Alert: Yellow Alert Thursday afternoon into Thursday night for potentially heavy rain that could lead to some flooding.Forecast: Today will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny with perhaps a few sprinkles well north of the city. It will be milder, too, with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Tonight will be on the chilly side with lows in the 50s in the city with 40s and distant 30s across our suburbs. As for tomorrow, it will be another nice one with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s to near 70.Looking Ahead: Wednesday will be partly sunny and mild with highs around 70. Thursday may very well start dry, but showers push in during the day with potentially heavy rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. That said, this system could have a bit of an impact on the afternoon commute, as well as the Yankees game... details to come. As for Friday, after an early chance of showers, expect clearing skies with highs in the 60s.

