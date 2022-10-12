Read full article on original website
Related
Wet, unsettled weather with gusty winds through Wednesday
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Addison Green says cool and breezy weather with some scattered showers is set for the next few days
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for heavy rain Thursday afternoon
Alert: Red Alert for late this afternoon into tonight for heavy rain that could lead to localized flooding/flash flooding.Forecast: Showers ease their way in through the day with pockets of heavy rain developing late this afternoon into tonight; localized flooding is possible. Rainfall amounts will range from .5-2.0"+ with the greatest rainfall amounts N&W and/or east. In addition to this, an isolated severe t'storm will be possible with locally damaging winds being the main threat. As for tomorrow, after some early showers east, expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the 60s.Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 60s. As for Sunday, expect partly sunny skies and a stray shower. Highs will be in the 60s again.
Warmer temps for rest of workweek with sweater weather by Saturday
The warmer temps won't last. Cooler temps arrive just in time for the weekend. It will be true sweater weather by Saturday.
Beautiful Wednesday ahead of heavy rain on Thursday
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Alex Calamia says a beautiful Wednesday is in the forecast before rain arrives Thursday evening.
IN THIS ARTICLE
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 10/10 Monday forecast
Alert: Yellow Alert Thursday afternoon into Thursday night for potentially heavy rain that could lead to some flooding.Forecast: Today will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny with perhaps a few sprinkles well north of the city. It will be milder, too, with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Tonight will be on the chilly side with lows in the 50s in the city with 40s and distant 30s across our suburbs. As for tomorrow, it will be another nice one with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s to near 70.Looking Ahead: Wednesday will be partly sunny and mild with highs around 70. Thursday may very well start dry, but showers push in during the day with potentially heavy rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. That said, this system could have a bit of an impact on the afternoon commute, as well as the Yankees game... details to come. As for Friday, after an early chance of showers, expect clearing skies with highs in the 60s.
rsvplive.ie
Weather warning issued for six counties as strong winds expected to cause disruption
A status yellow weather warning has been issued for Northern Ireland, including counties Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry. The UK Met Office warned that strong winds may lead to disruption on Wednesday. The 24 hour weather warning is valid from midnight on Wednesday until midnight on Thursday. Met...
More rain on the way will help with drought conditions
On Tuesday, it will be cloudy and breezy and cool with periods of rain on and off throughout the day and highs in the 50s.
WAAY-TV
Strong cold front arrives Friday; cooler for the weekend
We have enjoyed our last above-average day in North Alabama. It will remain mostly clear overnight as temperatures fall into the lower 50s. A strong cold front arrives Friday afternoon and evening, bringing an abrupt temperature drop. While no rain is expected with the front, it may become chilly toward the end of some Friday night football games.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
natureworldnews.com
Severe Thunderstorms, Winter Snow Expected as Cold Front Crashes Through Northeast US
In just a few days, when a strong cold front rips across the northeastern United States, a volatile weather pattern could increase the possibility of winter-time snowfall to summer-like heavy thunderstorms. First Frost of the Season. The first frost of the season for some more southerly places occurred on Sunday...
Arctic blast is on the way with temperatures set to plunge to MINUS 2C on Monday as winter starts to bite
An Arctic blast is on its way to the UK as temperatures are set to plunge to -2C in some areas of the UK on Monday - as the winter starts to bite. Britons will face the coldest temperatures so far this season after the unprecedented summer heatwave finally comes to an end.
Time Out Global
Winter is coming: temperatures are set to plunge to -2C next week
Long gone are the balmy summer days as we head into winter (this year, it seems we’re skipping autumn). And next week you should prepare for freezing weather as the Met Office has warned that temperatures could plunge to -2C. You might have already started feeling the cold as...
WDBJ7.com
Ian remnants deliver snowy surprise for Blue Ridge mountains
Hurricane Ian quickly fell apart after landfall Friday as it moved inland. On the outside, it looked like a typical weakening tropical system. On the inside, it was undergoing a major remodeling during the hours that followed its destruction along the coast. Shortly before midnight Friday, snow and sleet suddenly...
Rain in the forecast for tomorrow
Scattered showers are forecast for Wednesday. But before we get there we’ll have a great Tuesday with lots of sunshine and moderate temperatures.
natureworldnews.com
Cold Front Could Hit the Northeast US This Week Similar to a November Weather
A cold front has been forecasted to hit the Northeast US region later this week, with temperatures similar to November weather or during the last phase of the current fall season. The front will come after a temporary warm weather will cover the region following a week-long Nor'easter. Northeast Cold...
rsvplive.ie
Ireland weather: Met Eireann warns of heavy rain, strong winds and hail in miserable weekend forecast
Met Eireann has warned of heavy rain, strong winds and hail in a miserable weekend forecast. Poor weather is on the cards for the majority of Saturday and Sunday, so if you have any outdoor plans make sure you bring an umbrella or rethink your options. Today (Saturday) will be...
natureworldnews.com
Weather Systems to Cause Renewed Flash Flooding in Texas and New Mexico
Heavy rain and flooding are threatening south-central United States once again, according to US meteorologists. This comes amid drought conditions in the region for over a month. Evidence shows that the joining of forces of these weather systems may cause the renewed weather hazards in the region. Local authorities advise the public remain vigilant.
Narcity
Ontario's Weather Forecast Will Be Bitterly Cold Next Week & It'll Feel Like November
If this week's summer-like start had you cocky enough to rock shorts and a T-shirt in October, Ontario's weather forecast is here to tell you that dream is dead, friend. According to The Weather Network (TWN), a hefty dose of Arctic air will sweep across the province next week, dropping temperatures to levels more typical of November, with some regions even facing the possibility of snow.
How much snow will Delaware get this winter? It could depend on La Niña and a volcano
Believe it or not, cooler-than-normal waters in the Pacific Ocean and the eruption of an underwater volcano may determine if Delaware has a mild or harsh winter. AccuWeather senior meteorologist Paul Pastelok said the Pacific waters are one of the leading indicators about weather in the U.S., while the volcanic eruption is a “wild card” with effects that haven’t been determined.
Rutherford Source
Murfreesboro, TN
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennesseehttps://rutherfordsource.com/
Comments / 0