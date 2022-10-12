ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnegat Township, NJ

Zoning Board Sued For Denying Starbucks

By Stephanie A. Faughnan
Jersey Shore Online
Jersey Shore Online
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44VXMn_0iVvxVe700
Developers brought renderings of what the Starbucks would have looked like. (Photo by Stephanie A. Faughnan)

BARNEGAT – The developer and owner of property located across the street from the Acme on West Bay Avenue has filed a lawsuit against the township Zoning Board for denying a use variance and site plan approval that would have brought a Starbucks to the site.

The legal action, filed by Attorney Ken Davis on behalf of WP Barnegat, LLC, claims the local board made its decision based on what the developer calls “unsupported concerns about alleged increases in off-site traffic and traffic hazards.”

Although a Starbucks already exists within the Acme itself, Starbucks hoped to open a drive-thru and indoor/outdoor standalone building in the shopping center adjacent to the Heritage Bay retirement community. The site was previously owned and initially developed by Barnegat Land Associates and is specifically located at the intersection of West Bay Avenue and Sandpiper Road.

The Zoning Board denied the developer’s application on July 11 after listening to a series of expert witnesses who testified in support of the plan.

One of the issues focused on the prohibition of fast-food restaurants in that area of the township. A drive-through bank was originally planned for the location and met zoning requirements.

According to the lawsuit, the property is part of the Town Center Neighborhood Commercial Overlay Zone which was established as part of the 2011 Master Plan. The ordinance creating the zone was described with an intent to “encourage compact, mixed-use development that provides more efficient traffic and pedestrian circulation and reduces auto dependency to the extent possible.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49utsr_0iVvxVe700
This is the area where the Starbucks was proposed. (Photo by Stephanie A. Faughnan)

Tenants that currently occupy space in the shopping center include AutoZone, Dollar General, Domino’s Pizza and an AT&T store.

Even before the shopping center broke ground, community members expressed their outrage at its construction. Some of the residents of Heritage Bay were surprised to learn the development’s original plans called for a shopping center to face West Bay Avenue.

Construction of the Starbucks was intended to constitute Phase 3 of the shopping center development. The planned 2,225 square foot Starbucks would have a drive-thru access. An outdoor patio would also be available for patrons to sit outside and enjoy their favorite beverage.

WP Barnegat contends that the drive-thru portion of the Starbucks would be completely contained. Even in its busiest times, the developer said vehicles would not back up onto any highways or inhibit the free flow of traffic.

The developer further dismissed the idea that menu boards and lights of vehicles would disturb residents of the adjacent community.

During the zoning board hearing, WP Barnegat presented testimony from Nathan Mosley, a traffic consultant. The lawsuit states that due to the “pass-by” nature of its business, Starbucks would not appreciably increase the number of vehicles traveling through the area.

Instead, the traffic expert said the new Starbucks would cause some motorists, who were already on the road, to briefly stop at the establishment. Mosley said the Starbucks would also bring Barnegat closer to its zoning goal and intent, as it would encourage people to congregate, interact, and have more activity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03SjH6_0iVvxVe700
Developers brought renderings of what the Starbucks would have looked like. (Photo by Stephanie A. Faughnan)

The resolution adopted by the zoning board concluded that the developer “has not proved any specific/special reasons why the project is particularly suited and would promote the general public [and] has also failed to prove that the project would not impair the intent and purpose of the Zone Plan and Zoning Ordinance.”

According to the lawsuit, even further language contained in the denial, failed to indicate a basis for the zoning board’s conclusions.

The goal of the lawsuit is to reverse the denial of the application or have the court grant Starbucks the right to proceed.

While Barnegat officials do not comment on pending litigation, the next step is filing an answer to the complaint.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LehighValleyLive.com

Will N.J. treat my ANCHOR payment as income?

