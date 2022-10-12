ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

Bills players Allen, Knox show up to support Sabres, Tuch

Buffalo's football team returns favor for home opener at KeyBank Center. Josh Allen and Dawson Knox are a great connection on the football field and in the hockey stands. The Buffalo Bills quarterback and tight end, respectively, showed up at KeyBank Arena on Thursday to support the Buffalo Sabres in their 2022-23 season opener.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Arizona State
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
CBS DFW

Marchment scores 2, Stars beat Predators 4-1

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (AP) — Mason Marchment scored twice, Jake Oettinger made 30 saves and the Dallas Stars beat the Nashville Predators 4-1 on Thursday night.Joe Pavelski and Wyatt Johnston also scored and Tyler Seguin added three assists for Dallas, which has won its opener for the fourth time in the last five seasons.Ryan Johansen scored and Juuse Saros made 25 saves for Nashville. After scoring seven goals in securing two season-opening victories over the San Jose Sharks last weekend in Prague, the Predators could not find a way to beat Oettinger until the third period.Marchment scored the game's first goal...
DALLAS, TX
NHL

Projected Lineup: October 14 at San Jose

SAN JOSE, CA. - Goaltender Antti Raanta is expected to get his first start of the season for the Carolina Hurricanes Friday night, taking on the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center. After Frederik Andersen stopped 31 out of 32 shots from Columbus on Wednesday, it appears as if Rod Brind'Amour turn to the other half of his 2021-22 Jennings Trophy-winning netminding tandem.
RALEIGH, NC
FOX Sports

San Jose and Carolina hit the ice in non-conference matchup

Carolina Hurricanes (1-0-0, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (0-2-0, seventh in the Pacific Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -203, Sharks +168; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks and the Carolina Hurricanes hit the ice in an out-of-conference matchup. San Jose had a 32-37-13...
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cody Glass
Person
Filip Forsberg
Person
Michael Mccarron
Person
Kiefer Sherwood
Person
Mark Borowiecki
Person
Roman Josi
Person
Mattias Ekholm
Person
Zach Sanford
Person
Yakov Trenin
Person
Dante Fabbro
Person
Roland Mckeown
Person
Ryan Mcdonagh
Person
Nino Niederreiter
Person
Ryan Johansen
Person
Matt Duchene
Person
Mikael Granlund
Person
Colton Sissons
NHL

'NHL Saturday', 'NHL Sunday' schedule announced

41 games to air in primetime in Europe beginning Oct. 15. NEW YORK - For the fifth straight year, the National Hockey League and its international media partners will bring live game broadcasts in prime time to hockey fans in Europe during the 2022-23 season. A record 41 NHL Saturday presented by SAP and NHL Sunday presented by SAP games will be broadcast to fans this season in more than 30 countries and territories, starting with the October 15 regular-season contest between Rasmus Dahlin and the Buffalo Sabres and Aleksander Barkov and the Florida Panthers. The full broadcast schedule is available here.
NHL
NHL

Game Preview: Islanders vs Ducks

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (0-1-0) VS ANAHEIM DUCKS (1-0-0) 7:30 PM | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS. The New York Islanders look for their first win of the season Saturday as they host the Anaheim Ducks at UBS Arena. The Islanders lost their season opener against the Florida Panthers 3-1, with...
ANAHEIM, CA
FOX Sports

Philadelphia plays Vancouver after Konecny's 2-goal performance

Vancouver Canucks (0-1-0, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (1-0-0, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers host the Vancouver Canucks after Travis Konecny's two-goal game against the New Jersey Devils in the Flyers' 5-2 win. Philadelphia went 25-46-11 overall and 14-21-6 in home games...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Minnesota

Panarin, Rangers stay sharp with 7-3 win over Fleury, Wild

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Artemi Panarin had a goal and three assists and Chris Kreider scored twice for the New York Rangers in a 7-3 victory at Minnesota on Thursday night that spoiled the Wild's season opener.Kreider and Adam Fox had the first two goals as the Rangers took a 3-0 lead into the first intermission, and Filip Chytil scored in the second period to push the lead back to three.Vincent Trocheck and Kaapo Kakko tacked on goals in the third period to neutralize the pair for the Wild by Matt Boldy in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nashville Predators#Hockey Operations#Bridgestone Arena#Smashville
overtimeheroics.net

Crucial Final Decisions Made in Detroit Red Wings Roster to Start the Season

Half of the Detroit Red Wings “basketball team” has made the opening night roster ahead of their first regular season game on Friday night. This is despite there being a logjam at forward position in the Red Wings organization. Elmer Söderblom will be on the Red Wings’ roster when they face the Montreal Canadiens.
DETROIT, MI
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro, TN
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennessee

 https://rutherfordsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy