Read full article on original website
Related
NHL
Bills players Allen, Knox show up to support Sabres, Tuch
Buffalo's football team returns favor for home opener at KeyBank Center. Josh Allen and Dawson Knox are a great connection on the football field and in the hockey stands. The Buffalo Bills quarterback and tight end, respectively, showed up at KeyBank Arena on Thursday to support the Buffalo Sabres in their 2022-23 season opener.
Why Nashville Predators' home opener vs Dallas Stars is a return to normal in several ways
You could say the Nashville Predators took the long way home. After opening the 2022-23 season in Prague, Czech Republic as part of the NHL Global Series and sweeping the San Jose Sharks the Predators (2-0) will play their home opener Thursday (7:30 p.m., ESPN+, Hulu) against the Dallas Stars (0-0) at Bridgestone Arena.
MLive.com
Red Wings followed Derek Lalonde’s script with ‘complete game’
DETROIT – Derek Lalonde couldn’t have penned a better script for his NHL head-coaching debut. The same could be said for Elmer Soderblom’s first game in the league and Ville Husso’s Detroit Red Wings debut. It was a terrific night for firsts as the Red Wings...
WFAA
Two accolades in one night | Dallas Stars rookie receives heartwarming cheers after scoring in NHL debut
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — You'll never forget your first. First NHL game... first NHL goal. For Dallas Stars rookie Wyatt Johnston, the two accolades happened on the same night. Up 3-0 on the Nashville Predators in the season opener, the 19-year-old first-round pick from 2021 put his first puck in the back of the net in his professional career.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marchment scores 2, Stars beat Predators 4-1
NASHVILLE, Tennessee (AP) — Mason Marchment scored twice, Jake Oettinger made 30 saves and the Dallas Stars beat the Nashville Predators 4-1 on Thursday night.Joe Pavelski and Wyatt Johnston also scored and Tyler Seguin added three assists for Dallas, which has won its opener for the fourth time in the last five seasons.Ryan Johansen scored and Juuse Saros made 25 saves for Nashville. After scoring seven goals in securing two season-opening victories over the San Jose Sharks last weekend in Prague, the Predators could not find a way to beat Oettinger until the third period.Marchment scored the game's first goal...
San Jose Sharks hit the ice for home opener against Hurricanes
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Sharks and the Carolina Hurricanes hit the ice in an out-of-conference matchup. The game is set for Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the SAP Center in San Jose. San Jose had a 32-37-13 record overall and an 18-18-5 record at home last season. The Sharks scored 211 […]
NHL
Projected Lineup: October 14 at San Jose
SAN JOSE, CA. - Goaltender Antti Raanta is expected to get his first start of the season for the Carolina Hurricanes Friday night, taking on the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center. After Frederik Andersen stopped 31 out of 32 shots from Columbus on Wednesday, it appears as if Rod Brind'Amour turn to the other half of his 2021-22 Jennings Trophy-winning netminding tandem.
FOX Sports
San Jose and Carolina hit the ice in non-conference matchup
Carolina Hurricanes (1-0-0, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (0-2-0, seventh in the Pacific Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -203, Sharks +168; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks and the Carolina Hurricanes hit the ice in an out-of-conference matchup. San Jose had a 32-37-13...
RELATED PEOPLE
NHL
'NHL Saturday', 'NHL Sunday' schedule announced
41 games to air in primetime in Europe beginning Oct. 15. NEW YORK - For the fifth straight year, the National Hockey League and its international media partners will bring live game broadcasts in prime time to hockey fans in Europe during the 2022-23 season. A record 41 NHL Saturday presented by SAP and NHL Sunday presented by SAP games will be broadcast to fans this season in more than 30 countries and territories, starting with the October 15 regular-season contest between Rasmus Dahlin and the Buffalo Sabres and Aleksander Barkov and the Florida Panthers. The full broadcast schedule is available here.
NHL・
NHL
Game Preview: Islanders vs Ducks
NEW YORK ISLANDERS (0-1-0) VS ANAHEIM DUCKS (1-0-0) 7:30 PM | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS. The New York Islanders look for their first win of the season Saturday as they host the Anaheim Ducks at UBS Arena. The Islanders lost their season opener against the Florida Panthers 3-1, with...
FOX Sports
Philadelphia plays Vancouver after Konecny's 2-goal performance
Vancouver Canucks (0-1-0, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (1-0-0, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers host the Vancouver Canucks after Travis Konecny's two-goal game against the New Jersey Devils in the Flyers' 5-2 win. Philadelphia went 25-46-11 overall and 14-21-6 in home games...
Panarin, Rangers stay sharp with 7-3 win over Fleury, Wild
ST. PAUL, Minn. - Artemi Panarin had a goal and three assists and Chris Kreider scored twice for the New York Rangers in a 7-3 victory at Minnesota on Thursday night that spoiled the Wild's season opener.Kreider and Adam Fox had the first two goals as the Rangers took a 3-0 lead into the first intermission, and Filip Chytil scored in the second period to push the lead back to three.Vincent Trocheck and Kaapo Kakko tacked on goals in the third period to neutralize the pair for the Wild by Matt Boldy in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
overtimeheroics.net
Crucial Final Decisions Made in Detroit Red Wings Roster to Start the Season
Half of the Detroit Red Wings “basketball team” has made the opening night roster ahead of their first regular season game on Friday night. This is despite there being a logjam at forward position in the Red Wings organization. Elmer Söderblom will be on the Red Wings’ roster when they face the Montreal Canadiens.
Rutherford Source
Murfreesboro, TN
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennesseehttps://rutherfordsource.com/
Comments / 0