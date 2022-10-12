ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for heavy rain Thursday afternoon

Alert: Red Alert for late this afternoon into tonight for heavy rain that could lead to localized flooding/flash flooding.Forecast: Showers ease their way in through the day with pockets of heavy rain developing late this afternoon into tonight; localized flooding is possible. Rainfall amounts will range from .5-2.0"+ with the greatest rainfall amounts N&W and/or east. In addition to this, an isolated severe t'storm will be possible with locally damaging winds being the main threat. As for tomorrow, after some early showers east, expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the 60s.Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 60s. As for Sunday, expect partly sunny skies and a stray shower. Highs will be in the 60s again. 
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 10/10 Monday forecast

Alert: Yellow Alert Thursday afternoon into Thursday night for potentially heavy rain that could lead to some flooding.Forecast: Today will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny with perhaps a few sprinkles well north of the city. It will be milder, too, with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Tonight will be on the chilly side with lows in the 50s in the city with 40s and distant 30s across our suburbs. As for tomorrow, it will be another nice one with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s to near 70.Looking Ahead: Wednesday will be partly sunny and mild with highs around 70. Thursday may very well start dry, but showers push in during the day with potentially heavy rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. That said, this system could have a bit of an impact on the afternoon commute, as well as the Yankees game... details to come. As for Friday, after an early chance of showers, expect clearing skies with highs in the 60s. 
WAAY-TV

Strong cold front arrives Friday; cooler for the weekend

We have enjoyed our last above-average day in North Alabama. It will remain mostly clear overnight as temperatures fall into the lower 50s. A strong cold front arrives Friday afternoon and evening, bringing an abrupt temperature drop. While no rain is expected with the front, it may become chilly toward the end of some Friday night football games.
Time Out Global

Winter is coming: temperatures are set to plunge to -2C next week

Long gone are the balmy summer days as we head into winter (this year, it seems we’re skipping autumn). And next week you should prepare for freezing weather as the Met Office has warned that temperatures could plunge to -2C. You might have already started feeling the cold as...
WDBJ7.com

Ian remnants deliver snowy surprise for Blue Ridge mountains

Hurricane Ian quickly fell apart after landfall Friday as it moved inland. On the outside, it looked like a typical weakening tropical system. On the inside, it was undergoing a major remodeling during the hours that followed its destruction along the coast. Shortly before midnight Friday, snow and sleet suddenly...
natureworldnews.com

Weather Systems to Cause Renewed Flash Flooding in Texas and New Mexico

Heavy rain and flooding are threatening south-central United States once again, according to US meteorologists. This comes amid drought conditions in the region for over a month. Evidence shows that the joining of forces of these weather systems may cause the renewed weather hazards in the region. Local authorities advise the public remain vigilant.
Narcity

Ontario's Weather Forecast Will Be Bitterly Cold Next Week & It'll Feel Like November

If this week's summer-like start had you cocky enough to rock shorts and a T-shirt in October, Ontario's weather forecast is here to tell you that dream is dead, friend. According to The Weather Network (TWN), a hefty dose of Arctic air will sweep across the province next week, dropping temperatures to levels more typical of November, with some regions even facing the possibility of snow.
Delaware Online | The News Journal

How much snow will Delaware get this winter? It could depend on La Niña and a volcano

Believe it or not, cooler-than-normal waters in the Pacific Ocean and the eruption of an underwater volcano may determine if Delaware has a mild or harsh winter. AccuWeather senior meteorologist Paul Pastelok said the Pacific waters are one of the leading indicators about weather in the U.S., while the volcanic eruption is a “wild card” with effects that haven’t been determined.