Q. Will the payment received next year under the new ANCHOR plan be taxed as income?. A. The ANCHOR property tax benefit replaces the Homestead Rebate. Because of the income requirements and that there is no age limit, about three times more New Jerseyans will benefit from the program, the Treasury Department said.
INCOME TAX
roi-nj.com

Private Lender Law, led by Hornik, purchases new HQ in Marlboro

Freehold-based Private Lender Law, part of LaRocca Hornik Rosen & Greenberg, on Tuesday said it purchased a two-story, 20,000-square-foot office building in Marlboro that it plans to move into in December. Located at 475 Route 520 in Marlboro, the building was constructed in 1988 and previously housed the Marlboro Medical...
MARLBORO TOWNSHIP, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Barnegat Township, NJ
Barnegat Township, NJ
Government
Beach Radio

Please Stop Doing This at Wegmans in New Jersey

Hi. May I ask a small favor? Can you please stop leaving your shopping cart in the middle of the aisle while you look at your shopping list or your phone?. I've also seen people reading food labels or chatting with a friend that is also in the store, totally oblivious to the fact that they're smack dab in the middle of the aisle, making it impossible for other customers to easily pass by.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
thelakewoodscoop.com

Letter: Only in Lakewood

I would like to share this amazing story. Our normal garbage day is Wednesday, which this year fell out on Yom Kippur. Due to being a hectic day, we forgot to bring out the garbage. Our garbages were literally overflowing. As you can understand, with the current Succos holiday, this...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food Restaurants#Wp Barnegat#Llc#Barnegat Land Associates#The Zoning Board
NJ.com

Turnpike expansion plan is smart, NJ-first policy | Opinion

The entitled NIMBY crowds of the Downtown believe that expanding the New Jersey Turnpike Extension is wrong because we are not adding additional tunnels to New York City. In fact, they have even gone as far as to create a viral meme trying to explain their position. Sadly, these folks believe the world revolves around them and NYC. The Turnpike expansion, however, is the opposite of that. It is the ultimate New Jersey-first policy and needs to be viewed as such.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Jersey Shore Online

Volunteers Needed For Beach Sweeps

BERKELEY – The Berkeley Township Waterways Advisory Commission is participating in the Clean Ocean Action Beach Sweeps on Saturday, October 22. The event begins at 9 a.m. on Amherst Beach, moves to Allen Road Beach and finishes at Butler Boulevard Beach. If you are able to volunteer, please bring...
BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Multiple ‘swatting’ calls lock down several NJ schools

Several schools around the state received threats Friday morning. Ocean County Sheriff Mike Mastronardy told New Jersey 101.5 threats were received at schools in Barnegat, Jackson and Toms River. The threats were all unfounded, according to Mastronardy. Toms River police said Toms River High School North was locked down as...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Starbucks
New Jersey 101.5

NJ gas prices are shooting up – how high will they go?

After dropping for 16 weeks in a row prices at the pump have started climbing in New Jersey. According to AAA Northeast the average price for a gallon of unleaded in New Jersey shot up 24 cents over the past week, and many drivers are wondering why costs are rising, and how long the price spike will continue.
TRAFFIC
insidernj.com

Murphy, NJ TRANSIT Announce Selection of Developer for Metropark Development Project

Governor Phil Murphy and NJ TRANSIT today announced the selection of DOR Woodbridge, LLC – a joint venture of Russo Development, Onyx Equities, and Dinallo Development LLC/Terminal Construction – to advance a transit-oriented development (TOD) project at Metropark Station in Woodbridge. The project reflects the Murphy Administration’s ongoing commitment to promoting sustainable growth and expanding a word-class public transportation system that connects residents to economic opportunity.
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Referendum Would Keep 8 Teachers

WARETOWN – The Township of Ocean Board of Education made it clear at a special meeting on September 21. They need voters to approve a ballot referendum and save the local schools. Superintendent Christopher Lommerin emphasized the need boils down to ensuring there are enough teachers. “Kids can’t get...
OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Jersey Shore Online

Toms River, NJ
17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, events & advertising solutions in-print & online. Micromedia Publications - 7 weekly newspapers in Ocean & Monmouth County, New Jersey. EST 1995.

 https://www.jerseyshoreonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy