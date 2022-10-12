Read full article on original website
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Virginia were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Inside Nova
Virginia has 59 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest
Stacker investigated school districts with slow internet in Virginia using data from Connect K-12. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
cbs19news
Familiar restaurant named on national list
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Charlottesville-based staple has been recognized as Virginia’s best fast food. Food and Wine magazine posted its list of the Best Fast Food in Every State on Thursday. This list includes 50 locally owned and loved restaurants across the country. For Virginia, Bodo’s Bagels...
NBC 29 News
Louisa County hosts Hurricane Ian relief campaign
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - People in Florida are still dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The Louisa County government is giving away a gift to people who make a donation of $25 or more to any relief organization helping Florida. If you present a receipt, you’ll receive a...
WHSV
Bob Grebe says goodbye to WHSV
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - An era has come to an end. Bob Grebe said his goodbye’s Friday evening, and is off to a new career and new adventures. Bob started at WHSV in 2015, and served as the Daybreak co-anchor and anchor/producer of the News at Noon. More recently, he began serving as the Evening news co-anchor while maintaining his position as anchor/producer of the News at Noon.
NBC 29 News
AHIP repairs Charlottesville woman’s roof
The Virginia Film Festival Tuesday announced its program for 2022. It features more than 130 films. Denver Riggleman is further distancing himself from the GOP. The one-time representative is now actively working against a Republican challenger in Virginia’s 7th District.
cbs19news
C'ville Images announces passing of legendary photographer
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A legendary photographer in Charlottesville has passed away. According to a post on C’ville Images’ Facebook page, Edwin S. Roseberry died Thursday morning in California. He was 97. Roseberry was born in 1925 and his photographs cover decades of Charlottesville’s history. His...
Two Virginia programs will allow residents to reduce electricity bills with solar power
A Virginia regulatory agency has approved two community solar power programs that will allow Virginians to "subscribe" to solar panel facilities across the commonwealth.
WHSV
“A call to foster” — Children’s Services of Virginia seeking parents for 82 referrals
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Children’s Services of Virginia got 82 referrals in September alone from social service agencies across Virginia — the highest the agency has seen in its 30 years of service. CSV says the holiday season is typically the time to see more children entering foster...
Augusta Free Press
Want to be a beekeeper? Virginia households eligible for free supplies for up to three beehives
Virginia residents who want to start beehives may be able to get their beehive units for free, as part of the 2022 Beehive Distribution Program offered by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The program provides free equipment for assembling up to three new beehives to Virginia residents.
NBC 29 News
Senior statesmen hold candidate forum for the 5th district
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Candidates for the 5th District were invited to the Senior Statesmen of Virginia’s forum Wednesday, October 12. Democratic challenger Josh Throneburg was on-hand for the event. Rep. Bob Good’s office had previously announced that the Republican incumbent would be unable to attend. Throneburg said...
NBC 29 News
Virginia SCC takes step towards making solar energy more affordable and accessible
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia’s State Corporation Commission, or SCC, is taking a big step towards making solar energy more affordable and accessible. It ruled that customers participating in Dominion Energy’s multi-family solar program will pay a monthly utility and administrative fee of $16.78 a month. This comes...
NBC 29 News
UVA Heath emphasizes importance of bivalent booster before the holidays
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health says it’s important to get your omicron specific booster as we head into the colder months and spend more time indoors. UVA currently has 18 patients hospitalized with COVID, with three of those in the ICU. It says at least 80% of the...
NBC 29 News
Public restrooms available on DTM starting November 1
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - When you’re on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall after November 1 you’ll be able to use a public restroom if needed. “It’s something that people wanted for a long time,” City Councilor Michael Payne said. He says there’s been a lack of publicly...
WSLS
Here’s your guide to the 2022 Virginia General Election
Election Day will be here before you know it, and we’re working for you on everything you’ll need to know ahead of the big day. We’ve compiled a list of commonly asked questions concerning the general election:. How do I register to vote?. There are three ways...
Here’s where Virginia Employment Commission’s unemployment backlogs stand
The Virginia Employment Commission is investigating more than 80,000 unemployment claims for potential fraud, according to a chart the agency's commissioner provided to 8News.
wmra.org
False threats barrage schools in Virginia and beyond
A flood of false threats hit schools in Virginia and other states this September. Some of the threats seem to be connected; some do not. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. Just before noon on September 19th, the Suffolk Police Department responded to a call of a supposed active shooter at Booker T. Washington Elementary School. It was a hoax – one that would be repeated with at least 10 other Virginia school districts that afternoon. Among them were Charlottesville, Culpeper County, Warren County, and Shenandoah County. In some cases, multiple schools within a district were alleged to be in danger.
Augusta Free Press
Racist homecoming date proposal, explained: ‘Divisive concepts’ rhetoric perpetuates racism
In the photo, the male student is seen holding a sign reading: “If I was Black, I would be picking cotton, but I’m white so I’m picking you for hoco?”. The photo is being shared far and wide locally, with the appropriate outrage from teens and parents.
Fairfax County chairman wants new Virginia background check system expedited
FAIRFAX, Va. — Officials in Fairfax County hope the Commonwealth will expedite the process to improve how arrests of school employees are reported. Chairman Jeff McKay drafted a letter for Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Virginia Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera to request several changes to the system months after Fairfax County Public Schools learned a middle school counselor remained on the job despite his sex conviction and arrest.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Department of Forestry launches online seedling store
The Virginia Department of Forestry is offering the purchase of a wide variety of trees through an online seedling store. The seedlings are bred specifically for Virginia’s soils and climate, according to a news release from VDOF. In addition to 45 species of trees and shrubs, VDOF offers several...
