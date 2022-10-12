ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

cbs19news

Familiar restaurant named on national list

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Charlottesville-based staple has been recognized as Virginia’s best fast food. Food and Wine magazine posted its list of the Best Fast Food in Every State on Thursday. This list includes 50 locally owned and loved restaurants across the country. For Virginia, Bodo’s Bagels...
NBC 29 News

Louisa County hosts Hurricane Ian relief campaign

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - People in Florida are still dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The Louisa County government is giving away a gift to people who make a donation of $25 or more to any relief organization helping Florida. If you present a receipt, you’ll receive a...
WHSV

Bob Grebe says goodbye to WHSV

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - An era has come to an end. Bob Grebe said his goodbye’s Friday evening, and is off to a new career and new adventures. Bob started at WHSV in 2015, and served as the Daybreak co-anchor and anchor/producer of the News at Noon. More recently, he began serving as the Evening news co-anchor while maintaining his position as anchor/producer of the News at Noon.
NBC 29 News

AHIP repairs Charlottesville woman’s roof

The Virginia Film Festival Tuesday announced its program for 2022. It features more than 130 films. Denver Riggleman is further distancing himself from the GOP. The one-time representative is now actively working against a Republican challenger in Virginia’s 7th District.
cbs19news

C'ville Images announces passing of legendary photographer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A legendary photographer in Charlottesville has passed away. According to a post on C’ville Images’ Facebook page, Edwin S. Roseberry died Thursday morning in California. He was 97. Roseberry was born in 1925 and his photographs cover decades of Charlottesville’s history. His...
NBC 29 News

Senior statesmen hold candidate forum for the 5th district

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Candidates for the 5th District were invited to the Senior Statesmen of Virginia’s forum Wednesday, October 12. Democratic challenger Josh Throneburg was on-hand for the event. Rep. Bob Good’s office had previously announced that the Republican incumbent would be unable to attend. Throneburg said...
NBC 29 News

Public restrooms available on DTM starting November 1

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - When you’re on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall after November 1 you’ll be able to use a public restroom if needed. “It’s something that people wanted for a long time,” City Councilor Michael Payne said. He says there’s been a lack of publicly...
WSLS

Here’s your guide to the 2022 Virginia General Election

Election Day will be here before you know it, and we’re working for you on everything you’ll need to know ahead of the big day. We’ve compiled a list of commonly asked questions concerning the general election:. How do I register to vote?. There are three ways...
wmra.org

False threats barrage schools in Virginia and beyond

A flood of false threats hit schools in Virginia and other states this September. Some of the threats seem to be connected; some do not. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. Just before noon on September 19th, the Suffolk Police Department responded to a call of a supposed active shooter at Booker T. Washington Elementary School. It was a hoax – one that would be repeated with at least 10 other Virginia school districts that afternoon. Among them were Charlottesville, Culpeper County, Warren County, and Shenandoah County. In some cases, multiple schools within a district were alleged to be in danger.
WUSA9

Fairfax County chairman wants new Virginia background check system expedited

FAIRFAX, Va. — Officials in Fairfax County hope the Commonwealth will expedite the process to improve how arrests of school employees are reported. Chairman Jeff McKay drafted a letter for Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Virginia Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera to request several changes to the system months after Fairfax County Public Schools learned a middle school counselor remained on the job despite his sex conviction and arrest.
Augusta Free Press

Virginia Department of Forestry launches online seedling store

The Virginia Department of Forestry is offering the purchase of a wide variety of trees through an online seedling store. The seedlings are bred specifically for Virginia’s soils and climate, according to a news release from VDOF. In addition to 45 species of trees and shrubs, VDOF offers several...
