wintour-‘Devil Wears Prada’ fashion week moment was complete coincidence

Fans of the movie “The Devil Wears Prada” were all agog to know — was it planned?. Did Anne Hathaway wear that outfit to see Anna Wintour on purpose?. The ensemble in question — a brown crocodile print-embossed leather coat from Michael Kors and black turtleneck with bangs and ponytail, which Hathaway sported sitting next to Wintour at a Kors show during New York Fashion Week last month. It’s a look that seemed to be a direct reference to Andy Sachs, Hathaway’s character in the hit 2006 film.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Jersey City jobs program, a once thriving community resource rocked by scandal, officially closing Friday

At its core, the Jersey City Employment and Training Program set out to do one thing — help people get jobs — and for many years, it quietly did just that. Perhaps that’s why as it prepared to close for good Friday, people who got entangled in the chaos and upheaval within the program several years ago are lamenting it as a sad day for Jersey City. It was a program that they believed had been good for the community, and that’s what they wanted to remember it as.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Turnpike expansion plan is smart, NJ-first policy | Opinion

The entitled NIMBY crowds of the Downtown believe that expanding the New Jersey Turnpike Extension is wrong because we are not adding additional tunnels to New York City. In fact, they have even gone as far as to create a viral meme trying to explain their position. Sadly, these folks believe the world revolves around them and NYC. The Turnpike expansion, however, is the opposite of that. It is the ultimate New Jersey-first policy and needs to be viewed as such.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
City
Weehawken, NJ
NJ.com

East Orange over North Star Academy - Boys soccer recap

Devontae Stennett netted two goals to lead East Orange to a 6-1 win over North Star Academy, in Newark. Helder Roas, Lowens Gabriel, Fernand Gbodjo, and Giovany St. Jean also scored for East Orange (7-4). North Star Academy fell to 0-7-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in...
EAST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Mayor Baraka: Challenges can be overcome, we will get it done | Opinion

The will to get it done. This was the unofficial slogan of my city’s lead-line replacement program, which drew the attention of governments across the country, national environmental groups, and clean water activists. During the celebration of our project completion, Vice President Kamala Harris visited our city and called...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Carbon monoxide leak at Newark senior apartment sickens 11

Eleven residents at Newark senior apartment building were hospitalized early Saturday morning after a carbon monoxide leak, Newark officials said. The leak was detected at the Stephen Crane Elderly Apartments in Newark’s North Ward around 5:40 a.m. on Saturday, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said, after two residents were found passed out.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Cops looking for help finding woman last seen in Newark in August

Police are asking for the public’s help locating a woman missing since August. Tanyatta Denby, 34, previously lived in Millville in Cumberland County, but was last seen around 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 31 in Newark, according to information provided by Millville Police on Wednesday. She is known to frequent...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Hasbrouck Heights over Wood-Ridge - Girls soccer recap

Five different players scored for Hasbrouck Heights, as the Aviators rolled to a 5-1 victory over rival Wood-Ridge in Hasbrouck Heights. Sophia Lara and Jenna O’Malley scored to give the 11-4 Aviators a 2-0 lead at the half. Second half scores from Ella Reyngoudt, Lexi Samperi, and Elina Gjeli busted the contest open.
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
